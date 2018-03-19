IG Group: Growth Profile Justifies Higher Valuation Despite Regulatory Risk

Despite this, it has an attractive valuation, with a re-rating being likely from better visibility on regulatory risk.

It has a solid financial profile, good growth prospects, and is diversifying its business through new products and services.

IG Group (IGGHY) has currently an attractive valuation despite its growth profile, in large part due to regulatory risk. IG is an industry leader within the leveraged retail trading market, having good growth prospects from its core business and its new product offering. However, regulatory risk has the potential to impact its business, and more visibility on this issue may be the required catalyst for a higher valuation of its shares.

Company Overview

IG is based in the U.K., being the largest provider of Contracts for Difference (CFD) and spread-betting worldwide. It operates under the IG brand in most countries, while in the U.S. it has the Nadex derivatives exchange. The company was founded in 1974, after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system, and started its internationalization in 2002, having nowadays sales offices in 14 countries.

IG has a market capitalization of about $4.2 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. However, investors should be aware that its shares have much more liquidity in its primary listing in London.

IG's product offering is structured to provide solutions that meet a broad range of clients' trading and investment needs. Its offering is based on two main leveraged financial products, namely spread betting and CFDs, which generate the vast majority of IG's revenues. These products are traded over-the-counter against the book of IG, which means that the company must trade for its own book to hedge the clients' exposures. IG does not intend to take market risk and usually is close to 99% hedged.

Additionally, it also offers other products, like options and cryptocurrency trading, and has developed an online, execution-only share dealing service in 2014, which enables clients to buy and sell shares and exchange traded funds (ETFs). This service was initially launched in the U.K., but has expanded to clients based in other European countries and Australia. This market for share dealing is much larger than its traditional leveraged products market and allows the company to gain a new type of client.

Even though IG has nowadays a global presence, its domestic market is still the largest one accounting for about 46% of its revenues. The rest of Europe, Middle-East and Africa is the second-largest region (weight of 28% on revenues), followed by Asia-Pacific (23%), while its U.S. operations are still quite small (3% of revenues).

Business Model

IG is a global online trading company, providing access to financial markets, including shares, indexes, commodities and currencies, to a customer base mainly comprised of retail clients, but also counts market professionals and corporations among its customers.

It has more than 185,000 active clients, who are generally educated about the financial markets and many of them are sophisticated traders. Despite its sizable client base, the most valuable clients are the ones who stay with the company for a longer period of time, with about half of its revenue being generated by clients trading with IG for more than three years. Moreover, more than 80% of revenues come from around 10% of the most valuable clients, showing that IG's revenues aren't that exposed to client churn.

Source: IG.

The company's business model is structured to collect fees on trades executed, which means that IG's revenues and profits are much more dependent on clients' volumes and activity, rather than the performance of capital markets.

However, IG invests considerably in educational resources, to help clients identify investment opportunities, while it also provides news and analysis so that clients can take informed investment decisions. This clearly shows that IG's business model is focused on its clients, which is key to its long-term success.

Most of its clients are gained directly rather than through third-party referral, making its client acquisition costs relatively low and dependent on its marketing budget. However, it also offers its products through some third-party institutional providers, which account for about 10% of its current client base.

IG has developed its own technology over the years and its advanced web-based trading platform is central to the customer experience, being a key differentiation factor over its peers. IG invests heavily in IT development and more recently has expanded its technological offering to mobile capability, allowing clients to trade and invest through desktop, mobile and tablet.

Growth

IG has a very good growth history since its inception, as more clients have embraced the use of leveraged products to trade in financial markets over the past few decades. Since its early days, IG has focused its efforts on creating and growing a sustainable business, by providing a good service, offering the best trading tools and investment education to its clients.

Most of its growth has been organic, even though IG also has performed small bolt-on acquisitions, like its 2016 acquisition of DailyFX in the area of market information. Nevertheless, IG's growth strategy has been in the past focused on delivering an advanced platform and good service for active traders, who are valuable because they tend to trend frequently and in large sizes.

This means that IG has invested considerably in technology over the years, to be an industry leader. This has been particularly important in the most recent years, with the development of smartphones and tablets. Thus, providing online solutions through its apps has been essential to increase the number of clients in the past few years.

Reflecting this business profile, IG has been able to gradually gain new clients, increase revenues and profits consistently in the recent past. Over the last five years, its revenues have increased, on average, at about 8% annually and its net profit increased by more than 5% per year.

Source: IG.

More recently, the company has widened its product offering to diversify its client base and attract more long-term oriented investors. Its goal is to build a new revenue stream beyond its trading offering, which should provide more stable revenues over the long-term.

IG is complementing its product range through the expansion of non-leveraged share dealing and wealth management products. These products are more suited for investors with a medium to long-term investment horizon and those preferring a low-cost managed-portfolio approach.

Its share dealing service has experienced very strong growth in the past couple of years and IG has launched in 2017 its IG Smart Portfolios, in partnership with BlackRock (BLK), which is a discretionary managed investment service.

This is an online service with a low cost approach and transparency on costs, enabling clients to move their non-leveraged investment portfolio to IG. It offers a range of portfolios, constructed from iShares ETFs, including several asset classes depending on the clients' risk aversion profile.

This means that IG's offer is mainly on asset allocation, an area of investment advisory that is largely undeveloped for retail clients. This service is complementary to its trading products, reducing IG's dependence on trading volumes and gives it another growth source in the long-term. Moreover, the average revenue per client is higher for multi-product clients compared to OTC leveraged only and retention rates are higher, showing that this new service is clearly valuable for IG.

Even though these new businesses still have a small weight on revenues, they have the potential to be a game-changer for IG in the future, possibly transforming it from just a broker to an integrated business model offering execution, custody and investment advice.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, IG has delivered very good results over the past few years, despite the low volatility regime experienced in financial markets during this period. This usually leads to lower trading activity and volumes, but IG has been able to report growing revenues and profits, showing the benefit of its business diversification efforts in the recent past.

In its last fiscal year (FY), which ended in May 2017, IG increased revenues to a new record level, amounting to £491 million ($609 million) and representing an increase of 7.6% from the previous year. This was driven by new clients, which increased by 18% at the group level, with all geographic areas up in the year.

However, its expenses increased by 14% in the year due to the acquisition of DailyFX and marketing investment, leading to an increase of only 3% in profit before tax to £214 million ($265 million). Therefore, its operating margin decreased a little bit from 46% to 44% in FY 2017, nevertheless remaining at a very high level. IG's net profit stood at £169 million ($210 million) and its return on equity was 24%, a very good level of profitability.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2018, which ended in November 2017, IG has maintained a very good operating momentum and remained on a solid growth path. Its revenues increased to £268 million ($332 million), up by 10% compared to the first half of the previous fiscal year, with revenue coming from cryptocurrencies trading experiencing strong growth.

Showing very good cost control, its operating expenses declined by 4% due to lower marketing costs, leading to higher operating leverage. This explains why its profit before tax was up by 30% and its margin improved by 7.7% points, to 50.7%. This was also reflected in its bottom-line, given that its effective tax rate was stable at 20.6%, leading to a net profit increase of 30% to £108 million ($134 million). For the full year, IG expects stable costs compared to FY 2017, as it expects to spend more during the second-half of FY 2018 in marketing, regulatory fees and strategic initiatives.

Going forward, IG should continue to deliver very good growth figures, as the company has a long history of adapting its business to technological development and its recent projects of share dealing and Smart Portfolios should provide a more diversified revenue stream and good growth prospects over the long-term.

Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, IG has a very good financial profile given that it has a net cash position and its business is highly cash generative. Its conversion rate of profits to cash is very high because it has very low capital expenditures, enabling it to distribute a large part of profits to shareholders in a sustainable way. Indeed, this solid financial profile is a strong support of IG's good dividend history.

The company has delivered a growing dividend over the past few years, which in the past five years has been, on average, at about 9% per year. Its last dividend, related to fiscal year 2017 earnings, was set at £0.323 ($0.40) per share, an increase of 2.5% from the previous year, which was in-line with its earnings growth.

Source: IG.

IG usually pays two dividends per year, one interim of a lower amount paid in February or March and a final dividend distributed in October. Related to FY 2018, IG has already paid an interim dividend of £0.0969 ($0.12), representing an increase of 5% from the previous interim dividend. Taking into account its dividends distributed in the last twelve months, IG offers at its current share price an interesting dividend yield of 4%.

Its dividend payout ratio was 70.2% in FY 2017, a stable payout ratio from the previous year and in-line with its policy to pay out around 70% of its annual earnings to shareholders. This means that further dividend growth should come mainly from higher earnings rather than a higher payout in the coming years.

Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, IG's dividend is expected to increase by 16% related to FY 2018, to £0.374 ($0.46) per share, while its payout ratio should remain stable at 71% of its fiscal year earnings.

Regulatory Risk

Even though IG's business is exposed to several risk factors, including economic, currency and other specific risks, the most important one is regulatory risk.

There has been recently an increase in regulatory concerns around the retail-trading of leveraged products, like CFDs. The possible mis-selling of products by some providers is one major issue for regulators, of which IG doesn't seem to be targeted given that it provides a lot of educational material and training for both new and current clients.

Nevertheless, IG's share price decreased sharply on 6 December, 2016, following the publication in the U.K. of the FCA's industry proposal to limit leverage and the use of CFDs and spread betting for retail investors. This showed that regulation may impact significantly IG's business, spooking investors. Since then, IG's share price has recovered fully the losses, as investors become more comfortable with the way IG has been able to mitigate regulatory risk.

IG has a targeted marketing approach, understanding that its products must be aimed at the right people. When clients open an account, IG requires for all its products that clients must complete an application form to ensure suitability for an account. If IG considers that the client does not have the knowledge or the necessary financial background to trade its products, it invites clients to follow a learning program and pass a further test to proceed trading with IG.

This reduces a lot the potential of mis-selling and is way ahead what regulators demand, protecting the company against regulatory actions to limit leveraged retail trading.

Additionally, prior to December 2016, only about 5% of its revenues was derived from clients characterized by professionals with the company, while IG nowadays has around 25% of revenues coming from professional clients. These are the high-margin clients because they trade more frequently, which means that potential regulation protecting retail clients has now a much lower impact on its business prospects than it would have at the end of 2016.

Additionally, IG has developed a limited-risk account, which protects the clients to negative balances through the use of guaranteed stops. Even though the majority of its current accounts are standard retail, IG will intend in the future to move clients to professional accounts and the ones not elected to become professional will need to migrate to a limited risk account.

This should to a large part respond to current regulatory concerns regarding leveraged retail trading and therefore IG's regulatory risk is somewhat mitigated. Specific actions by regulators in the U.K. are expected in the short-term, but this seems to be a manageable risk for the company. Nevertheless, regulatory risk will always exist as the company is regulated in several countries and further restrictions on retail trading may happen in the future.

Conclusion

IG has a very interesting position within a niche industry of leveraged retail trading, supported by its leading technology and client-focused business model. Its growth prospects in trading products are good, while its complementary offering of share dealing and Smart Portfolios give it another growth angle in the long-term.

Additionally, its financial profile is quite good, given its high profitability, rock solid balance sheet and attractive dividend yield. Despite this, IG is currently trading at 15.9x forward earnings and EV/EBITDA of 9.42x, which is a compelling valuation given the company's growth prospects and strong fundamentals.

This relatively low valuation for a 'growth' company is justified in large part by regulatory risk, which spooked investors at the end of 2016. However, IG has made significant efforts to mitigate this risk and seems to be well prepared for the upcoming regulatory change, something that doesn't seem to be fully acknowledged by investors.

Thus, regulatory visibility may be needed for a re-rating of its shares, something that is expected in the next few months. Prior to December 2016, IG traded between 20x and 22x earnings, showing how much upside it may have if regulatory changes don't affect materially its business prospects.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGGHY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.