Lululemon: Mildly Optimistic About The Year Ahead

I am mildly more optimistic about strong athleisure brands that are most likely to benefit from DTC trends, which I believe is the case of LULU.

Perhaps most likely to move the stock next week is the previously undisclosed outlook for 2018, but I don't expect to be disappointed.

2017 was not without quite a bit of drama at Lululemon (LULU).

The past year was marked by a series of missteps, including product assortment issues early in the period and a recent, unexpected CEO departure. Now, it is time for the Vancouver-based athleisure company to leave the turbulent year behind and report the results of its holiday quarter, which is scheduled to take place on March 28th after the closing bell.

Credit: The Street

I don't believe any of the recent incidents should get in the way of Lululemon having produced solid results in the shopping season. From a macro perspective, the robust consumer spending environment is about as good as it gets for discretionary purchases. Across the retail space, evidence suggests that 2017 has seen the strongest shopping season since the end of the Great Recession's rebound. And because Lululemon seems to have addressed its product offering portfolio in time for the holidays as recent comps suggest, I believe that the Street's consensus estimate of $911 million in fiscal 4Q17, near the mid-point of management's refreshed guidance range, is achievable to say the least.

Margins will, once again, be a top-of-mind topic for me. The expected trend is for continued gross margin expansion YOY as favorable product mix and lower production costs should persist. But with inventory last quarter being up a sizable 33% in anticipation of the holiday season (vs. +28% in 3Q16), I wonder if promotional pricing headwinds will be more of a factor dragging gross margins down this time than they have been in the first few quarters of 2017.

Meanwhile, opex is likely to come in on the rich side once again and prevent much of the top-line and gross profit benefits from trickling down to op margins. The increase in operating costs is a double-edged sword, as continued investment in the digital channel is strategically necessary but likely to continue to consume resources.

Perhaps most likely to move the stock next week is the previously undisclosed outlook for 2018. On that front, I don't expect to be disappointed, given the favorable macro landscape and robust execution within the company observed over the past couple of quarters. The CEO departure seems to be fully associated with personal misconduct and dealings with employees which, while unfortunate, don't seem to speak much to Lululemon's operations or financial prospects. It is worth noting that analysts' current fiscal 2018 EPS estimate of $3.02 could be off the mark due to the impact of tax reforms, which have not yet been quantified and publicly announced by the management team.

On the LULU stock

About 10 months ago, I began arguing that dollar-cost averaging into LULU could prove to be a smart move, as the company's stock had reached a 52-week bottom following a slow start to 2017. Shares have recouped more quickly than I anticipated, and now push against all-time highs.

Company/Ticker Fwd P/E LT EPS Growth Fwd PEG Lululemon - LULU 26.7x 15.7% 1.7x Nike (NKE) 28.5x 12.2% 2.3x

However, I am not convinced that the stock has reached exhaustion. The company seems to be in good footing as it rides macro tailwinds. And the stock's valuation, despite the run from 1Q17 levels, is finally trading more cheaply than peer NKE on both a forward P/E and PEG bases (see above).

For these reasons, I continue to believe that LULU is a stock worth consideration. While I tend to be more cautious towards third-party retail names like Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL), I am mildly more optimistic about strong athleisure brands that are most likely to benefit from DTC (direct to consumer) trends, which I believe is the case of LULU.

Note from the author: I do not own LULU in my portfolio because I believe I can generate long-term growth with limited downside risk in a much more efficient way. This is why I built my Storm-Resistant Growth Portfolio. To learn more about it, click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.