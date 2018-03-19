Stoneridge Incorporated, A Rock Solid Investment Part II

Metrics (In Millions)

Share Price 3/8/2018- $24.59 Dividend Yield- 0%

Shares Outstanding- 28.180 LTM EBITDA- 85.6

Market Capitalization- 723 EV to LTM EBITDA- 8.83x

Debt- 129 Debt to Equity- 52.87%

Cash- 66 FCF- 46.74

Enterprise Value- 707.24

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI)



Stoneridge Incorporated, is a leader in electric and electronic components, modules, and systems in the auto industry. The company is currently trading at 8.83x EBITDA while holding an EV to last twelve months EBITDA of 8.83. The companies EV to EBITDA multiple is in line with industry averages as the auto part industry holds a 7.59 EV to EBITDA according to research according to NYU Stern School of Business. The company has a reported revenue for the year of 2017 of $824 million.

Investment Thesis

Stoneridge Incorporated has much room to grow in the 2018 fiscal year. The company’s strong EPS and revenue growth are driven by the success experienced by their principal markets. The principal markets continue to deliver as management has continued to allocate time and effort into expanding each market. Stoneridge’s global footprint has seen significant growth in 2017 and is expected to grow going forward, especially in the South American market. SRI’s South American success is attributable to increased gross profit and higher sales seen through growth in the monitoring service and a decrease in business realignment costs. This year the company’s PST operating income reported a positive figure for the first time since 2013. Stoneridge’s turnaround can partially be attributed towards management’s focus on the PST segment. We see two potential catalysts that will drive growth, the company's product development in a niche market and management’s 2018 outlook for the company.

Catalysts

1. The first catalyst that we believe will drive the intrinsic value of the company is the constant demand for new and improved products Stoneridge offers customers. More recently, this can be seen with the newest product the MirrorEye CMS Fleet Evaluation. CEO Jon DeGaynor had this to say about the product, "Our camera monitor system is a technology that can transform the transportation industry, making it safer for all who share the roads and highways with commercial vehicle drivers." SRI continues to offer products that change the industry.

2. Management has recently revealed the company’s 2018 outlook. A second catalyst that we believe will have a positive impact on the company heading into 2019 will be the companies improved principal market economies. All three major markets are expected to see growth for this year, North America is expected to see .3% increase in automotive vehicle production. In South America the PST segment’s sales success of last year is expected to build from the success seen from last year. The PST growth combined with the stabilized Brazilian economy offers great opportunity in the South American market. The European market expectations are set to track with 2017 results. Stoneridge is expected to post increased profit margins heading into 2018 as well as 2019. The company’s current profit margin is 5.48%. Estimates have SRI’s profit margins for 2018 to be 6.87%. This is due to growth in net income and net sales that is projected for this year.

Niche Market - Auto Electric Parts

The company operates in a niche market. Stoneridge designs and manufactures electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for companies operating in the automotive vehicles market. By having a large presence in the auto parts segment, while also offering exclusive electric and electronic parts, the company has attracted the likes of original equipment manufacturers such as Ford and Volvo. Despite economic concerns of the current auto market, the company’s threat of entrants is nearly eliminated as OEM’s would not be able to switch to a major competitor for much cheaper. Stoneridge offers customers complex parts that are not easily obtained elsewhere.

Revenue Streams

Operations

Stoneridge conducts business through four divisions of business, control devices, electronics and PST. Growth in each of these sectors can be seen resulting in an increased operating income of over $13,000 year over year. A brief description of each service can be found below:

Control Devices

Control devices consists of sensors, switches, valves, and actuators whose purpose is to measure and monitor functions of the vehicle. The sensor products focus on emissions, safety, braking, climate controls, and steering systems. The company’s technology has been split into two sections, user activated and hidden. The switched transmit signals are programmed to trigger various functions. The user-activated switches are manually switched and must be activated by the driver to complete tasks like turning on the defrosters and other accessories. The second function, hidden switches, plays a major part in accessories like break lights. The hidden switches are part of normal vehicle actions.

Control Devices 2017 Results: Control Devices net sales increase was a result of new product sales as well as increased sales in North America. The market grew by $23.5 million. Sales in China’s automotive, commercial vehicle and other markets grow by nearly $9 million, $4.2 million, and $2.8 million.

Electronics

The company’s electronics unit is responsible for the many unique products that the company offers. This segment designs electronic instrument clusters, driver information systems, and electronic control units. What makes Stoneridge’s electronics segment so inviting is the possibilities that these systems have to offer for future automobiles. These electronic systems and products display, collect, and store various vehicle information such as pressure, maintenance data, trip information, speed, temperature, distance traveled and driver messages that are all interrelated to the performance of the vehicle. Power distribution module and systems coordinate, monitor, regulate, and direct the operation of the electrical system in the automobile. Stoneridge Inc. uses some of the most advanced technology, hardware and software on the market today. The electronics products are sold to the commercial vehicle market throughout the original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket channels.

Electronics 2017 Results: The electronics segment sales increase was due to growth in the European and North American off-highway vehicle production sales of $54.9 and $11.49 million. These increases were related to, the acquisition of Orlaco as well as the North American and European commercial vehicle products which generated $5.6 and $6.7 million. However, these increases experienced foreign currency translation of $1.4 million and “unfavorable” pricing of $2.6 million on products at the end of their program life.

PST

Stoneridge’s PST segment serves the South American market. The PST department manufacturers, designs, and specializes in the sale of vehicle audio and video convenience accessories, electronic security alarms, vehicle tracking devices, monitoring services, and electronic security alarms. The PST product line also consists of alarms, convenience applications, infotainment systems, as well as vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. Stoneridge’s PST unit it comparable to the control devices and electronic segments as the applications and products are designed to improve performance, convenience, and safety. PST sells through the aftermarket distribution channel to factory authorized dealer installers. They ultimately go directly through to OEMs to the mass merchandizers. The demand for this segment’s products is higher in the second half of this past year, especially seen in the fourth quarter as seen by an increase in cost of goods sold, SG&A and D&D.

PST 2017 Results: The company’s PST segment experienced a net sales increase due to the monitoring service revenues. Unlike the Electronics and Control Devices segments, PST was meet with favorable currency translation that increased sales by 7.5% resulting in $6.2 million. This table represents divisions as a percentage of revenues.

2015 2016 2017 Control Devices 52% 59% 54% Electronic 33 29 33 PST 15 12 12

Global Brand

The company operates in three continents globally. Stoneridge’s largest market is in North America where they conduct 57% of operations while their largest growing market is in Europe which has seen a 39% increase in revenues from 2016 to 2017.

Principle End Markets

Stoneridge’s markets are run through four sectors. The largest of the group, automotive, controls 46% of SRI’s end markets. A breakdown of principal end markets can be seen below:

2015 2016 2017 Automotive 42% 50% 46% Commercial Market 37 33 29 Aftermarket Distributors and Mass Merchandisers 15 12 12 Off-Highway and Other 6 5 13

Product and Development

SRI places much importance on the R&D throughout the business. The company’s product development and technical resources have contributed to various computer-aided design and engineering systems including; virtual three-dimensional modeling, functional simulation and analysis capabilities, as well as data links for rapid prototyping.

Product and Development - MirrorEye CMS

Engineers at Stoneridge have conducting an evaluation period for the MirrorEye CMS, a product that is an innovative camera monitor system. This system replaces a truck’s mirrors with external digital cameras as well as digital monitors that are placed on the outside of the cab on the truck. The purpose of this product is to replace traditional mirrors and provide the truck drivers with enhanced vision while driving. Vice President Stephen Fox had this to say about the evaluation period, “After conducting very successful fleet trials with some of the top safety fleets in North America, we are prepared to offer this advanced vision and safety solution to a greater number of fleets for evaluation." This is just one example of how Stoneridge continues to innovate and look for products that will not only sell but will create a safe environment for drivers.

Risks

The electric auto industry faces difficulty during a financial recession. Throughout the great financial recession, SRI’s share price fell nearly 75%. Also, while Stoneridge, has expectations that electric cars are the future, if that does not happen to company may experience some financial difficulties. A slowdown in the expected growth would halt sales and disrupt manufacturing due to the recent rollout of several smart products.

Risk Management - The company's diversified portfolio would prevent a severe hit.

As Stoneridge continues to operate globally, a risk that needs to be addressed is the exposure to foreign currency. While currency risks are unavoidable for companies operating abroad, it is a subject that needs to be discussed. A look back to 2013, PST experienced a loss in operating income of $66 million. While there were several reasons for this, a percentage of this loss is attributable to the currency fluctuation in South America during that time. However, on the same note, the PST division experienced a nearly $6 million increased due to currency differences that aided in the net sales for the division.

Risk Management - While it is impossible for currency currencies to be avoided, the currency environment is positive right now and has recently benefited SRI as opposed to hurting to company.

2018 Outlook

Management has recently released the outlook on the company’s future going forward. Stoneridge delivered another successful year on the books as the company experienced solid financial performance through top-line growth for this past fiscal year. This growth was seen through operating efficiency improvement, which is attributable to the company’s long-term margins.

The company is poised to benefit from the importance placed on intelligence across the wide array of products they offer as well. By focusing on intelligence products that address megatrends in the industry, Stoneridge believes they will produce higher underlying margins as well as grow top-line growth.

2018 Financial Outlook

The North American auto market is expected to see several changes heading into 2018 that will benefit Stoneridge. First, the automotive vehicle market expects an increase of .3 million units in 2018. The projected 17.4-million-unit increase will impact the control devices segment. In China, increased demand for the sensor products are expected to drive sales for 2018.

In Europe, management forecasts the commercial markets to stay in line with sales levels experienced in 2017. Over in South American, the PST segment’s second half increased sales performance can be attributed to the stabilization of the economy in Brazil.

Stoneridge has experienced much volatility when it comes to their profit margins. A look below will show the past profit margins as well as the profit margins the company is forecasted to experience this year.

Conclusion

Stoneridge Incorporated is a leader in the designing and manufacturing of several technological and traditional auto parts. The company has a foothold in all major automotive markets which include; commercial vehicle, off highway vehicles, as well as the agricultural vehicle markets. Stoneridge’s niche market, product development, and strong 2018 outlook continue to provide investors with proof that now is a great time to own shares of the company. Therefore, a buy and hold recommendation is issued on Stoneridge Incorporated.

