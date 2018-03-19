Analysis Of Current Zweig Picks

Introduction

The first stock market book I truly absorbed was Martin Zweig's "Winning on Wall Street" and to this day it still remains the most influential of the many I have read since. Zweig had quite a streak of stock picking excellence, starting first in his early articles that appeared in Barron's, later continued with his newsletters and mutual and hedge funds.

I first became aware of Zweig Screens in 2005 in an article about Validea, a website that had built a few different "Guru Screeners" and in the article it had mentioned that at the time the Zweig screen had been the most successful. According to Validea.com today, since 2003, the Zweig portfolio "has returned 452.6%, outperforming the market by 277.5% using its optimal quarterly rebalancing period and 10 stock portfolio size".

Alternatively, the American Association of Individual Investors has its own Zweig Screen available which reports a much more earthbound 16.1% return since inception compared to the S&P 500 return of 5.2%.

Both of these screens are only available via subscription/membership so an alternative is using the Zweig Screen available via the NASDAQ website. So far as I can tell it is functionally identical to the Validea screen. For the below article, passing companies were provided by this screen - with the elimination of Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) due to its being too new to have available information at a few of my sources and the addition of Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK) which was a passing company a month ago when I first started this article but no longer appears on the list.

Screen Criteria

Business Insider has a very good breakdown of the Zweig methodology and below is a checklist provided by Forbes based on the AAII model:

-Same-quarter year-over-year growth in fully diluted earnings from continuing operations is positive. (Applicable for each of the last four quarters) -Same-quarter year-over-year growth in sales between the last fiscal quarter and the same quarter one year prior is positive. (Applicable for each of the last four quarters) -The current (12m) fully diluted earnings from continuing operations is greater than or equal to the fully diluted earnings from continuing operations for the last fiscal year (Y1) -The fully diluted earnings from continuing operations for the last fiscal year (Y1) is greater than the fully diluted earnings from continuing operations from two years ago (Y2) -The fully diluted earnings from continuing operations from two years ago (Y2) is greater than the fully diluted earnings from continuing operations from three years ago (Y3) -The annualized growth rate in fully diluted earnings from continuing operations over the last three years (3yr) is greater than or equal to 15% -The annualized growth rate in sales over the last three years (3yr) is greater than or equal to 15% -Same-quarter growth in fully-diluted earnings from continuing operations between the last fiscal quarter (Q1) and the same quarter one year prior (Q5) is greater than the growth rate in fully diluted earnings from continuing operations between the sum total of the prior three fiscal quarters (Qs 2-4) and the same three quarters one year ago (Qs 6-8) OR the same-quarter growth in fully-diluted earnings from continuing operations between the last fiscal quarter (Q1) and the same quarter one year prior (Q5) is greater than or equal to 30% -Same-quarter growth in fully-diluted earnings from continuing operations between the last fiscal quarter (Q1) and the same quarter one year prior (Q5) is greater than the growth rate in fully diluted earnings from continuing operations over the last three years (3yr) -The price-earnings ratio is greater than five but less than 1.5 times the median price-earnings ratio for [the market] and never more than 43. -The relative price strength over the last 26 weeks is positive.

One thing to note at the end of the Forbes article is a list of stocks that passed the screen at the time. Included in the list is the PEG ratio of each, and all of them were 1.3 or less. This is an important metric which I use religiously at this point.

Let's backtest those 10 picks from the publication of the Forbes article, February 23,2009 to today and see how they stack up against the S&P 500 over the same term.

SPY data by YCharts

The instructive thing here, I would guess, would be that out of the 10 only 5 are still in their original state - two have beat the market by 2x or more and one of those was Netflix (NFLX). The other 3 were bad underperformers to put it mildly.

Of course, as I am prone to do, I bring up the metrics for both NFLX and Cerner Corporation (CERN), the other winner from the above chart, to see how they look today.

Netflix (NFLX)

CATV Systems

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.3

PEG Ratio: 4.42

mPEG Ratio: N/A

DCF Fair Value: 37.73 (-744%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 235.50%

EPS next Year: 55.38%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 32.60%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 289.30%

Other Negative Attributes:

P/E: 223.16

Forward P/E: 75.77

Price to Sales: 11.80

Price to Book: 38.51

Insider Transactions: -9.45

Institutional Transactions: -1.69

Commentary: NFLX is one of the FAANG stocks and is a market high flier. With the ARS of 2.3, NFLX obviously still enjoys wide analyst support but this would be the only passable metric out of the three I use universally (Dividend Yield, ASR, and PEG Ratio). NFLX would be non-passing in a Zweig Screen due to the P/E and presence of a negative insider transaction percentage.

Cerner Corporation (CERN)



Healthcare Information Services

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.3

PEG Ratio: 1.61

mPEG Ratio: N/A

DCF Fair Value: 29.13 (-110%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 28.10%

Gross Margin: 83.40%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -42.19%

Institutional Transactions: -4.51%

Commentary: The ARS and PEG Ratio would be passing in my system. The insider transactions and institutional transactions are both worrisome and would be non-passing in a classic Zweig screen. Unlike the bullish upward chart of NFLX, CERN looks to be moving in a downward channel which could be a concern.

Differences between Zweig and my own system

I am not a 100% direct disciple of the Zweig methodology in a number of ways. While I find the 4% Rule that Zweig employs for market timing to be interesting - along with similar indicators such as the IBD Market Trend and Dow Theory Primary Trend Indicator - I tend to stay fully invested rather than trying to time market entry and exit.

Zweig was completely agnostic toward dividends - in fact, he derided dividend stocks as "Widows and Orphans" stocks, a moniker I adopted for the Primary Strategy I employed from 2009-2015. On my part I have been a dividend investor and the dividend yield remains one of the top 3 metrics I use in analyzing a potential holding. Only in the case of a purely "growth" play do I completely disregard dividend yield. Examples from my Pretty 30 portfolio include GWR, IAC, CELG and BKNG.

I tend to use the Zweig Screen as a tool to find new additions to my Universe of Coverage rather than a wholly independent stock picking methodology. As such the below analysis would be deciding which to add to the universe and which to be ignored. Since I am a Long Only investor, I am not looking to add stocks to my universe (or actual portfolio) that would be removed later once they no longer meet the exceedingly stringent criteria for the Zweig Screen.

So, in short, I use the Zweig Screen as a discovery tool rather than a pass/fail tool.

Current Zweig Picks

From the very first time I encountered the Validea Zweig Screen, regional banks have always been over represented, and today will be no exception.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)



Residential Construction

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.71%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.4

PEG Ratio: 0.62

mPEG Ratio: 0.86

DCF Fair Value: 54.33 (+18%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 45.30%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 27.70%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 52.90%

Price to Free Cash Flow: 13.03

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -2.16%

Institutional Transactions: -3.45%

Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.79

Commentary: Even with the low dividend yield, TOL would be a candidate to join my universe of coverage due to the passing grades of an ARS of 2.4 and PEG of 0.62. The DCF Fair Value also shows positive upside, another bullish sign for me. Stephen Percoco says "Toll Brothers still has upside". The negative insider and institutional transactions are not good signs and are somewhat concerning. The chart shows downward pressure and may be confirm a wedge down if the price breaks below 44.00.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI)

Mortgage Investment

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.6

PEG Ratio: 0.73

mPEG Ratio: N/A

DCF Fair Value: 28.70 (+17%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Sales: 0.41

EPS this Year: 303.80%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 609.60%

Gross Margin: 89.50%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -68.34%

Debt to Equity Ratio: 8.14

Long-term Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.94

Commentary: A strong PEG Ratio here is tempered by an outside bound ARS of 2.6. I like that the DCF shows some upside - which is not very common in the current market - and EPS growth is very very strong. The large percentage of insider sales and debt to equity ratios are enough to give some pause. The chart shows an upward channel trend.

Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Life Insurance

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.98%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 3.0

PEG Ratio: 1.15

mPEG Ratio: 1.32

DCF Fair Value: 82.67 (-23%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 32.10%

Profit Margin: 20.60%

Price to Free Cash Flow: 12.95

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -9.12%

Institutional Transactions: -6.20%

Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.78

Commentary: A slim dividend yield and good PEG Ratio is negated by a non-passing 3 ARS. The DCF Fair Value shows a possible downside of up to 23%, which is nowhere near the worst we will see today. Price to Free Cash Flow is strong along with nice EPS growth quarter over quarter and a nice profit margin. Insider and Institutional transactions again are a concern. It is no secret here I would like to build a short thesis on this stock but the metrics make it virtually impossible to do so at this time. The chart looks to be trying to build to the upside.

Bank of the Ozarks (OZRK)

Regional - Southeast Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.46%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.1

PEG Ratio: 1.16

mPEG Ratio: 1.04

DCF Fair Value: 54.12 (+4%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Profit Margin: 38.20%

Institutional Transactions: +1.82%

Other Negative Attributes:

None

Commentary: When I first started this article a month ago this was the stock that jumped out of my research as the one I liked the most overall, and everything in the above should confirm that. A decent dividend yield, a very good ARS, PEG and mPEG's implying great value. The DCF is one of the few positive ones we will see in today's research. A profit margin of 38%. Ray Merola says of OZRK "Dynamite comes in small packages". I definitely agree here. The chart shows a very strong channel up movement.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Foreign Regional Banks - India

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.52%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.5

PEG Ratio: 1.16

mPEG Ratio: 1.31

DCF Fair Value: 61.55 (-59%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS next 5 Years: 30%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 352.70%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 291.10%

Institutional Transactions: +1.33%

Other Negative Attributes:

None

Commentary: In keeping with the previously mentioned skew for the Zweig Screen to regional banks, HDB is of the foreign variety. The very strong ARS, PEG and mPEG make a compelling case despite the lower end dividend yield. Explosive growth in Sales and EPS quarter over quarter fuel the bull case on HDB. Siddharth has warned of tech innovations that could be a future concern for HDB while David Krejca sees HDB at the beginning of a long term growth phase. The chart shows HDB off of a recent high and could be consolidating for a future move back up.

Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB)

Regional - Midwest Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.94%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 3.0

PEG Ratio: 1.51

mPEG Ratio: 1.28

DCF Fair Value: 14.82 (+3%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 27.80%

Debt to Equity Ratio: 0.03

Insider Transactions: +2.31%

Institutional Transactions: +2.83%

Operating Margin: 87.40%

Profit Margin: 28.20%

Other Negative Attributes:

None

Commentary: If it was not for the non-passing ARS, I would be very bullish on FMNB. The 3.0 there is the only negative in the entire list, and the dividend yield is the second highest we will see today - the highest on a DCF positive stock overall. According to Thomas Auclair, FMNB is "cautiously over-provisioned" and "has very strict bad debt management and faces insignificant levels of default". Like what I see with OZRK, I see a very well run and cautious regional bank with a strong metric case for investment. The chart does not reveal any insight for future movement for me at this time.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Health Care Plans

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.32%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.5

PEG Ratio: 1.52

mPEG Ratio: 1.60

DCF Fair Value: 90.97 (-150%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 31.10%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 40.20%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -2.85%

Institutional Transactions: -0.24%

Commentary: This Dow Component has a very strong case, ignoring the DCF Fair Value and the very small amount of negative insider and institutional transactions. Back in December, just before the January run-up prior to the February market correction, Peter F. Way said that UNH was "the best Dow Jones wealth builder stock now". According to the chart UNH has been consolidating at the level just before the run-up and looks poised to restart its upward march any time now.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Regional - Pacific Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.5

PEG Ratio: 1.57

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 45.62 (-33%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 27.50%

Operating Margin: 90.80%

Profit Margin: 38.50%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -16.86%

Commentary: Aside from the negative insider transactions, this is very close to what I think of as a classic Zweig Screen constituent. Dan Caplinger says that WAL is "doing a good job to tap into favorable trends in the markets it serves". The chart shows a pronounced upward trend.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN)

Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 1.4

PEG Ratio: 1.58

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 48.84 (-30%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Price to Free Cash Flow: 13.92

Operating Margin: 84.60%

Profit Margin: 30.90%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -6.25%

Commentary: The strongest ARS we will see today, the PEG Ratio is still on the good side of 2.00. DCF Fair Value would indicate downside risk, however the Price to FCF and margins are quite impressive. Like many of the others we will see today, not a great look with the Insider Transactions but this is not the worst we will see. The chart has been moving in a narrow sideways range since the February correction, perhaps consolidating for a breakout above 65.00.

Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC)

Money Center Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.0

PEG Ratio: 1.99

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 25.74 (+4%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 44.70%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 27.70%

Operating Margin: 68.50%

Profit Margin: 28.30%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -6.55%

Institutional Transactions: -0.32%

Commentary: A very strong ARS and PEG Ratio just this side of the mendoza line keeps TSC in line with my pass-fail metrics. The DCF Fair Value is one of the last few positive ones we will see as we continue on. Insider and institutional transactions are still a drag for TSC. Dale Lombardi sees "less opportunities to buy moving forward". The chart looks to be in a wide-channel up.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC)

Savings & Loans

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.66%

Analyst Recommendation Score: n/a

PEG Ratio: 2.21

mPEG Ratio: 1.82

DCF Fair Value: 35.59 (+2%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Return On Investment: 32.50%

Operating Margin: 84.30%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -1.71%

Commentary: The first of this list on the wrong side of the 2.00 cut off on PEG ratio, but taking into account the dividend yield the mPEG is still marginally passing. The DCF Fair Value is the second to last that will have a positive number on this list. ROI and Operating Margin are good, and the insider transactions are a small enough number in comparison to the others we have seen to be ignorable. Which might be a theme with this stock, as John Leonard said way back when the Bull Rally was still a young calf, "Enterprise Bancorp Is An Undervalued Bank With No Analyst Coverage". I guess some things never change? No confirmed chart trend.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS)

Money Center Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.7

PEG Ratio: 2.35

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 48.56 (-15%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 42.10%

Sales Quarter over Quarter: 29.40%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 31.80%

Operating Margin: 77.80%

Profit Margin: 24.60%

Other Negative Attributes:

Institutional Transactions: -3.32%

Commentary: At least there were no insider sales! The chart has broken out above the wedge down, which is a good sign. The ARS is toward the outer edge at 2.7. Ben Rossbaum does not think that NCBS is a buy at these levels.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT)

Medical Instruments and Supplies

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.76%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.7

PEG Ratio: 2.45

mPEG Ratio: 2.71

DCF Fair Value: 12.64 (-191%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 29.90%

EPS Quarter of Quarter: 49.20%

Gross Margin: 70.10%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -3.87%

Commentary: The dividend yield does not move the mPEG enough to make this one a consideration for my commonly used metrics. DCF Fair Value is the biggest possible bomb out of today's list, excluding NFLX, and the insider sales are not invisible in this case. Back in January The Motley Fool thought that LMAT was "one of 3 healthcare stocks to buy now". That was the last public sentiment anyone has published so far this year. The chart is showing a possible move into a wedge up.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (CNBKA)

Regional - Northeast Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.62%

Analyst Recommendation Score: n/a

PEG Ratio: 2.47

mPEG Ratio: 1.01

DCF Fair Value: 93.51 (+17%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Operating Margin: 69.70%

Profit Margin: 24%

Price to Free Cash Flow: 15.45

Insider Transactions: +4.35%

Other Negative Attributes:

Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.50%

Commentary: Someone out there is buying their own shares! This is the last stock on this list with a positive DCF Fair Value and a passable mPEG. The debt to equity situation could be a bad sign and the chart has been sideways since the February correction and signals a possible downward channel. CNBKA is literally invisible with analysts and commentators, which may not necessarily be a bad thing due to its small market cap.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

Regional - Mid-Atlantic Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.0

PEG Ratio: 2.67

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 21.70 (-29%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 52.50%

Sales Quarter on Quarter: 34.30%

EPS Quarter on Quarter: 65.30%

Operating Margin: 89.10%

Profit Margin: 22.40%

Institutional Transactions: +3.29%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -1.24%

Commentary: SBCF recently joined the S&P SmallCap 600, which was certainly an upside catalyst when this was announced mid-February. The chart shows a healthy upward trend.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Regional - Pacific Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.0

PEG Ratio: 2.85

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 165.54 (-59%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this Year: 35.50%

Sales Quarter on Quarter: 31.80%

EPS Quarter on Quarter: 53.20%

Operating Margin: 90.60%

Profit Margin: 33.50%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -22.21%

Commentary: It was recently announced that SIVB will be added to the S&P 500, which will certainly buoy the share price - but the Insider Transactions is staggering. Despite all the other positive attributes this one is a Big Red Flag. Why are all the insiders dumping? Peter F. Way recently placed SIVB among the two "best local and regional bank stock buys for capital appreciation at this time". I guess the insiders did not read his article. Nor did they consider the aggressive channel up pattern on the chart.

First Busey Corporation (BUSE)

Regional - Midwest Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 2.54%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2

PEG Ratio: 3.2

mPEG Ratio: 2.25

DCF Fair Value: 24.87 (-27%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Sales Quarter on Quarter: 48.70%

EPS Quarter on Quarter: 39.70%

Price to Free Cash Flow: 7.25

Operating Margin: 88.30%

Profit Margin: 28%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -1%

Commentary: Taking account of the dividend, the mPEG almost makes BUSE a pass via my criteria. Collin Greene agrees with my determination via DCF Fair Value that, at this time, new investors would be paying "above the intrinsic value". The chart shows the possibility of some slow upward movement.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC)

Regional - Northeast Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.56%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 2.3

PEG Ratio: 3.37

mPEG Ratio: 3.03

DCF Fair Value: 35.28 (-1%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Sales Quarter on Quarter: 25.80%

EPS Quarter on Quarter: 32%

Operating Margin: 67.80%

Profit Margin: 21.90%

Price to Free Cash Flow: 12.97

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -0.67%

Commentary: Well outside of my consideration range at this time, PGC does boast some good positive attributes. A minute amount of insider sales are its one overall drawback. Gerald Huddleston says that "PGC represents an under-priced stock". The chart implies a pronounced upward trend.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Regional - Midwest Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.53%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 3.2

PEG Ratio: 3.95

mPEG Ratio: 2.83

DCF Fair Value: 42.43 (-45%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Operating Margin: 88.60%

Profit Margin: 39.40%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -16.27%

Commentary: Like SIVB, CBSH insiders are dumping hand over fist. Why? What do they know that we don't? They can't all be sending their kids to college simultaneously, right? Maybe they read Profit Fan's article titled "Commerce Bancshares: Superior Returns Failing To Yield Meaningful Growth In Earnings". Or maybe they saw the ARS of 3.2. In any case, isn't it their job to prove the analysts wrong? Not to agree with them and jump ship. The chart would seem to indicate the stock is in a firmly entrenched upward trend, so maybe it is just college tuition.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO)

Regional - Midwest Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 1.27%

Analyst Recommendation Score: 3

PEG Ratio: 4.21

mPEG Ratio: 3.57

DCF Fair Value: 24.19 (-69%)

Other Positive Attributes:

Operating Margin: 86.90%

Profit Margin: 30.50%

Other Negative Attributes:

Insider Transactions: -9.72%

Commentary: More heavy insider selling. Bad ARS. No good spin here. Chart appears to have upside resistance at 43.00.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (MGYR)

Regional - Northeast Banks

Metric Analysis:

Dividend Yield: 0.00%

Analyst Recommendation Score: n/a

PEG Ratio: 8.45

mPEG Ratio: n/a

DCF Fair Value: 10.68 (-19%)

Other Positive Attributes:

EPS this year: 30.40%

EPS Quarter over Quarter: 39.10%

Price to Cash: 2.99

Price to Free Cash Flow: 8.01

Operating Margin: 72.60%

Return on Investment: 32.10%

Insider Transactions: +4.26%

Other Negative Attributes:

None

Commentary: This very thinly traded stock at least has insiders who believe in it. Analyst and market commentary non-existent. If not for the sky-high PEG ratio I would be interested. Chart looks to be moving into a wedge down.

Conclusion

Not only did I betray my overall bias, but inadvertently confirmed its virtue, in the order that I presented the different stocks on this list. I ordered them by PEG Ratio - and unsurprisingly the best overall stocks had the best PEG Ratios.

I am amazed almost every day by the efficacy in using the PEG Ratio as a major metric in my investing analysis! The addition of the mPEG gives further weight to shares with a higher dividend yield.

I will be adding almost every stock through the first 16 to my universe of coverage - with the exceptions of PRI (already in universe as a potential short thesis), FMNB (ARS of 3), NCBS (ARS of 2.7) and LMAT (ARS of 2.7) - with an indicator that at the time of addition it was due to meeting the Zweig Criteria.

After analyzing this entire list it seems clear to me that perhaps the Zweig rule of "No Insider Sales" (or in the event there are some, that they are outnumbered by the number of purchases) is today now outdated due the amount of executive compensation that comes in the form of stock options and allocations. While it aligns Management and The Board of Directors with Shareholders when they hold more than nominal amounts of shares, it is unrealistic to expect that they would NEVER sell any of their own shares until retirement. I jokingly referred to college tuition in the article but of course there are an infinite number of reasons someone might need to convert shares into cash holdings and not all of them (in fact probably hardly any of them) indicate a lack of conviction in the direction of the company.

Because of their mix of Dividend Yield, Analyst Recommendation Score, and PEG/mPEG TOL, OZRK, HDB, and UNH each have a good chance to make it into future weightings of the Pretty 30 portfolio. Currently I do not foresee heavily considering new constituents that do not have an ARS of 2.4 or better which would leave out PFSI. Similarly PEG/mPEG's of greater than 2.00 are currently out and likely will remain so far into the future. EBTC and CNBKA are on the very edge by virtue of their mPEG's.

I will continue to monitor the make up of the Zweig Screen and may publish updates from time to time if there is a significant amount of turnover. The above additions to my universe of coverage may in the future get an individual focus article or be a part of a different thematic article highlighting different virtues, commonalities, or industry segments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.