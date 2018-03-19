Biotech Bio Series #2: Is Gilead Still A Growth Stock?

This is the second article of the Biotech Bio Series. Big pharma and biotechnology is one of the most exciting sectors in the world today, researching and developing drugs that allow all of us to live longer than ever before. For companies behind this innovation, the approval of one drug may create a future pharmaceutical powerhouse. But a failed clinical trial can also easily lose billions of investor dollars and years of hard work.

In the Biotech Bio Series, I will analyze both biotech and pharmaceutical companies, with a focus on large-cap stocks, for the strength of their pipeline, financial health, and current portfolio of drugs. As the Value Growth Master, I will be looking for companies with strong future growth potentials that are trading at conservative price levels.

Foster City, California based Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a biotech giant specializing in antiviral products through its HCV and HIV franchises. It has made monumental strides in medicine since its inception in 1987 by developing Sovaldi and later Harvoni, the first drugs to reliably cure Hepatitis C (HCV) following their acquisition of Pharmasset. It also has a strong presence in the treatment of HIV and through its drug Truvada, possess the only medicine on the market approved for the prevention of HIV. These new innovations lead to rapid revenue growth and the skyrocketing of GILD's share price, which tripled in value between 2012 to 2015 and reached an all-time high around $120 in mid-2015. That's when revenue was highest as well and sales peaked at $32.64 billion at the end of 2015.

But the good times have passed. Its once booming HCV business has succumb to competition from other giants like AbbVie (ABBV) and Merck (MRK) who all want a piece of the pie. Its HIV segment has been growing but not fast enough to fill the void left by declining HCV sales. Gilead is struggling to grow beyond these two markets and its stock price has suffered, losing over 30% from all-time highs. What's next for this company?

Financials

2017 results confirmed once again that Gilead is on a steady decline. Full year product sales came in at $25.66 billion, down 14% from 2016 sales. HCV sales contributed the most to this decline, falling from around $15 billion in sales in FY 2016 to just over $9 billion in 2017. The losses were partially offset by gains in HIV, which grew sales a modest 10% to over $14 billion. With that, Gilead's HIV franchise has surpassed its HCV franchise as the leading source of revenue. But despite declines in sales, Gilead has continued to add to its large pile of cash. It reached $36.7 billion at the end of 2017 compared to $32.4 billion in 2016, a 13% increase. Despite the pileup of cash though, debt has not fallen but instead increased to now over $33 billion.

Gilead is now leveraged at about 2.2 times EBITDA, which is not insanely high but enough to a point where investors should take notice. But there are many reasons for this recent buildup of debt, including the abundance of cheap cash on the market and the restricted access to foreign earnings. But now with the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Gilead not only has a lower effective tax rate but also has much more financial flexibility. In Q4 2017, Gilead recorded a provisional charge of $5.5 billion to access to its massive supply of offshore earning, andcan now repatriate around $28 billion back to the US within 2018. With this influx of cash, debt will be paid back quickly with plenty left over for M&A and shareholders.

Gilead's balance sheet is obviously healthy. Now let's go more in depth into its two main revenue streams

HCV

It is no secret HCV drug sales are and will continue to be on the decline. 2017 product sales were just over $9 billion, falling 38% YOY. And it will not get better soon. The reduction in new patient starts will erode away nearly $1 billion in sales. Increased competition will wipe out even more revenue, with big players like Merck and AbbVie trying to get a piece of this still lucrative market. Merck's HCV drug Zepatier saw sales rise by 200% in 2017 to $1.66 billion after launching in 2016. The other main player, AbbVie actually saw its HCV sales decline 16% during 2017 but still brought in over $1.2 billion. This competitive atmosphere will continue to get worse and in 2018, Gilead projects competitors to cost the company over $4 billion in HCV product sales.

After a sales drop of 38% between 2016-2017, HCV drug sales are projected to fall another 60% to a range of $3.5 to $4 billion. This is not good news for investors.

HIV

Its other major segment, HIV, did see growth in 2017 with sales rising 10% to now $14.2 billion. This was driven by the uptake of Gilead's TAF (tenofovir alafenamide fumarate) based regimens including Genvoya, Odefsey, and Descovy. They together account for over 60% of Gilead's US HIV prescription volume and all have seen tremendous gains in product sales. Genvoya is the most prescribed HIV therapy for treatment naive and switch patients in the U.S. and within the top five European markets. Its sales more than doubled to over $3.6 billion. Odefsey and Descovy delivered strong results as well, with both more than tripling in sales and eclipsing the $1 billion blockbuster drug threshold. Growth is expected to continue and Descovy has just begun Phase 3 studies for use as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of HIV-infection. These gains more than made up for declines in other HIV drugs, including Stribild and Truvada, Gilead's current PrEP drug, who's sales dropped 13% to $3.1 billion. It is also helping to maintain Gilead's strong market share in HIV, where today, nearly 80% of those on an antiretroviral treatment are using a Gilead product.

Gilead's HIV franchise is strong and will be bolstered by additional drug development. A prime example of this was the recent FDA approval of Biktarvy for treatment of HIV-1. This drug is expected to be a major revenue driver of the future with consensus peak sales estimates at about $6 billion.

Outlook

Despite gains in HIV, 2018 outlook is still bleak. Gilead expects net product sales between $20 to $21 billion, down over 20% from 2017.

Nearly all the sales gains coming from HIV will be wiped out by patent expirations of hematology drug Letairis and TDF, an old treatment for HIV. However, the most significant decline comes from HCV, where Gilead will lose over $5 billion in sales. It is struggling, and 2018 will likely mark the 3rd consecutive year of sales decline.

Dividend

Despite revenue going down, Gilead's dividend is going up. It recently raised its Q1 2018 dividend 10% to $0.57 per share, the second year in a row. At $2.28 annualized, this is a 2.85% yield using a per share price of $80. Even with this raise, Gilead's dividend still remains one of the safest in the industry. 2017 Non-GAAP EPS was $8.84 and works the dividend payout ratio to be a low 26%. But this dividend does not separate Gilead from its peers.

Observing the chart, Gilead is in the middle of the pack in terms of dividend yield and would not make or break an investment decision. GILD has not preformed well these past years and the stock has taken a beating. But in terms of value, it is still not cheap enough to separate itself from the pack. Using the same group from before, here is their own respective PE Ratios (forward).

No conclusion can be definitively drawn from these charts.

Acquisitions

Gilead has a lot of cash, $36.7 exactly. Having too much money is a problem any company would like to have but can also show that management cannot find ways to invest this money wisely. The big acquisition Gilead completed in 2017 was its $12 billion purchase of Kite Pharma for its CAR T treatment and the subsequent purchase of Cell Design Labs for $567 million. It spent even more on Kite in 2018, recently announcing a collaboration with Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) worth up to $3 billion for its gene editing technology. These moves while costly, positions Gilead as a future leader in cell therapy and adds another future revenue stream to the company. Kite's CAR T drug Yescarta has already been approved as a third line treatment for Large B-Cell Lymphoma and is under study for use in other indications. Yescarta is expected to have a gradual launch in 2018 with sales around $90 million but if successful, can reach peak sales of $2.7 billion.

Beyond Kite, many other takeover targets exist. It could buyout the rest of Galapagos (GLPG) for the rights to Rheumatoid Arthritis and Crohn's Disease drug filgotinib. If approved, filgotinib is projected to reach peak sales of nearly $3 billion. Galapagos has a market cap around $5.3 billion of which Gilead already owns 13% under a prior deal. Assuming a 30% premium, an acquisition of Galapagos would only cost around $7 billion in total, barely a dent in Gilead's large wallet. Management has been rather slow when pulling the trigger on these types of deals. But now with dwindling product sales every year, it is crucial that they do something to stop the bleeding.

Conclusion

Investors should no longer look at Gilead as a growth stock, because simply it is not growing. HCV sales are crashing with no end in sight. HIV is Gilead's one bright spot, but its gains are being erased by patent expirations that result in the launch of generic competition. For the third year in the row, product sales will go down. It does have a nice dividend of 2.85% but is not high enough to separate itself from its peers. A strong balance sheet with $36.7 billion in cash is what prevents me from recommending sell, but rather hold.

New investors should not expect strong yearly growth, but instead look at Gilead as a value and dividend income play. Its current PE ratio is around 10 and forward PE ratio sits at 12, which might not separate it from others, but is still dirt cheap. Existing investors should stay put at this time. Gilead still has catalysts that can propel the stock higher, including strategic acquisitions and pipeline approvals. In the meantime though, the rising dividend will be valuable in an otherwise uncertain future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.