How The Philadelphia Energy Solutions Bailout Affects Other Merchant Refiners

The bankruptcy of East Coast refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PESC) this January less than two years after its failed IPO quickly prompted a regulatory firestorm in Washington D.C. The company's management immediately blamed its financial woes on its required purchases of Renewable Identification Number (RIN) compliance commodity credits under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard's (RFS2) biofuels blending mandate. Specifically, the company said that its bankruptcy filing was prompted by the determination that it had insufficient cash available to cover the $185 million of RIN expenditures required for it to comply with the mandate for 2016 and 2017.

Reuters pointed out the following month that the refiner's poor cash situation was more the result of a poorly-timed rail terminal contract than it was the biofuels mandate:

"The rail contract exemplifies the financial demands Carlyle imposed on PES in the years leading up to the refiner's bankruptcy in January. The Carlyle-led consortium collected at least $594 million in cash distributions from PES before it collapsed, according to a Reuters review of bankruptcy filings. Carlyle paid $175 million in 2012 for its two-thirds stake in the refiner. More than half the distributions to the Carlyle-led investors were financed by loans against PES assets that the refiner now can't pay back, the filings show. The rest came from the refiner's operating budget and payments PES made under the terminal deal to North Yard, a firm with no offices or employees that PES spun off in 2015."

Per the article, in 2015, PES agreed to make guaranteed quarterly payments of $30 million to a logistics MLP, North Yard Logistics LP, in exchange for the building and operation of a rail terminal that would provide crude to the PES refinery (Both PES and North Yard are owned by a consortium led by private equity firm The Carlyle Group (CG)). However, very little crude was actually shipped to the terminal as inland crude production declined in line with crude prices and PADD 1 refining margins disappeared following the repeal of America's export ban on crude. The end result was that, by January, the refiner had only $43 million in cash against $600 million in debt.

Furthermore, as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which oversees the blending mandate, determined in a report released last November, refiners have been largely able to pass their RIN expenditures onto retailers (and ultimately consumers) via the crack spread. While PES's past-due RIN expenditures may have been the immediate cause of the bankruptcy filing, they were not the cause of the refiner's lack of cash.

Merchant refiners have long argued that the RFS2 imposes severe financial harm on their operations, however, and January's bankruptcy filing meshed nicely with CVR Refining (CVRR) owner Carl Icahn's 2016 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal predicting that the blending mandate would prompt a wave of bankruptcies in the merchant refining sector. While a bankruptcy-prompted mediation by no less than President Donald Trump between biofuels producers and merchant refiners has yet to bear fruit, the EPA took matters into its own hands last week by unilaterally reducing PES's outstanding RIN obligation by 50% (equal to roughly $175 million at the time). This means that the bankrupt refiner will not need to purchase RINs to meet its requirements up through Q1 2018. In exchange PES will need to meet its future RIN obligation on a semi-annual rather than an annual basis, limiting its ability to actively play the RIN market moving forward. That said, as a whole the deal is advantageous for PES, and especially the Carlyle-led consortium, since the EPA's decision effectively prioritizes the North Yard contract over the refiner's RIN requirement.

Other merchant refiners have already experienced a boost from the run-up to and announcement of the EPA's decision in the form of steeply-lower RIN prices. The price of the largest category of RINs, the D6, fell to a one-year low of $0.39 after the news was released on March 13 (see figure), marking a 60% decline since October. Even if we assume that merchant refiners are able to pass their RIN expenditures through to fuel retailers, this decline could provide a short-term boost to refining margins (much as a declining petroleum price does). The RIN price decline will also provide headline benefits to those merchant refiners with especially large RIN expenditure amounts such as Valero (VLO) ($942 million in 2017), PBF Energy (PBF) ($294 million in 2017), HollyFrontier (HFC) ($288 million in 2017), and CVR Refining ($249 million in 2017).

Source: EcoEngineers (2018)

The longer-term impact is less certain due to the strong operating environment that is currently providing a tailwind to merchant refiners' earnings. The second half of 2017 saw the sector benefit first from a major widening of crack spreads after Hurricane Harvey knocked out a substantial amount of Gulf Coast refining capacity and then again from a widening of the Brent-WTI crude price differential in response to overseas production cuts. Merchant refiners' share prices have lost some ground since January but remain well above their pre-Harvey lows (see figure). The passage of the recent Congressional tax reform legislation also gave the sector's earnings a one-time boost, making additional refiner bankruptcies increasingly unlikely.

VLO data by YCharts

So while the EPA has created a precedent with its PES decision for prioritizing the integrity of unfavorable contracts in bankruptcy filings over regulatory obligations, it is unclear that there will be an opportunity to follow it so long as current operating conditions prevail. Those conditions could change in the future, of course, but current EPA administrator Scott Pruitt is already (according to the New York Times) planning his next career move, and his successor is not guaranteed to have Mr. Pruitt's lengthy record of robust opposition to the blending mandate. Merchant refiners would not be opposed to the presence of such a regulatory backstop, of course, but merchant refiner bankruptcies have been quite rare even as the RFS2 nears the end of its first decade.

