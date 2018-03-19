Fulgent Genetics: Can Ming Hsieh Do It Again?

Why I'm taking the wait and see approach: Wait until shares are trading around marketable securities per share level or a substantial partnership occurs.

It's not every day I find a microcap stock being led by a founder as wealthy as Ming Hsieh. In 2006 he had a net worth of $1.6 billion, as shares of the company he founded Cogent System reached all-time highs. In 2010 Cogent was sold to 3M (NYSE:MMM), in a sale which netted him around $376 million. Some shareholders were upset with sale price of the profitable company, and a lawsuit delayed the sale. He is also a generous philanthropist who has donated at least $85 million to USC.

Mr. Ming owns 6,549,707 shares of Fulgent (NASDAQ:FLGT) and earns modest salary by CEO standards of just over 67K. He was born in China, immigrating to the United States at age 24 to earn a B.A. and MSEE (Master of Science in Electrical Engineering) from University of Southern California. He went work in private industry, before going on to found Cogent Systems with a classmate from USC. At Cogent, he created a bio-metric fingerprint identification system. It's a niche that sold well to governmental organizations.

Fulgent's Mission

Developing flexible and affordable genetic testing that improves the everyday lives of those around us. Founded in 2011, Fulgent began with two simple ideas; flexibility and affordability. Today, we strive to create the most effective and wide ranging tests on the market. All of this is done in the pursuit of bettering the everyday lives of our customers. We shine brightest when meaningful relationships, passion, and purpose come together.

Fulgent falls into the category of a contract laboratory. In terms of intellectual property, the company states:

We have developed a proprietary technology platform that integrates sophisticated data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. This platform allows us to offer a broad and flexible test menu and continually expand and improve our proprietary genetic reference library, while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy and competitive turnaround times. [sic]

In terms of competition:

We believe our test menu offers more genes for testing than our competitors in today's market, which enables us to provide expansive options for test customization and clinically actionable results. [sic] We offer single-gene tests on approximately 18,000 genes, [out of an estimated 19-20,000] which, to our knowledge, is thousands more than any of our competitors' portfolios.

In addition to offering a more comprehensive genetic testing platform, the company is competing to be a low-cost provider. In 2016 the company had an internal cost of $537 which was billed $1,461. High costs of testing has been an industry challenge towards the adoption of greater genomic testing. High cost limits the array of genes which are tested, which in turn limits the actual value of the service slowing the growth of the industry in a catch-22.

A Product, Not Sales-Centric Company

The company operates a very "lean" sales team. As of March 1, 2017 the company had 16 individuals in sales, a number the company expects to double over the preceding year. The company states: We believe the power of this team is directly correlated to its breadth and depth of understanding of our technologies, our offering and the advantages of each.

Numbers

The company still has a reasonably sized cash cushion from its IPO 37.8M IPO at $9 per share in Oct 2016:

For the last quarter (Q4 '17), revenues declined 27%. Revenues were down to $4.3 million, from $5.9 million in Q4 '16. Fulgent does not have long term contracts with its customers and has several key customers. Results will thus continue to remain volatile.

Marketable securities consist of corporate bonds, as of December 31, 2016.

My Passive Wait and See Approach - 8KExperts.com Keyword Scanner

The success of private direct-to-consumer genomic testing company 23andme which hit 1.5Bn in valuation has be astonishing. However, Fulgent is a very different business as a contract lab and cannot really be compared as businesses head to head. Nonetheless, if at all possible I would very much welcome a partnership between the two companies. While the likelihood of this is low, nonetheless I setup a keyword scanner to alert me if "23andme" is mentioned in any 8-K filing. In addition, I put a scanner for "fulgentgenetics" to alert me if any 8-K filing mentions the microcap company, perhaps in a partnership agreement.

Summary

It is unusual to see a CEO as wealthy as Ming of a microcap company. Nonetheless, he has picked a challenging industry and the technical risk profile of high organization is high. The organization is not very sales-centric, which may be a mistake. I will take a wait and see approach as outlined above for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.