Another Midstream MLP That Will Be Unaffected By New FERC Regulations

This article will analyze one midstream MLP that appears positioned to continue growing despite the FERC's notable policy revision.

Fortunately, not all MLPs are created equal. While this news will harm certain partnerships, others will not experience any material impact.

It's hard to overstate how much this impacted the midstream MLP sector - pipeline partnerships saw their unit prices drop by as much as 10% following the announcement.

On March 15th, the FERC shook the financial markets by announcing that it will disallow income tax allowances in cost of services agreements operated by interstate pipeline MLPs.

Master limited partnerships have a number of appealing characteristics for conservative, income-oriented investors.

The first is their tax efficiency. A portion of MLP distributions are comprised of a "return of capital," which reduces an investor's cost basis and allows them to defer the payment of taxes to the government.

This makes MLPs uniquely suited for investors who are looking to generate meaningful after-tax income.

The second noteworthy characteristic of master limited partnerships is their high dividend yields. Indeed, most master limited partnerships pay a dividend yield - really a distribution yield - of at least 5%.

The tax efficiency and high yields within the master limited partnership space make them appealing for high yield investors. With that said, one of the downsides of investing in MLPs is their sometimes-elevated levels of stock price volatility.

This was seen in great detail just this past week. On March 15th, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission - or the FERC, for short - announced that it is disallowing the use of income tax allowance cost recovery in the cost of service operating agreements that many MLPs utilize to charge their customers. This policy revision may negatively impact the financial performance of MLPs who use these rate agreements.

While this is a complex matter, one thing is certain - not all MLPs will be impacted by this decision. Indeed, many publicly-traded partnerships countered the FERC's press release by publishing their own investor documents that shared that they expected no material financial impact from the FERC's policy revision.

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) is one example of such an MLP. In this article, we analyze the partnership's response to the FERC's policy revision and provide an update on Buckeye's valuation and expected total returns.

The FERC's Policy Revision

The press release published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that caused a bloodbath among the MLP sector was surprisingly short in length.

Because of its brevity, we believe that it is best if investors read the press release in its entirety. Accordingly, we have included the FERC's press release below.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) today responded to a federal court remand by stating it no longer will allow master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP) interstate natural gas and oil pipelines to recover an income tax allowance in cost of service rates.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in United Airlines, Inc. v. FERC, (827 F.3d 122 (D.C. Cir. 2016) held that FERC failed to demonstrate there was no double recovery of income tax costs when permitting SFPP, L.P., an MLP, to recover both an income tax allowance and a return on equity determined by the discounted cash flow methodology.



The Commission today acted in response both to the court remand and comments filed in response to an inquiry issued after the court ruling. FERC will now revise its 2005 Policy Statement for Recovery of Income Tax Costs so that it no longer will allow MLPs to recover an income tax allowance in the cost of service.



The revised policy statement explains that, while all partnerships seeking to recover an income tax allowance will need to address the double-recovery concern, the application of the United Airlines court case to non-MLP partnerships will be addressed as those issues arise in subsequent proceedings.



In Docket Nos. IS08-390-008 and IS08-390-009, the Commission denies SFPP an income tax allowance and determines a real return on equity of 10.24 percent (Agenda Item G-3). In Docket Nos. IS09-437-008, et al., FERC accepts SFFP’s compliance filing, subject to the company submitting a further compliance that, among other things, removes the income tax allowance in SFPP’s East Line cost of service and calculates refunds (Agenda Item G-4). Source: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

This press release is full of legal jargon, so we believe investors will benefit from an alternative explanation.

This policy change is rooted in the billing structures that interstate pipeline MLPs can use to determine how much to charge their customers.

There are two main twos of fee structures:

Cost of service fee structures, where the MLP charges based on the expenses incurred while operating the pipeline Other fee structures

Under the FERC's policy revision, pipeline MLPs who operate under cost of service fee structures will no longer be able to include income tax as one of these fees.

Clearly, this policy revision will have a significant impact on MLPs whose primary fee structure is the cost of service model.

Other MLPs will not be impacted if they have no exposure to the cost of service structure.

Where does Buckeye Partners fall on this spectrum?

Fortunately for the partnership's investors, Buckeye has very little exposure to cost of service pipelines and reminded the investment community of this fact with a press release following the FERC's policy revision. We explore the partnership's press release below.

Buckeye's Response

Like the original press release from the FERC, Buckeye's response is relatively short. Accordingly, we have included the complete press release below:

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE:BPL) announced today that, although Buckeye is a Master Limited Partnership (“MLP”), it does not expect the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (“FERC”) revised policy statement issued yesterday holding that pipeline companies organized as MLPs are not entitled to recover an income tax allowance in their costs of service to have a material impact on Buckeye’s operating results. FERC’s order addresses the ability of an MLP to recover an income tax allowance for rates that are determined on a cost-of-service basis. A significant portion of Buckeye’s rates on file with FERC have not been set on a cost-of-service basis and therefore are not impacted by yesterday’s order. For a number of markets in which Buckeye operates, Buckeye has market-based ratemaking authority, which rates do not need to be justified by a cost of service and, as a result, are not impacted by yesterday’s order. Buckeye also has a number of negotiated rates on file with FERC that were established through an open season process and are supported by underlying contracts, which, similarly, are not impacted by yesterday’s order. In addition, Buckeye has a number of rates on file with state regulatory agencies, none of which are impacted by yesterday’s order. For Buckeye’s rates established by application of FERC’s indexation methodology, wherein the underlying base rates could be required to be justified by a cost of service if challenged, Buckeye believes any potential impact would not be material to Buckeye’s aggregate financial results. Source: Buckeye Partners Investor Relations, emphasis our own

As you can see, a "significant portion" of Buckeye's rate schedules have not been set on a cost-of-service basis. This means that Buckeye should experience no material impact to its aggregate financial results under the FERC's new income tax allowance policy.

This means the partnership should continue to deliver solid financial results moving forward. Indeed, Buckeye has a very compelling total return profile, which we explore in detail in the next section of this article.

Valuation & Expected Total Returns

Like most master limited partnerships, Buckeye Partners distributes the vast majority of its free cash flow as distributions to its limited partners. This means that the MLP's distribution yield will be the most important component of its total returns moving forward.

Buckeye Partners currently pays a quarterly distribution of $1.2625 which yields 11.7% on the partnership's current unit price of $43.07. The following diagram compares Buckeye's current distribution yield to its long-term historical average:



Source: YCharts

The partnership's average distribution yield over the last 10 years has been 7.1% and its average distribution yield over the last 5 years has been 6.9%. Buckeye's current distribution yield is 11.7%. The partnership is clearly undervalued at current prices, and income-oriented investors have an excellent opportunity to lock in this very high yield.

With this in mind, we believe that Buckeye has a very high chance of delivering market-beating returns if you combine its double-digit distribution yield with low-single-digit growth in intrinsic value and some modest valuation expansion.

Of course, the partnership's returns will be driven by its yield. The safety of this distribution yield is paramount. Buying an 11.7% distribution yield is not nearly as compelling if the yield is cut by 50% shortly thereafter. Accordingly, we'll close this section by providing a high-level summary of the safety of Buckeye Partners' current distribution payments.

Last month, Buckeye reported (2/9/18) financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017. For the full year period, Buckeye reported a distribution coverage ratio of 1.00x - equivalent to a payout ratio (using distributable cash flow) of 100%. This declined noticeably from the 1.09x distribution coverage ratio reported in 2016's equivalent twelve-month period.

For the three-month period, Buckeye's performance was slightly better. The partnership's distribution coverage ratio of 1.01x (equivalent to a payout ratio of 99%) improved from the 0.98x (payout ratio of 102%) reported in last year's three-month period.

The bottom line is this: Buckeye is currently generating just enough cash flow to cover its distribution payments. With that said, we believe that the partnership's track record implies that it will be able to navigate through this period of narrow distribution coverage and continue growing its distribution over the long run.

Final Thoughts

The FERC's announcement that it is changing the income tax allowance for cost of service pipelines operated by MLPs had a profound impact on the unit prices of master limited partnerships.

With that said, not all MLPs are created equal. It appears that Buckeye Partners will be minimally impacted by this development.

In addition, the partnership's high distribution yield, tax efficiency, and track record suggest that it is in buy territory today. We recommend that income-oriented investors take a closer look here.

