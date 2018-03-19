Credit Market Review For The Week Of March 12-16

While there's been a spike in commercial paper rates, this is probably due to the new tax law.

Why is it important to monitor the credit markets? Aren't they only relevant to stodgy old men? No. Credit markets are usually one of the first harbingers of potential economic problems. For example, if we see lower-grade credits start to sell-off, it might indicate that less credit-worthy issuers are having trouble paying the bills, which is potentially an early sign of an upcoming recession as is the Treasury market inverting.

Let's start with the 10-year CMT, whose sell-off started the equity market crash a few months ago:

It appears that the sell-off has stopped for now right around the 2.9% level. As a result:

The 10-year/Federal Funds spread has stabilized. At the end of last year, we saw a number of stories discussion the tightening treasury yield curve and how that could mean the US is closer to a recession. Those stories are less salient now. The long-end of the curve sold-off on expectations of higher growth and higher inflation.

Next up, notice that measures of financial stress are now higher:

There are three Federal Reserve financial risk/stress indexes: the St. Louis and Chicago measurements are issued every week; the Kansas City Index is released once a month. All use mostly the same data, although the combine it in different ways. All three are recently higher. None are flashing warning signs, but they certainly should be monitored.

One part of the credit markets that is contributing to the increase in financial stress is the spike in the 90-day commercial paper market. The top chart shows the long-term chart going back to the GFC. Rates are currently at their highest level in 5ive years. This is usually a huge warning sign. However, right now it is probably due to tax reform changing the way companies invest their Treasury assets. We're seeing somewhat similar spikes in the asset-backed market:

The blue line is the 30-day asset-backed market relative to the corresponding treasury. The red line is the 90-day measure. The 90-day spread has risen, but it's lower than the spike in 2016 whereas the 30-day segment of the curve has declined.

By switching from a worldwide to a somewhat territorial tax system and incentivizing companies to repatriate funds, the new tax law has freed-up a ton of offshore capital. Assuming all these companies are looking to put their treasury holdings to work, they'll also have to offer higher interest rates to compete with the increased supply. That would understandably lead to an increase in short-term interest rates. We'll have to wait and see how this plays out. But for now, this explanation makes sense.

In addition,

CCC yields have fallen. If there was real trouble cascading through the credit markets. CCC yields would be blowing out.

