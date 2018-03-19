Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Utilities was the second most overvalued sector after Energy in 2016 and 2017. It is now at the 4th rank behind Energy, Materials, and Industrials. Industries in the sector are overpriced by 16% to 47% relative to their historical averages in median Price/Earnings. Data are mixed for Independent Power Producers/Traders: good in Price/Sales and Return on Equity, very bad in P/E. Other groups are overvalued in the two valuation metrics reported here. Profitability doesn't justify overpricing: all industries are close to their historical averages in ROE.

Anyway, systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Gas, Water and deteriorated in Electric Utilities.

P/S has deteriorated in Water and is stable elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Water and deteriorated in Power Producers/Energy Traders.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) is close to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in monthly return.

On this period, the best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are Edison International (EIX), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), PG&E Corp. (PCG), SCANA Corp. (SCG).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings and Price/Sales. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month several lists like this in various sectors. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to these lists before they are published in free articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Ticker Name Industry AEP American Electric Power Co., Inc. UTILELECTRIC EXC Exelon Corp. UTILELECTRIC XEL Xcel Energy, Inc. UTILELECTRIC NJR New Jersey Resources Corp. UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp. UTILGAS CNP CenterPoint Energy, Inc. UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co. UTILMULTI MDU MDU Resources Group, Inc. UTILMULTI AWR American States Water Co. UTILWATER CWT California Water Service Group UTILWATER

Detail of Valuation and Quality Indicators in Utilities on 3/18/2017

I take three aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the three industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Electric Utilities 21.07 15.94 -32.18% 2.16 1.22 -77.05% 8.25 10.43 -2.18 Gas Utilities 20.01 17.24 -16.07% 1.76 0.97 -81.44% 12.2 11.49 0.71 Multi-Utilities 19.75 16.59 -19.05% 1.89 0.95 -98.95% 9.95 9.48 0.47 Water Utilities 29.18 23.68 -23.23% 6.46 3.94 -63.96% 7.09 7.96 -0.87 Ind.Power Prod./Energy Traders* 51.28 34.9 -46.93% 2.59 4.16 37.74% -12.62 -5.15 -7.47

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of two valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with SPY in one month.

