Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where Does the Decay Come From?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, and management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn't always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 3/18/2018

Definitions are needed. "Lev" is the leveraging factor. "Return" is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). "IndexReturn" is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). "ETFdrift" is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. "TradeDrift" is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

"Decay" is negative drift. "Month" stands for 21 trading days; "year" for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 2.12% 0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 5.49% -0.87% -0.29% 51.19% -1.85% -0.62% -3 SPXU -6.51% -0.15% -0.05% -39.98% 13.06% 4.35% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 2.02% 0.00% 0.00% 4.19% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 5.51% -0.55% -0.18% 6.73% -5.84% -1.95% -3 TMV -6.05% 0.01% 0.00% -14.81% -2.24% -0.75% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 5.13% 0.00% 0.00% 30.73% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 15.00% -0.39% -0.13% 103.12% 10.93% 3.64% -3 SQQQ -14.57% 0.82% 0.27% -58.62% 33.57% 11.19% DJ 30 1 DIA 0.36% 0.00% 0.00% 21.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 0.18% -0.90% -0.30% 66.49% 1.15% 0.38% -3 SDOW -1.90% -0.82% -0.27% -46.53% 18.81% 6.27% Russell 2000 1 IWM 4.40% 0.00% 0.00% 15.96% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA 12.71% -0.49% -0.16% 42.49% -5.39% -1.80% -3 TZA -12.70% 0.50% 0.17% -40.49% 7.39% 2.46% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -0.98% 0.00% 0.00% -0.34% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -4.19% -1.25% -0.42% -11.91% -10.89% -3.63% -3 ERY 1.78% -1.16% -0.39% -9.71% -10.73% -3.58% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 3.24% 0.00% 0.00% -2.66% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN 8.64% -1.08% -0.36% -15.61% -7.63% -2.54% -3 DRV -9.71% 0.01% 0.00% 2.62% -5.36% -1.79% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX -6.87% 0.00% 0.00% -5.13% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT -21.17% -0.56% -0.19% -37.20% -21.81% -7.27% -3 DUST 22.45% 1.84% 0.61% -10.07% -25.46% -8.49% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 1.05% 0.00% 0.00% 26.86% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 1.81% -1.34% -0.45% 83.84% 3.26% 1.09% -3 EDZ -4.34% -1.19% -0.40% -56.29% 24.29% 8.10% Gold spot 1 GLD -2.83% 0.00% 0.00% 6.74% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD -9.29% -0.80% -0.27% 12.31% -7.91% -2.64% -3 DGLD 9.08% 0.59% 0.20% -19.54% 0.68% 0.23% Silver spot 1 SLV -3.27% 0.00% 0.00% -6.16% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -10.86% -1.05% -0.35% -29.52% -11.04% -3.68% -3 DSLV 10.09% 0.28% 0.09% 6.35% -12.13% -4.04% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -0.41% 0.00% 0.00% -9.11% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL 0.34% 1.16% 0.58% -17.68% 0.54% 0.27% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI 2.16% 0.00% 0.00% 31.38% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU 5.08% -1.40% -0.47% 86.21% -7.93% -2.64% -3 LABD -7.76% -1.28% -0.43% -68.40% 25.74% 8.58% VIX Short Term Fut. 1 VXX -6.71% 0.00% 0.00% -38.28% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY -12.97% 0.45% 0.23% -78.50% -1.94% -0.97%

BDCL is an Exchange-Traded Note. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In one month:

The largest decays are moderate. Several long and inverse leveraged ETFs show a drift between -0.4% and -0.5% normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure: in Biotechnology (LABU, LABD), Emerging Markets (EDC, EDZ), and Energy (ERX, ERY).

The highest positive drift was in short miners (DUST) due to a steady downtrend in the underlying index.

In one year:

The two worse decays have been in leveraged miners, long (NUGT) and short (DUST). Large swings and daily moves in gold and related assets have resulted in a negative beta-slippage on both sides.

The highest positive drift is for the Nasdaq 100 inverse leveraged ETF (SQQQ) in a large loss. Inverse ETFs in Biotechnology (LABD) and Emerging Markets (EDZ) are not far behind in positive drift, and they are also in large losses.

The inverse leveraged ETFs in the Dow Jones (SDOW), S&P 500 (SPXU), Nasdaq 100 (SQQQ) and Russell 2000 (TZA) have a yearly positive drift. As a result, the inverse leveraged stock index ETFs have been cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings taking into account the systemic risk. The positive drift of SPXU normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure is 4.35%. The real performance of hedging depends on the dates when the hedging position size is rebalanced. However, the drift has been negative on the last two months with the return of volatility. If volatile market conditions go on, these products will also suffer a decay in a yearly time frame.

Note of caution: the leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here.

