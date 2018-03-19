CVS Health - Short-Term Pain For Long-Term Gain

I do not expect a rebound in share price till H2 2019, but believe in the long-run, shareholders are likely to be handsomely rewarded with an above-market return.

However, I am comfortable with the transaction on balance and believe the upside benefits (diversification, synergies and scale) outweigh the potential pitfalls (leverage, short-term dilution).

The dividend will be frozen, with the additional ~280m CVS shares to be issued increasing the dividend payment requirements by ~$560m and causing EPS dilution.

Leverage will be about 4.6x following the Aetna buyout expected in H2 2018, which will significantly increase mandatory interest servicing costs and financial risk.

Introduction

Anyone long CVS Health (CVS) shares in the last 36 months is unlikely to be thrilled. While the broader stock market has continued to rise to new heights, CVS has continued to disappoint investors. The stock is now trading at close to its 3-year low due to a number of issues uncovered during this time period, namely the various network changes in 2016, the overhang of Amazon's (AMZN) entry into the pharmacy market, and finally, due to concerns around the viability of the Aetna (AET) transaction.

There is undoubtedly a lot of "bad news" priced into the stock as of today, and rightfully so. However, the risks are now positively skewed in favor of shareholders and potential investors with a share price in the mid-60s and a dividend yield of over 3% (although any dividend growth is paused until the company has de-levered to around 3x Net Debt/EBITDA). In my opinion, now is most certainly not the time to be selling the stock unless you have short-term liquidity constraints. Buying high and selling low is a common mistake for emotional investors, but a little more patience with CVS is likely to richly reward those with the courage to hold tight in spite of a lack of paper money growth in the short-term.

Figure 1: CVS is trading at a 3-year low

Analysts Appear To Believe Risks Are Overstated

Analyst recommendations on CVS and Aetna remain very positive. 12 out of 16 analysts rate CVS as a buy, of which 9 rate it as a strong buy (CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Recommendations), with no sell recommendations. Out of 17 analysts covering Aetna, none have put forward a sell down recommendation, with 6 strong buys and 9 holds (Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) Recommendations). This makes sense given the existing offer on the table from CVS, which potentially clouds some of that analysis. Nonetheless, professional analyst views would support the argument above (namely, that selling at today's price would not be sensible). Making investment decisions based on the recommendations of analysts alone is most certainly not a winning strategy. Therefore, we will need to dig a little deeper.

The results of the shareholder approval process for CVS and Aetna were extremely optimistic regarding the potential merger, with 98 and 97% shareholder approval respectively, which suggests that that there is actually quite a lot of optimism regarding the potential synergies and future benefits of the Aetna transaction.

Importantly, the transaction is considered a proactive move as it provides diversification and scale in the wake of the increasing competitive threats in the market. A key thesis for the deal is to ultimately ensure lower costs and higher convenience for the end-consumer. In my mind, this would be a progressive and welcome impact in light of persistently negative views regarding healthcare costs on the US economy.

Although I do believe that the financial leverage post buyout is on the high side, it was somewhat necessary to structure the deal buyout as predominantly cash due to the value of the CVS Health share price as script compared to the relatively benign interest costs (especially post-tax) associated with raising debt (albeit a very high quantum thereof).

Additionally, the share price of CVS appears to underestimate the positive impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which is expected to improve CVS profits and cash flow by ~$1.2bn. Similarly, Aetna should see $0.8bn of profit benefit. This would go a long way to covering the additional cash flow requirements from the proposed deal (both interest and dividends), and facilitating capacity to re-invest into the respective businesses to improve the sustainability of operations.

The strategic rationale illustrated in the investor presentation regarding the proposed transaction is compelling and attractive, and if management can deliver on identified synergies from the second year of $750m, the transaction would become highly accretive from an EPS perspective too.

Figure 2: Significant potential value creation

Analyzing the Impact of the Aetna Transaction

The pros and cons of CVS Health and the proposed Aetna transaction have been covered in a number of already published articles on Seeking Alpha, so I will try to steer clear of re-hashing those points.

I do feel that a more numerical analysis on the potential financial outcomes for the merged business has been lacking in previous articles, so the theme for the remainder of this article will be around trying to model potential returns that an investor in CVS could achieve based on the facts at hand today.

Of course, at the best of times, trying to model a merged business is an inherently tough task. This is made considerably more difficult in this particular example by the unknown impact of various competitive threats entering the market over and above the typical forecasting challenges. In my view, the major downside risk is pressure on revenue and margins due to the aforementioned competition and financial leverage increasing risk and consequently, reducing operational flexibility. The major upside would relate to synergistic benefits from the merger and other enhancements discussed at length in the investor presentation and earnings transcripts. Given the increased risk to any forecast, I thought it would be prudent to build three different high-level scenarios to establish what sort of probability weighted returns one could expect from an investment in CVS today (factoring in the Aetna transaction).

The Model

The high-level model I have built is purposefully simple to allow for easy navigation and understanding for the reader. It essentially leverages off the forecast adjusted EPS targets based on consensus analyst predictions for both CVS (CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Earnings Forecast) and Aetna (Aetna Inc. (AET) Earnings Forecast) going forward (blue highlighted sections), with non-scientific earnings growth predictions after 2021 for each scenario (grey-highlighted sections). Using the investor presentation, I further work off the basis that that ~280m CVS shares will be issued to Aetna shareholders to facilitate the merger, with $44.8bn in new debt raised and $4.1bn of existing cash resources also utilized.

In each scenario, I assume that net profit after tax is a proxy for free cash flow (which I believe is conservative), the weighted average debt servicing cost of the new debt raised for the transaction is assumed to be 6% pre-tax (which is probably on the conservative side as well), and the application of excess cash proceeds is first prioritized to debt-gearing the transaction related debt, then to a mix of dividends and share repurchases (violet-highlighted areas). The limitation to the model is that it effectively assumes a 1 Jan 2018 completion date for the Aetna transaction which is obviously incorrect, however, this should not materially impact the overall analysis as it is forward-looking from the point of transaction close.

The Base Case

Figure 3: Base Case Model

Source: Author model

Under a base case, CVS Health shareholders can expect a 13.1% IRR assuming a target exit PE ratio of 11x in 2027, which is guided by the existing PE ratio of CVS Health (65.65 share price divided by the 5.90 adjusted EPS for FY17), noting that the adjusted EPS does not consider the impact of the tax benefits.

The scenario further assumes no synergies from the transaction and also does not incorporate any significant competitive threats to impact earnings materially downwards. In this scenario, the view is that CVS would largely be able to fend off competition, although growth would be limited too. The following summarizes some of the thinking:

For CVS, earnings growth is expected to be in the region of 1-2% p.a. after the forecast horizon (blue section)

For Aetna, it is expected to be around 3.5% dropping by 0.5% per year, after the forecast horizon

Further, we assume 10% dividend growth per year from FY2021, when the merged entity has de-levered from ~$80bn to ~$60bn (inclusive of existing debt on the respective balance sheets)

Based on the results of the model, it does appear to be a highly attractive base case return of ~13.1% IRR over the next 10 years, as compared to a market which I expect to achieve moderate returns in the range of 5-7% from today's lofty valuations. For purposes of the analysis in this article, I would assign a 50% probability to this scenario panning out.

The Stress Case

Figure 4: Downside Case Model

Source: Author model

In the stress case, I have made four adjustments.

"Negative synergies" which is just a rough estimate of the financial impact of competitive threats, topping out at $2bn per annum in "lost" post-tax profit

Reduced EPS growth forecasts from FY22

Reduced dividend growth from FY22 (5% p.a.)

Lower exit PE ratio of 10x (10% earnings yield), which I feel is already very low for a diversified conglomerate business

I would put the probability of this scenario at 25% for purposes of my assessment, which would still result in a ~7.1% IRR.

The Upside Case

Figure 4: Upside Case Model

Source: Author model

In the upside case, I made four adjustments again.

"Positive synergies" which assumes the $750m in pre-tax profit accretion from the second year, and increase this by 5% per annum

Enhanced EPS growth forecasts from FY22

Increased dividend growth from FY21 (15%)

Increased exit PE multiple of 14x (~7.1% earnings yield), which I feel is achievable for a diversified, market-leading healthcare conglomerate

I would put the probability of this scenario at 25% for purposes of my assessment, which would result in the upside outcome of a ~16.9% IRR.

Conclusion

Based on the analysis performed above, an investment in CVS today would achieve a probability-weighted IRR of ~12.5%. I believe this to be highly attractive, and worthy of a single stock position to generate alpha for a portfolio of equity investments. It would of course be a contrarian value play, with material upside from synergies and multiple uplift, and downside protection due to the already low trading multiple. It takes a lot of courage to invest against momentum. However, in this case, I believe that it would be a rewarding decision in the long-run.

