From 33 To 3: Dividend Growth Consumer Staples To Consider

Slim pickings in this sector especially when looking for a reasonably high dividend yield of 2.7% or higher (Roughly 1.5 times the S&P 500 yield).

Consumer staples (AKA consumer defensive) are an important component of a dividend growth portfolio, and yet if you look at my portfolio I don't own any! Well, that's not entirely true... I own a few broad market index ETFs which give me a small amount of exposure to consumer staples. I also own CVS Health Corp. (CVS) which I consider to be in the Healthcare sector, but others sometimes consider this a consumer staple stock. The tiny green sliver representing my consumer defensive allocation below is about 1%. Not anywhere near my goal of 15-20%.

With such a low exposure to this sector, I went looking for a few high-quality dividend growth consumer staples to consider. I used the following requirements:

Dividend Metrics: Used the Feb 28, 2018 version of the US Dividend Champions list to filter all consumer staples stocks with a dividend streak of 10 or more years . This list is an invaluable resource for dividend growth investors, thank you David Fish.

. This list is an invaluable resource for dividend growth investors, thank you David Fish. A reasonably high dividend yield of 2.7% or higher (Roughly 1.5 times the S&P 500 yield).

(Roughly 1.5 times the S&P 500 yield). Estimated future dividend growth of 6% or more . I used ValueLine's estimated annual dividend growth rates for the next 3-5 years for my estimates.

. I used ValueLine's estimated annual dividend growth rates for the next 3-5 years for my estimates. A reasonable payout ratio of 70% or less based on the next 12 months EPS estimates (Dividend / N12 EPS). Quality Metrics: ValueLine financial strength of B++ or better .

. S&P credit rating of BBB+ or higher . Where S&P wasn't available I used Moody's credit rating of Baa1 or higher.

. Where S&P wasn't available I used Moody's credit rating of Baa1 or higher. MorningStar moat rating of narrow or wide.

The Results

So out of the 33 consumer staple stocks in the US Dividend Champions list that have a dividend streak of 10 or more years, only 3 passed my dividend and quality metrics screen. (FYI - The full table is at the end of this article).

Clorox Company (CLX) PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Not the most surprising list as these are all well-known dividend growth names, but you'll notice that some other well-known dividend growth names like: Altria Group Inc. (MO), Coca-Cola Company (KO), Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL), General Mills (GIS), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), McCormick & Co. (MKC), and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) all didn't make the cut. Additionally, if you wanted a payout ratio of less than 60% (Instead of the 70% used) then the screen would produce zero candidates! Just goes to show you that if you are looking for quality US dividend growth stocks in this sector, the pickings are slim!

When you consider that my screening method didn't really look at valuation metrics and still only resulted in three stocks it is even more surprising.

Procter & Gamble Co.

This wide moat dividend king has a 61-year dividend streak and with the highest dividend yield of the three companies at 3.5% it is a very tempting option. I'm most interested in Procter & Gamble Co., so much so that I've got an open order out for PG at $69. I may increase this a bit as MorningStar is showing a fair value price of $98 and a 5-star price of $78.40 which PG is currently hovering around. I'm expecting a dividend increase from them in a little over a month, so I might just bite the bullet and buy them now. One area of concern is the recent low dividend increases in the past few years. The last increase was just 3%, so while ValueLine is estimating 7% per year for the next few years, this could be a bit optimistic. It could be worth waiting for the next dividend announcement before investing, but you never know what the price will be then. Let me know what you think in the comments, is PG a good buy or not?

PepsiCo Inc.

PepsiCo, another wide-moat stock, has a dividend streak of 46 years and is currently yielding 3.3% after they recently announced a hefty 15% dividend increase. Large dividend increases are usually a sign management is optimistic about the future. Hopefully, this is the case with Pepsi. MorningStar has their fair value at $123 and the 5-star price at $98.40. At the current price (March 16, 2018 - $111.64) Pepsi is looking like an intriguing option and is my close 2nd choice. I'd be interested around the $96 mark, so I'd like to see the stock drop another 15% or so before I invest.

Clorox Company

Clorox is my last choice as it has a slightly worse financial strength than the other two. Don't get me wrong, it's still a good wide-moat dividend growth stock, but it has the lowest dividend yield of the three at 3.0% and I don't really get interested until the $103 mark (Current price is about 25% higher than this). If the price drops then I'll circle back to it. MorningStar has a $135 fair value and $108 5-star price for Clorox. Like the other two, it has a long history of dividend growth with a dividend streak of 41 years. Clorox also announced a larger than normal dividend increase of 14% on February 13, 2018, which was "an accelerated declaration of the company's dividend increase, which has typically taken place in the month of May."

Observations

Before I share the full table, I wanted to mention a few things I noticed. There were five companies that only failed because their dividend yield was less than 2.7%. They were:

Sysco Corp. (SYY)

Wal-Mart Inc. (WMT)

Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Additionally, there were a few companies that passed most of the metrics, but were not covered by MorningStar so I was unable to get a moat rating or some other information was not available. I'd consider the below stocks for further research.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF)

Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)

Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)

I'd be curious to hear your thoughts on these companies in the comments as I plan to look into these more myself.

Results Table

Since you've been so patient :)... here is the full table of all 33 companies for you to peruse. For those excel nerds like myself, you can get the spreadsheet on my website here.

Company Name Ticker Symbol Mar 16th Price Dividend Streak Dividend Yield VL 3-5 year Dividend Growth Estimate N12 Payout Ratio ValueLine (VL) Financial Strength S&P Credit Rating Moody's Credit Rating MorningStar (NYSE:MS) Moat MS Fair Value Estimate Normalized TTM EPS Payout Ratio Dividend Industry Procter & Gamble Co. PG $78.97 61 3.49% 7.00% 63.23% A++ AA- Aa3 Wide $98.00 70.84% $2.7584 Consumer Products PepsiCo Inc. PEP $111.64 46 3.32% 6.50% 65.06% A++ A+ A1 Wide $123.00 71.00% $3.7100 Beverages/Snack Food Clorox Company CLX $128.49 41 2.99% 7.00% 63.42% B++ A- Baa1 Wide $135.00 70.28% $3.8400 Cleaning Products Sysco Corp. SYY $60.12 48 2.40% 7.00% 43.90% A+ BBB+ A3 Narrow $51.00 59.43% $1.4400 Food-Wholesale Wal-Mart Inc. WMT $89.17 45 2.33% 8.00% 42.18% A++ AA Aa2 Wide $91.00 51.92% $2.0800 Retail-Discount Hormel Foods Corp. HRL $33.50 52 2.24% 7.50% 40.97% A A A1 Narrow $36.00 47.46% $0.7500 Food Processing Brown-Forman Class B BF.B $55.06 34 1.15% 6.00% 37.49% A A- A1 Wide $41.00 46.33% $0.6320 Beverages-Alcoholic Costco Wholesale COST $185.87 14 1.08% 9.50% 27.69% A+ A+ A1 Wide $173.00 32.85% $2.0000 Retail-Wholesale Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF $2.70 12 3.33% NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 71.59% $0.0900 Food Processing Lancaster Colony Corp. LANC $120.46 55 1.99% 8.50% 47.73% A NA NA NA NA 57.21% $2.4000 Food/Consumer Prod. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. NUS $74.25 18 1.97% 8.50% 41.09% B++ NA NA NA NA 44.36% $1.4600 Personal Products J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF $136.69 14 1.32% 7.00% 35.02% A NA NA NA NA 42.46% $1.8000 Food Processing Tootsie Roll Industries TR $30.25 52 1.19% 7.00% NA A+ NA NA NA NA 40.59% $0.3600 Confectioner Altria Group Inc. MO $63.19 48 4.43% 8.50% 70.67% B+ A- A3 Wide $64.00 78.84% $2.8000 Tobacco Andersons Inc. (The) ANDE $35.45 16 1.86% NA 35.02% B NA NA NA NA 128.74% $0.6600 Agriculture Archer Daniels Midland ADM $43.50 43 3.08% 5.50% 46.69% A+ A A2 None $45.00 67.45% $1.3400 Agriculture Bunge Limited BG $73.43 17 2.51% 9.00% 44.50% B++ BBB Baa2 None $70.00 149.13% $1.8400 Agriculture Casey's General Stores Inc. CASY $111.14 18 0.94% 8.00% 21.11% B+ NA NA NA NA 23.13% $1.0400 Retail-Grocery Church & Dwight CHD $50.01 22 1.74% 4.50% 38.41% A+ BBB+ Baa1 None $41.00 47.36% $0.8700 Consumer Products Coca-Cola Company KO $43.46 56 3.59% 6.00% 74.48% A++ AA- Aa3 Wide $48.50 156.74% $1.5600 Beverages-Non-alcoholic Colgate-Palmolive Co. CL $69.62 54 2.41% 4.50% 52.81% A+ AA- Aa3 Wide $75.00 58.89% $1.6800 Personal Products CVS Health Corp. CVS $65.65 14 3.05% 15%* 32.23% A++* BBB Baa1 Wide $99.00 30.96% $2.0000 Retail-Drugstores Flowers Foods FLO $21.15 16 3.22% 5.00% 62.39% B++ BBB Baa2 NA NA 84.67% $0.6800 Food Processing General Mills GIS $50.49 14 3.88% 5.50% 58.16% A+ BBB Baa2 Wide $61.00 64.35% $1.9600 Food Processing J.M. Smucker Co. SJM $125.84 20 2.48% 5.50% 34.45% A++ BBB Baa2 Narrow $133.00 49.06% $3.1200 Food Processing Kellogg Company K $66.44 13 3.25% 4.50% 48.37% A BBB Baa2 Narrow $77.00 53.14% $2.1600 Food Processing Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB $112.02 46 3.57% 3.50% 57.22% A++ A A2 Narrow $118.00 64.65% $4.0000 Personal Products Kroger Company KR $23.69 12 2.11% 12.00% 24.20% A BBB Baa1 Narrow $28.50 #DIV/0! $0.5000 Retail-Grocery McCormick & Co. MKC $107.81 32 1.93% 6.50% 42.81% A BBB Baa2 Wide $98.00 50.06% $2.0800 Food Processing Philip Morris International PM $103.46 10 4.14% 5.00% 81.23% B++ A A2 Wide $104.00 87.22% $4.2800 Tobacco Universal Corp. UVV $48.00 47 4.58% 3.50% NA B++ BBB NA NA NA 219.84% $2.2000 Tobacco Vector Group Ltd. VGR $20.48 20 7.81% NA 266.67% B++ B B2 NA NA 270.07% $1.6000 Tobacco Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA $67.57 42 2.37% 8.00% 26.79% A+ BBB Baa2 None $73.00 33.36% $1.6000 Retail-Drugstores

NA - Information not available

* CVS dividend growth estimate of 15% is likely wrong as CVS announced that they are planning to buy Aetna and that they'll be postponing dividend increases to help pay down the debt needed to finance this purchase. Also the ValueLine financial strength of A++ seems high compared to S&P BBB rating and Moody's Baa1 rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in PG or PEP over the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.