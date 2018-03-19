Cobalt27 Is A Unique Opportunity To Invest In The Cobalt Boom With None Of The Risks Associated With Mining

Cobalt27 is unique as it offers extensive exposure to the cobalt metal, as well as some growth via cobalt company royalties and properties.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)- Price = CAD 12.91



Cobalt27 is a Canadian company, that floated on Toronto Stock Exchange-Venture [TSXV] on June 19, 2017 at $9.00. They are a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt assets - cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt properties.

Why buy a cobalt investment company?

1) Cobalt is currently in deficit, and likely to stay that way for some years. Demand is surging due to the electric vehicle [EV] boom.

Most of my readers know the cobalt story. Put simply, cobalt is a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles. Cobalt is also used in most lithium ion batteries that power consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, power tools etc. Cobalt is also used in the steel industry to make super alloys for jet engine turbines.

Cobalt uses

Battery prices dropping EV market share forecasts rising

Cobalt demand should remain very strong, and will be significantly boosted as electric vehicle adoption rises. Cobalt demand is forecast to increase at a 6.9% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. My model forecasts a growth rate of ~10% pa growth.

Cobalt demand set to increase strongly due to the EV boom

Meanwhile cobalt supply is very inelastic and restricted. This is because 94% of cobalt mined comes as a by-product of copper and nickel mining, which has been depressed by low copper and nickel prices due to the China construction slowdown. In addition 65% of cobalt supply comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], a country currently experiencing political turmoil, adding to supply risks.

UBS states:"Electric vehicles are going to result in a boom for battery materials such as lithium, cobalt and rare earths", and "a world where electric vehicles (EVs) reach 100 per cent of the market, which is decades away, demand for lithium will increase by 2,898 per cent, cobalt by 1,928 per cent, and rare earths by 655 per cent.

CRU stated earlier in 2017 they "expect 900 T (tonnes) cobalt deficit this year". Investing News state that Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected next year (2018), with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

A cobalt deficit is pushing cobalt prices higher - the deficit is forecast to continue

2) Pure play listed cobalt companies that produce cobalt are very rare.

Given cobalt is almost always produced as a by-product of copper and nickel mining, it means investing in a pure play cobalt producer is near impossible. For retail investors to buy cobalt metal or cobalt contracts is also near impossible.

Cobalt27 assets and strategy



The Cobalt27 strategy involves a pure play cobalt metal exposure company which does well if cobalt prices rise, as well as building a portfolio of cobalt royalties and streaming deals which produce cash flow over time add further leverage to cobalt price moves. In a sense, Cobalt 27 is building a cobalt mining company with an excel spread sheet instead of a shovel. The cobalt metal exposure is essentially mining risk free, and the royalties give further exposure and optionality to future cobalt price increases.

Physical Cobalt

Cobalt27 owns 2,982.9 tonnes of cobalt, valued at ~C$370 million as of March 16, 2018 using Metal Bulletin pricing. (2,270.3 tonnes of premium grade cobalt, and 712.6 tonnes of standard grade cobalt).

8 cobalt royalties

Cobalt27 has recently acquired a royalty on RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF) RNC is the largest construction-ready Ni-Co project with a massive resource. At the time of the deal analysts valued the royalty at between $30 million and $100 million. Cobalt27 also has royalties and streams on 7 exploration stage properties prospective for cobalt as you can see below.

Direct interests in mineral properties containing cobalt.

Cobalt27 has the ability to invest directly in to mineral properties as part of financing solutions to get access to royalties and streams.

Cobalt 27 is conflict free, with cobalt that is as safe as can be.

Cobalt27 has repeatedly stated in interviews and presentations that they will not invest in the DRC and are focused on “investor friendly” jurisdictions. This fact ensures investors that the company will not be ensnared in any of the “conflict” and “child labor” issues that plague DRC production. Moreover, with recent headlines around historical issues between Katanga, Glencore and Dan Gertler, as well as the punitive tax the DRC government arbitrarily levied on the mining industry, steering clear of the DRC is a huge plus for investors.

A summary of Cobalt27's assets





Recent news

On March 9 Cobalt 27 announced, "Cobalt 27 completes $200 million strategic private placement offering. The Company issued 17,556,828 Common Shares at a price of $11.40 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $200,147,842 (the “Offering”). Cobalt 27’s Chairman and CEO, Anthony Milewski commented, “As the Company continues to grow and develop, the completion of this capital raise is integral to the ability of the Company to fully exploit the current market opportunities to invest in cobalt streams and royalties. The offering places Cobalt 27 in an excellent position to deliver growth and solidifies the Company’s position as the leading pure-play cobalt investment vehicle. ”The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to fund the acquisition of cobalt-related streams and royalties and general corporate purposes."

The fact that Cobalt 27 has $200 million on its balance sheet is important as it means the company does not need to raise additional funds to achieve its growth strategy. In addition to Cobalt 27’s cash position, the company is credit worthy and able to utilize inventory financings to finance future streams and royalties.

Cobalt27 is unique

Currently, to my knowledge, there are no cobalt ETFs or listed cobalt funds on the market. Cobalt27 is therefore a unique investment opportunity because:

Cobalt27 offers a way to get exposure to the end product cobalt, which removes the usual mining and DRC risks.

Cobalt27 provides investors a way to easily diversify across the cobalt sector, in effect Cobalt 27 is a pure place cobalt miner, that by chance has been made by an excel spread sheet instead of a shovel.

Valuation

Cobalt 27 currently has a market cap of CAD 670m, noting they recently raised CAD 200m. The cash will be mostly invested as mentioned earlier for the acquisition of cobalt-related streams and royalties.

Analysts consensus estimates are an outperform rating with a target price of CAD 15.40, representing 22% upside. It should be noted that even over the past week we have seen a sharp rise in the cobalt price. Any rise in the cobalt price would imply a higher target price for the company as Cobalt 27 is directly geared to price moves in cobalt.

A summary of analysts target prices for Cobalt27

Management

Anthony Milewski (Chairman, CEO & Director) - He is a battery metals expert who has managed numerous mining investments at various stages of development, including exploration, development, production and turnaround situations, and across a broad range of commodities. He has served as a director of both public and private companies and has been seconded as interim CEO on multiple occasions. Mr. Milewski is a sits on the LME Cobalt Committee. Prior to joining Pala Investments, he worked at Firebird Management LLC.

- He is a battery metals expert who has managed numerous mining investments at various stages of development, including exploration, development, production and turnaround situations, and across a broad range of commodities. He has served as a director of both public and private companies and has been seconded as interim CEO on multiple occasions. Mr. Milewski is a sits on the LME Cobalt Committee. Prior to joining Pala Investments, he worked at Firebird Management LLC. Justin Cochrane (President and COO) - He has 15 years of royalty and stream financing, M&A and corporate finance experience. He served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. for five years. At Sandstorm, he was responsible for the structuring, negotiation and execution of over $500 million of royalty and stream financing contracts around the world, across dozens of projects.

- He has 15 years of royalty and stream financing, M&A and corporate finance experience. He served as Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Development for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. for five years. At Sandstorm, he was responsible for the structuring, negotiation and execution of over $500 million of royalty and stream financing contracts around the world, across dozens of projects. Nick French (Board Director) - For 22 years Nick worked as a trader then managing director at London based trader Wogen Resources Ltd. In 1999 he became the CEO of SFP Metals Ltd., a creative cobalt specialist trading house. While at SFP Metals, he structured finance deals with African producers, a joint venture with China's largest producer and various long term contracts with the world's largest producers and consumers. With SFP Metals as one of the most active global cobalt traders, the "SFP Weekly Cobalt News" publication was for more than a decade distributed to over 350 members of the global cobalt community. In 2015, Mr. French stepped back to form his own cobalt consultancy, Metal Investment Consultants.

For 22 years Nick worked as a trader then managing director at London based trader Wogen Resources Ltd. In 1999 he became the CEO of SFP Metals Ltd., a creative cobalt specialist trading house. While at SFP Metals, he structured finance deals with African producers, a joint venture with China's largest producer and various long term contracts with the world's largest producers and consumers. With SFP Metals as one of the most active global cobalt traders, the "SFP Weekly Cobalt News" publication was for more than a decade distributed to over 350 members of the global cobalt community. In 2015, Mr. French stepped back to form his own cobalt consultancy, Metal Investment Consultants. John Kanellitsas (Board Director) - President and Vice Chairman of Lithium Americas Corp.

- President and Vice Chairman of Lithium Americas Corp. Candace MacGibbon (Director) - Ms. MacGibbon is a CPA, CA with over 25 years of experience in the mining sector and capital markets. She is currently the CEO of INV Metals Inc.

- Ms. MacGibbon is a CPA, CA with over 25 years of experience in the mining sector and capital markets. She is currently the CEO of INV Metals Inc. Frank Estergaard (Director) - Mr. Estergaard is a CPA, CA and a retired partner of KPMG. As an audit partner with KPMG, he provided audit services to clients in a wide range of industries, including mineral exploration and high technology. He also served on the firm’s Management Committee and Partnership Board.

Risks

Overall the risk is lowered by diversifying across a broad range of cobalt assets. Mining risk is removed by holding physical cobalt, and reduced by investing in cobalt streams and royalties.

Listed investment companies can trade above or below their net asset value based on market sentiment.

Management performance risk in selecting the cobalt assets is an important factor. Cobalt27 has a very experienced management team and an excellent track record to date.

Cobalt price fluctuations.

Liquidity and other stock market risks.

For further information, investors can visit the Cobalt27 website here, and the company's latest investment presentation here.

Conclusion

In my view, the cobalt sector has the best fundamentals of any commodity right now (and through to at least 2025), provided EVs continue to gain market share, which I fully expect.

Cobalt27 is a truly unique opportunity to gain diversified cobalt exposure across cobalt metal, cobalt royalties, and cobalt properties.

A key point of difference is Cobalt27 has removed most of the risks involved in buying mining companies, but kept the upside optionality with the cobalt royalties and properties exposure.

Investors should look to have some exposure to Cobalt27, as a safer more diversified play on the cobalt boom, and in particular on the cobalt price.

