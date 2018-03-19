Oil Inventories Are Drawing Quickly

Not only has the market been undersupplied, but the rate at which inventories have drawn has accelerated.

The IEA had long predicted the increases in U.S. oil production to save the world from an oil crisis, but this turned out to be false.

The International Energy Agency ("IEA") is finally coming around to the idea that oil market has been and will be undersupplied, but it still does not appreciate the severity of the crisis, despite several key data points.

Unseasonal U.S. Total Oil Inventory Draws

As geologist Art Berman weekly illustrates on Twitter, the U.S. total oil inventories continue to draw at significantly more than seasonally normal rates. The following is the data for the most recent week in March:

Although crude oil inventories increased by 5 million barrels, gasoline and distillate inventories dropped by 11 million barrels combined, pointing to potentially large crude oil inventory draws once product stocking for the upcoming summer driving season is underway by the end of April.

Large February Draws

The above data was for the first week of March in the United States, where oil inventory data is relatively current and reliable. The following graph, however, compiled by Cornerstone Analytics, illustrates that OECD oil inventories experienced an unexpectedly large drop of 46 million barrels in February, despite the surging U.S. oil production:

According to Cornerstone Analytics, the large February draws put OECD inventories below the closely watched five-year averages for the first time in three and a half years (the official February data will be released in three weeks). I emphasize that the above imbalance persists, despite the surging U.S. oil production:

Key Reason

The most under-appreciated oil market development of recent years has been the plummeting oil production in Venezuela:

Source: peakoilbarrel.com

Since the end of 2015, the country's oil production has dropped by nearly 1 million barrels per day; which means that if oil production in Venezuela had not dropped at all, the surge in U.S. oil production could have been enough to meet the annual growth in global oil demand, and the OECD oil inventories would still have been near their peak at 3.1 billion barrels:

Some oil bears had optimistically predicted that the oil production in Venezuela could recover just as quickly as it dropped, but a recent Bloomberg article, titled "Hungry Venezuelan Workers Are Collapsing. So Is the Oil Industry," killed that theory. That was deeply naive of oil bears.

Bottom Line

The OECD oil inventories have been drawing at a rapid and accelerating rate versus the closely watched five-year averages, as the surging U.S oil production has failed to offset (as expected by my followers) the plummeting oil production in Venezuela and declines elsewhere across the world. I continue to expect oil prices to rise in the coming months, which is why the Value Portfolio has 50 percent allocation to the energy sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.