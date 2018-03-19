Fuel Cell Energy - Worth The Wait

By 2020 Fuel cell will likely surpass that capacity and become a profitable energy distributor as well as power plant manufacturer.

The March 8 Fuel Cell Energy (FCEL) earnings call showed the firm could become profitable in 2019. CEO Chip Bottone and CFO Mike Bishop lay out a clear path; profits will come from generation revenue. If you recall from previous earnings calls Bottone and Bishop repeatedly state that annual product sales of 45 MW or annual generation of 60 MW are enough business to reach profitability. This most recent call solidifies my belief that Fuel Cell will become profitable by the end of 2019 early 2020. In this article, I will discuss the most recent earnings call, the path to profitability, fuel cell related tax credits, and long duration energy storage.

Earnings Call

On the recent earnings call Fuel Cell reported better than expected earnings, a stronger cash position, a decrease in operating expenses, and increase in gross margin.

Fuel Cell Energy Q1 2017 Q1 2018 Revenue $17.0M $38.6M Earnings Per Share ($0.39) ($0.12) Unrestricted Cash And Cash Equivalents $49.2M $76.7M Accounts Receivable $68.5 M $44.0M Operating Expense $12.7M $10.2M Gross Margin 10.7% 12% Back Log $1.6BM $437B Net Profit/ Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders ($14.5M) ($8.4M) (Source: Fuel Cell Energy Q1 2018 10Q Consolidated Balance Sheet)

Looking at the table above you can see Fuel Cell has increased their cash position by almost $28 M year over year. These significantly improved numbers are due in part to the 20 MW project with Korea’s Southern Power Company or KOSPO. The 20 MW project was KOSPO’s first fuel cell park, which will be commissioned and operational in the spring. The revenue bump from KOSPO came at just the right time in the business cycle. For the past three years, the firm has developed a power generation business that will help build a foundation of cash flow to kick start profitability. This $60 M deal helps fuel cell while they continue to build out generation capacity. South Korea looks like the best short-term opportunity for larger projects. One thing to remember about Fuel Cell Energy, they are quick and effective at executing projects. Their ability to get projects deployed and commissioned quickly adds to their value proposition.

(Source: Fuel Cell Energy Q1 2018 Conference Call Slide Deck)

Bolthouse Farms, a subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) announced a 5 MW project on March 1, 2018. This PPA deal represents the fourth project in the nearly 10-year partnership with Campbell Soup. This project is the second PPA deal with Campbell Soup and Fuel Cell Energy, Cambell Soup has been a customer since 2005.

“Upon the completion of this project, Campbell Soup Company will generate a total of 7.6 MW of clean, reliable and cost-effective power by fuel cell power plants from FuelCell Energy, Inc. at Bloomfield, CT, and Bakersfield, CA.”

(Source: GlobeNewswire)

Fuel Cell has made progress on their recent awards, the 3 LIPA projects totaling 40 MW, the Toyota (TM) Long Beach Port Tri-Gen project, and the 7.4 MW project with The Navy through a utility. Most of these projects are models for future business. Long Island Power Authority, Toyota, and The Navy are all possible repeat customers like Cambell Soup. The recent legislative wins for the industry only increase the likelihood of more repeat customers and overall product awareness. PPA projects will be the key component of Fuel Cells Energy’s long-term business model.

Path to Profits

"Illustrating our PPA-based generation strategies, we’ll be retaining this project in a growing generation portfolio. The generation assets are producing consistent long-term revenues and contributing to future profitability."

(Chip Bottone Q1 2018 Conference Call)

(Source: Fuel Cell Energy Q1 2018 Conference Call Slide Deck)

I expect FCEL will complete and commission the 21.7 MW currently under construction, build and commission the 39.8 MW, and build and commission the 5 MW Bolthouse Farm project. Over the next 18 months, 21.7 MW of projects under construction will be completed and operational as previous project executions have shown. The LIPA projects are under negotiations and should start construction shortly after.

“We also have a vast number of hundreds of megawatts of projects that we're bidding."

(Chip Bottone: Q1 2018 Conference Call)





(Q1 2018 conference call slide deck)

If profitability is built upon 45 MW product sales or 60 MW of generation revenue or a mix of the two then by 2020 Fuel Cell should be profitable. Of course, this firm has never made a profit and remains extremely risky. If Chip and his team can execute current projects and close future deals as they have in the past, this growing generation business will help increase cash flow. Other businesses like Tri-Generation and Carbon Capture will likely play a large part in the long-term value proposition, but the generation business is the best way towards profitability in the short term.

Tax Credits

“Reinstatement of Investment Tax Credit. The U.S. federal investment tax credit (the “ITC”) has been reinstated for fuel cells and other technologies pursuant to the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 which was signed into law on February 9, 2018. The reinstatement of the ITC is expected to facilitate the Company’s U.S. market development activities while enhancing the economic and financing profile of FuelCell Energy’s projects.” (10Q Page 19 Q1 2018)

This tax credit is a huge relief to management and investors; this tax credit should help increase sales as well as attract project investors. Projects that are planned and priced to exclude the tax credit just became more profitable.

The ITC was not the only FCEL related legislative win in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018. The extension of the carbon dioxide sequestration credit also known as the 45Q will give credit up to $50 per ton of CO2 that is sequestered and $35 a ton for CO2 that is re-utilized. This credit now has a 12-year expiration date, and one massive benefit is there is no limit to the credit. Meaning this 45Q credit can be used to develop Carbon Capture technology more profitably. It also means that the credits will still be there for Exxon (XOM) and Fuel Cell.

“The original bill, passed in 2009, was enacted at $10 per metric ton and capped at 75 million metric tons. The new legislation also extends the tax credit to industrial utilization of captured CO2, which should significantly accelerate adoption of carbon capture.”(Globe News Wire)

This radical change in policy indicates that the Trump administration is serious about Carbon Capture technology. The updated 45Q is 3-5 times more valuable. Remember Exxon and the DOE have a vested interest in Fuel Cell CCS tech and Trump continues to preach clean coal. Is Trump talking about traditional CCS or Fuel Cell CCS? Since Trump started his run to the White House, he has mentioned clean coal countless times. The improvements on the 45Q indicate CCS will play a major role in decarbonization going forward.

Long Duration Energy Storage

Energy Storage is a growing concern in the international energy industry and while some firms are looking at batteries for short-term storage hydrogen looks like it could play a meaningful part in long-term storage. Remember the United States has Strategic Petroleum Reserves. As the world shifts toward cleaner fuels, these energy reserves will eventually need to be replaced with some form of long duration storage technology. Fuel Cell announced an award from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) to advance the commercialization of ultra-high efficiency Solid Oxide Fuel Cell SOFC systems worth $3.1M This system is for long duration storage and could have a significant total addressable market. Major countries need strategic energy reserves. ARPA-E is a division of the Department of Energy; the award is a good sign for the future of SOFC tech used in long duration storage.

The Stock Is Still On Sale

I encourage all investors to look closely at the Q1 2018 earnings call transcript. In particular the Q&A with analysts.

“Yes, I don't think people recognize the advantage that your modular technology has and the fact that it's a net producer of electricity rather than a consumer."

(Carter Driscoll Q1 2018 Conference Call)

Carter Driscoll also believes that few people understand the significance of FCEL technology specifically CCS. One of the most interesting things about this company is their tech configurations can do this or that and then some. Power and Heat, Hydrogen, Carbon Capture, Energy Storage, Pipeline Recovery, and Hydrogen Recovery. Given the recent deal flow, improvements in the balance sheet, legislative victories, and the prospects of energy storage, FCEL looks better than ever. The stock closed on Friday, March 16, 2018, at $1.80 which is still significantly undervalued. However, there are valid reasons why the price is still down. Simply put the market is going to see a lot more good news before investors are willing to pile in. But that seems a bit ridiculous at this point given tax credits. As generation capacity grows, profits become more likely. The Long-term thesis comes down to 4 main drivers. Growing generation capacity, Carbon Capture, Tri-Generation, and Long Duration Storage. All risks considered I think Fuel Cell Energy is a terrific high-risk, high return investment.

Please do your own research before investing. For more information see my previous Fuel Cell articles. Port of Long Beach, New Exxon- Fuel Cell Ads, and The Downside is Now Protected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.