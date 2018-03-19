Miragen: Our Take On This RNA Play

The company is focused in the microRNA space, has multiple 'shots on goal' and recently addressed its near and medium term funding needs.

Today we have a deeper look into a 'Tier 4' biotech concern that has garnered several positive mentions from analysts of late.

Company Overview

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) is an Boulder, Colorado based clinical staged biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2006 and came public late in 2014. The company aims to create novel RNA-based therapeutics, particularly focused on microRNAs. Therapeutic targeting of microRNAs is fundamentally different from the single-protein single-target approach that is the cornerstone of most small molecule and biologic therapeutics. The company’s discovery strategy focuses on identifying microRNAs that have the potential to reprogram the key cells involved in the development of a disease.

The company has four programs: MRG-106, MRG-201, MRG-107, MRG-110. These programs cover a wide range of therapeutics areas from hematological malignancies to fibrosis, neuro-degenerative, and cardiovascular disease. The company is very early stage, Phase 1 and lower, with the most advance programs being MRG-106 AND MRG-201. MRG-110 is partnered with Servier, which is multi-billion-dollar French pharmaceutical company. Back in March of 2017, the collaboration between the two parties was extended. MicroRNA-92 was added to the collaboration agreement as a new target and the two companies want to start testing MRG-110 in humans within a year.

It’s worth noting that the net shares owned by 13F filers is up 14% in the latest filing period. 13F filers own roughly 22% of the current shares outstanding. This positive uptick should be put into further context by stating that there hasn’t been any insider buying as of late and none of the large institutional buyers have the equity in their top 20 holdings. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a market cap around $130 million and sells for just under $6.00 a share. As you can see from the chart above, being an early stage shareholder in this name has been a major disappointment to this point. Miragen currently has a market capitalization of just north of $160 million.

Pipeline

MRG-106:

MRG-106 is the company’s therapeutic answer to hematological malignancies. Hematological malignancies are cancers that affect bone marrow, blood, and lymph nodes. MRG-106 targets miR-155, which is a microRNA that has key roles in the differentiation, function and dispersion of blood and lymph cells. It’s believed that the therapeutic inhibition of miRNA-155 in lymphoma cells will restore normal function and reduce the dissemination of aberrant cells. MRG-106 is being tested for the following indications: cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

On February 2, 2018, the company announced promising new data from their Phase 1 trial of MRG-106 in mycosis fungoides. It is estimated that there are around 16,000-20,000 cases of mycosis fungoides in the United States, with 3,000 new diagnoses each year. The trial posted several results that bodes well for the future Phase 2 trial. Firstly, 80% of patients who were treated with 300 mg IV infusion achieved a 50% or greater best mSWAT reduction. Secondly, 90% of evaluable patients showed improvements in mSWAT score. A 300 mg IV fusion is the dose expected to be used in the Phase 2 trial and mSWAT is expected to be used as apart of the primary endpoint. Miragen is currently evaluating a 600 mg IV infusion of MRG-106 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in additional oncology indications that includes chronic lymphocytic leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma.

Looking ahead, there are a few foreseeable milestones for the MRG-106 program. Firstly, Phase 1 data in expansion indications is expected to be released in 2018. Secondly, the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial in CTCL/Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma which is expected to start in the second half of 2018. Lastly, presentation of the Phase 2 CTCL data in 2019 or 2020.

MRG-201:

MRG-201 is the company’s program for pathological fibrosis. In the setting of chronic stress, progressive accumulation of fibrotic tissue impairs the function of vital organs like the heart, lungs, liver and kidney and contributes significantly to morbidity and mortality. The company believes that the miR-29 is a powerful regulator of extracellular matrix production and a quality therapeutic target. The company’s most advanced indication in the MRG-210 program is cutaneous fibrosis.

In 2017, the company presented results from a Phase 1 trial evaluating MRG-201 in induced cutaneous fibrosis. MRG-201 was generally well tolerated and the trial provided some evidence that MRG-201 may be able to regulate fibrogenesis in humans. Furthermore, the results appeared to suggest that MRG-201 may reduce fibroplasia, while not effecting wound healing.

Looking ahead, the company plans to initiate a Phase 2a trial in cutaneous fibrosis by the end of the first half of 2018. Furthermore, the company plans on releasing preclinical safety and efficacy lung fibrosis data in 2018. Lastly, the company intends on presenting the Phase 2a cutaneous fibrosis trial data 2019.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of the end of 2017, Miragen Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of just less than $50 million and then raised a bit more than $35 million in early March through a secondary offering.

The current median analyst price target is just north of $15.00 a share on MGEN. In the past ten days, Evercore ISI have initiated the shares as a Buy with a $19 price target. Last week, Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating with a $16 price target while B Riley FBR reissued a Buy rating and a $13.50 price target. Oppenheimer had this to say about the company's recent fourth quarter results

Loss per share was $0.29, compared to our estimated loss of $0.41. This was the result of operating expenses of $7.5 million being below our estimate of $9.7 million. Net interest income was slightly higher than estimated, and shares outstanding were 3.4% higher than estimated. We have fine tuned our net interest expense and shares outstanding estimates to reflect the 7.5 million share $40.8 million equity financing in February 2018. miRagen reported that it now has cash and equivalents to fund its programs into early 2020"

Verdict:

The company seems to have some potentially interesting technology in what has been a hot space of late. Miragen also has multiple ‘shots on goal’, some upcoming potential trial catalysts and has addressed its current funding needs. That said, the company’s pipeline is too early stage for me to even consider a small investment at this point in time. This is especially true as the stock has been a bane for shareholder value since it came public just over three years ago. the lack of options means a Buy-Write option strategy to mitigate some risk is now available. We may revisit this concern in 2019 if it advances its pipeline effectively. For now I plan to remain on the sidelines despite recent positive analyst 'shout outs'.

