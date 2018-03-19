Some Regional Banks Appear Set To Profit By A Likely Regulatory Change

The Senate recently passed a bill that changes the minimum size for banks considered systematically important from 50 billion to 250 billion dollars. The change will affect their treatment under Dodd-Frank rules. At the moment, any bank with assets over 50 billion incurs considerable extra costs to conform to regulations imposed by Dodd-Frank. If the house goes along, any bank close to the 50 billion mark will save the additional costs involved with setting up compliance and reporting. These include People's United (PBCT), New York Community Bancorp (NYCB), and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN). Banks with assets between 50B and 100B will be free of regulations; those above 100B and below 250B must wait 18 months.

In the last investor's report for Peoples United, mention was made of preparing for the 50B threshold. This bank has grown from a local savings bank to a (currently) 44.5B regional bank with a very strong foothold in the counties of New York (including Long Island) and Connecticut that surround NYC. They have also made strategic inroads in Massachusetts and Vermont, plus a smaller number of branches in New Hampshire, Maine, and upstate NY.

PBCT pays a 3.5% dividend at the current stock price and has increased dividend annually for the past 24 years. The dividend appears secure since dividend payout is 60%. Its forward P/E for 2018 is estimated at 14.3. Earnings yield in this very competitive market is about 5%; low for a bank. But the bank's loan portfolio contains a very low 0.18% of bad debts written off. The ROE calculated on an operating basis since 2012 is shown below.

I have seen ROE listed lower than this for 2017 in other sources, probably a different calculation method; this graph is from their website. The advantage of investing in this company is the steady growth that has occurred, and likely will continue given the recent acquisitions on Long Island and the possible change in legislation. Before pulling the trigger I would wait for a pullback since it is near a 52 week high. Some of my stock was inherited from a relative who had owned it for many years - the income was always steady and welcome. I intend to continue holding this indefinitely.

Another bank, partly in the same market and close to the 50B asset mark, is New York Community Bank (NYCB). In addition to the NYC area, it operates banks in Ohio (as Ohio Savings Bank), Florida and Arizona (as AmTrust Bank) and New Jersey (as Garden State Community Bank.) Return on equity was over 8% in the most recent quarter; cash flow YOY for Q4 has increased 93% and is now 3X operating income. That's big. Dividend yield is 4.68% also big; the dividend was reduced from 1.00 to 0.68/yr in q1 2016 yet still provides a very nice payment. Two researchers that follow NYCB indicate sell, 2 indicate outperform and 4 indicate neutral. The dividend is high but I would conduct further study to learn more about this one.

This company also offers a fixed-to-floating preferred (NYCBprA) stock with a coupon of 6.375% and a maturity date of 3/17/2027. At Friday's close of $27.40 the yield to maturity is 5.04%. This offering is rated by Moody's as Ba1, just below investment grade. I was surprised to see this issue selling so much above par ($25) considering it is non-investment grade. The yield can float after the maturity date at the 3 month LIBOR plus 382.1 basis points. This stock is eligible for the 15% reduced tax on dividends.

The third bank I mention is First Horizon (FHN); a bank holding company that currently pays 2.41%. The dividend was recently increased 33% and has doubled since 2015. Its banks are operated as First Tennessee Bank. ROE was 5.56% this past year, which is low. Trailing P/E was 28.9. Looking further, eight analysts have a strong buy or buy on this one; nine give it a hold; no one rates it a sell or underweight. But cash flow has decreased significantly last year. However, earnings have increased from .97 to 1.32 over the past five quarters, and an operating earnings yield of 6.5% is high. Other than the strong analysts' opinions, this one does not look real good to me. It definitely looks like a mixed bag.

It closed Friday at 19.94; Argus Research gives a target of $21; not very impressive. But, contrarians may like this one.

To summarize, banks whose total assets that are close to 50 billion may see a jump in value if the House passes the new legislation already passed by the Senate modifying Dodd-Frank rules. Those between 50 and 100 B may also find the new law to their liking as well depending on their particular situation. If you got this far in your reading, look for the House to pass this bill and Trump to sign it before you act.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBCT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article indicates the author's opinion, and, as such could be wrong. Investors must do their own research before acting on any idea mentioned. This investor is long PBCT and is also a customer of this bank.