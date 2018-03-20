Hunter Douglas: Smaller Impact From A Weakening USD Than I Feared

Introduction

I have been keeping an eye on Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) for quite a while now but as the US Dollar continued to weaken throughout 2017, I wasn’t too optimistic for Hunter Douglas’ financial results. The company does report its financial results in US Dollar but is trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange in Euro’s. I appeared to be too pessimistic: Hunter Douglas actually performed better than I expected.

As mentioned before, Hunter Douglas’s primary listing is on Euronext Amsterdam where it’s trading with HDG as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 3,200 shares per day (US$270,000), so make sure you work with limit orders! The company currently has 35.4M shares outstanding, of which just over 81% are owned by the Sonnenberg family.

Q4 and FY 2017 were pretty good in USD-terms and definitely acceptable in EUR

Although most of the recent acquisitions are still being integrated in the corporate structure, the impact on the financial results is already clearly noticeable as the revenue increased from $2.82B to $3.23B, a 14.5% increase. The vast majority of the revenue increase (11% of the 14.5%) was caused by the recent acquisitions whilst the organic growth was approximately 2.7% (which isn’t too bad either!).

The gross profit margin remained stable in FY 2017, but the EBITDA margin decreased from 12.9% to 12.1%. That’s interesting as one would expect the expansion to contribute to a wider EBITDA margin, but let’s not forget the company incurred approximately $20M in restructuring expenses in 2017. But that’s not a good enough excuse by itself as (1) there were also some restructuring expenses in 2016 and the increase in 2017 isn’t sufficient to justify the difference and (2) Hunter Douglas deducted those restructuring expenses elsewhere in the income statement.

Fortunately the impact on the operating income was limited as even though the margin decreased, Hunter Douglas was able to increase its operating income thanks to the higher revenue. The tax bill was also substantially lower than last year (less taxes on a higher taxable income) resulting in a net income of $219M or $6.28 per share. That’s approximately 6% higher than the $5.91 last year if you exclude the extraordinary tax gain in 2016.

So far, so good, and I can’t be too disappointed with the fourth quarter although it’s important to note the average tax rate in Q4 was just 4%. Needless to say this won’t recur and we should keep in mind the average tax rate will increase in 2018.

Moving over to the cash flow statements, it was great to see Hunter Douglas increasing its operating cash flow by approximately 10% to $324M. But as it accelerated its capital expenditures (due to an underinvestment in two businesses acquired from Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE:NWL), the free cash flow was just $194M compared to $212M in FY 2016.

That’s not really a disappointment. If we would look at Hunter Douglas in a ‘normalized’ situation, the adjusted operating income will probably slightly increase (the higher tax rate will mitigate a large portion of the $20M in non-recurring) restructuring expenses to $330M whilst I would expect the maintenance capex to be just $90-100M/year. So I think a normalized sustaining free cash flow of $230M per year isn’t an unreasonable assumption.

A good result in Dollar-terms, but as Hunter Douglas is trading in Euro’s in Amsterdam, the adverse EUR/USD exchange rate has put a ceiling on the company’s share price performance. Exactly one year ago, you would receive just 1.08 USD for 1 Euro, but this has now worsened to 1.23 Dollars per Euro.

So if we would use the current exchange rate to determine the (non-normalized) free cash flow, we end up with an FCF of 4.45 EUR per share (and this would have been 5.07 EUR per share using last year’s exchange rate).

I’m not expecting the free cash flow to increase substantially in 2018

Although I’m pleasantly surprised by the financial results in 2017, it will be tougher to figure out what 2018 will bring. The acquisition of Hillarys was only completed in December after the UK Competition and Markets Authority greenlighted this acquisition. Whilst this will contribute to Hunter Douglas’ revenue and EBITDA, it also means the interest expenses will increase.

Hunter Douglas paid $20M in interest expenses in FY 2017, of which $12.5M were spent in the second semester (and $7M in the final quarter). I think it’s very fair to assume the interest expenses in 2018 will increase by at least $8M per year, whilst we should also take the debt-funded acquisition of 80% of Debel into consideration as well. It would have been really nice to see some metrics on this acquisition, but as Hunter Douglas is a family company that doesn’t really ‘want’ to be listed, transparency clearly isn’t one of their priorities.

Hunter Douglas is also proposing a 6% dividend hike to 1.85 EUR per share, which will cost the company 66M EUR (or $80M) in cash. As the capex will remain high at $140M this year, the amount of free cash flow that could be used to reduce the net debt will completely depend on the contribution from the new acquisitions. And again, transparency isn’t one of Hunter Douglas’s strengths, so it might take a while before we see in what direction we are heading.

As of at the end of last year, Hunter Douglas’s net debt position was approximately $891 and the net debt/EBITDA ratio was approximately 2.3. That’s relatively high, but we shouldn’t forget this only takes a contribution of roughly three weeks of the Hillarys acquisition into account. As Hunter Douglas paid almost $450M for Hillarys, I would expect Hillarys to contribute at least $40-50M to this years EBITDA. This, coupled with a lower net debt position should reduce the debt ratio to less than 2.

Investment thesis

Granted, a FCF/share of 4.45 EUR isn’t as bad as I had expected it to be as this still represents a free cash flow yield of 6.5%. That being said, 2018 probably won’t be an easy year as the interest expenses will increase (although I hope the higher revenue and free cash flow from the new acquisitions will mitigate the impact from the higher debt position).

For 2018, I’m really looking forward to two things: first of all, the impact of the acquisitions on the EBITDA and free cash flow results will be importand, and secondly, I would like to see Hunter Douglas spending all of its disposable free cash flow (after paying the dividend) to reduce the net debt.

Hunter Douglas remains a ‘buy on weakness’ as it integrates its recent acquisitions in the corporate structure.

