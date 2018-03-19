Why Are Phantoms And Vampires Plaguing Tesla's Model 3?

I’ll speculate about a possible cause and spell out the implications.

These are questions Tesla will be called upon to answer before it again raises capital.

Can they be fixed with a software update, or is the problem hardware related?

My article last week (Tesla Must Raise Capital By Q3) prompted lots of questions about whether and to what extent underwriters engage in due diligence before underwriting a capital raise.

The answer is, yes, they most certainly do engage in due diligence, particularly if they value their long-term reputation more than any short-term fees. And say what you will about Tesla’s (TSLA) historical equity underwriters, Goldman Sachs & Co. (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), both value their reputation.

Before they agree to back an issuance and then market large blocks of the shares to important clients, the underwriters will ask some probing questions, especially about the Model 3.

They may well ask how many Model 3 reservations Tesla actually has. In light of reports that Tesla has refunded deposits but informed the former deposit holder that it has preserved his reservation, the underwriters may take special care to precisely define what they mean by “reservation.”

The underwriters also will want to know what Tesla’s financial results have been in this almost-completed Q1 (and for that reason, it's doubtful any capital raise will happen until after publication of the 10-Q in late April or May).

And the underwriters likely will ask about the problems Tesla is experiencing with the Model 3. Those problems include the so-called “phantom touch” and “vampire drain.”

Phantom Touch

The phantom touch problems have been discussed in various Tesla forums, including here. What's phantom touch?

It's when the audio system volume suddenly blasts higher though no one touched the screen.

Or the driver returns to a parked car and discovers the touchscreen on and the music blaring.

Or the driver notices phantom inputs along the edge of the touchscreen when she opens the Sketchpad app.

In some instances, Tesla has replaced the touchscreens. In others, it has promised a software solution will soon be forthcoming.

Vampire Drain

Also widely reported is the vampire drain, in which the battery capacity decreases noticeably over the course of a few hours while the car is parked. Among the many reports are those here and here.

Some vampire drain occurs in the Model S and Model X as well, and probably in any electric car, but not nearly to the extent observed in the Model 3.

(A report at this link (post no. 56) includes an embedded video describing the “clattering louvers” phenomenon associated with vampire drain.)

The Cause

What’s causing the vampire drain? It’s unclear.

According to the posts, Tesla has promised that over-the-air (or OTA) software updates will fix the problem. And yet, to date, despite some OTA updates, the problems have persisted.

Moreover, the problems appear related. The phantom touch problem almost always occurs in conjunction with vampire drain.

Some Speculation About a Possible Cause

What follows is simply speculation, albeit informed speculation based on input from two people with technical backgrounds.

It’s easy to achieve large temperature differentials between the inside and outside of a Model 3. Imagine parking the car outside in Florida. As one correspondent wrote me, combine a black interior, a glass roof, and a hot sun and you have a very warm cabin.

Where might temperature differences between the interior and the exterior prove troublesome? In the pedestal for the touchscreen. That pedestal is a large, chunky, solid piece, ideal for soaking up vibration.

(The pedestal is visible here between the back of the touchscreen and the dash.)

However, in a hot car, the pedestal acts as a heatsink, absorbing much of the heat warming up the cabin. Yet through the base of the pedestal travels the touchscreen wiring, meaning the pedestal is at the interface of significantly different temperatures.

The touchscreen, of course, is affixed to the pedestal. If the surface of the touchscreen is hot, and the area beneath it is significantly cooler, then warping is possible. Indeed, the larger the touchscreen, the more likely the warping. And, as we know, the Model 3 touchscreen, doing duty for all the other instrumentation found in other cars, is large indeed.

In other words, combine the large temperature differentials in the pedestal with the vast real estate of the Model 3’s touchscreen and you might well have a formula for warping the screen and for producing the anomalies that so many Model 3 owners are noticing.

As my correspondent notes, pinpointing the touchscreen pedestal design as the problem might solve another mystery:

This also explains the very puzzling question of why Tesla started making deliveries with scheduled charging turned off. If you start charging right after you park, there would not normally be a sharp change in internal/external temps on that pedestal, but if you let the car cool and then start charging, there probably is.

This is, as I say, just speculation about a possible cause. The person who formulated the theory that the pedestal design is causing the problems, and who wants to see Tesla succeed, has reluctantly concluded the design is indeed the likely cause. The person who reviewed the theory regards it as entirely plausible.

Both believe that if the problem does indeed stem from the pedestal design, it almost certainly cannot be fixed with an OTA update.

I'll be interested to see whether any commenter has any other theories. And, of course, if Tesla offers me any explanation for the cause of the problem, then I'll be sure to update this article or, indeed, write a new one.

But here’s what’s not speculative: There are some serious and widespread problems with the Model 3, and they appear to be design related, and will have to be fixed.

Implications

If the phantom touch and vampire drain issues are not resulting from the pedestal design, and can be fixed with an OTA software update, then those problems may soon be forgotten. However, their emergence is yet another reminder that Tesla took huge shortcuts on the usual production parts approval process, and production line validation, and beta testing.

Regardless of what caused the phantom touch and vampire drain problems, underwriters and investors have to worry that these will be far from the last problems to surface.

And what if the phantom touch and vampire drain problems cannot be resolved except by a redesign? What then are the implications?

If a redesign is required, then any responsible underwriter would want to consider the following factors before getting behind a stock offering:

First and foremost, any redesign would take some time to implement, and would require reworking the production line. Obviously, this would further slow in the already very tardy ramp-up.

And, right now, delay is Tesla’s biggest enemy. With each passing month, the competition draws ever closer: the Jaguar (TTM) I-Pace (which already has 25,000 orders) and the Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-Tron are the immediate threats at the high end, and the Hyundai Kona and re-designed and longer-range Nissan (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf will press Tesla from the low end (here’s a recent review of that Leaf, which costs significantly less than any Model 3 now for sale).

Second, a design problem of this magnitude would create reputation harm for a company that already has taken some hits for reliability.

Third, for the Model 3 cars already rolled out, implementing the fix would further strain the already overburdened service centers.

Fourth, a fix would hit Tesla's cash. If Tesla has to slow down production while it completes a redesign, then it will have battery cells and car parts stacking up, and resulting bills to pay, but no ability to convert those parts to cash.

(The competition draws closer. Photo courtesy of Jaguar)

Fifth, the fix would be costly. Perhaps a few thousand dollars per car already delivered, though that's probably the least of the problems.

Fundamentals vs. Technicals

I write about Tesla’s fundamentals, and never attempt to forecast where the share price will go over any short period of time.

However, in a world where short squeezes can and do happen, and where time decay is an inescapable fact of options, a focus on only fundamentals is not enough. The fundamentals can be terrible, and stay terrible, and all the while the stock price can float free in the stratosphere.

As I have sometimes written, the Tesla long case is more religion than finance. The share price has been sustained by that quasi-religious belief, even in the face of deteriorating fundamentals. Call it fundamentals vs. fundamentalism.

For these reasons, the field of technical analysis, which ignores the fundamentals and instead studies the price movements of a stock, cannot be ignored.

Seeking Alpha member kyle191 recalled some pithy advice from his financial mentor:

Fundamentals are like your wife's personality. It's who she is. Technicals are like her mood... it’s who she is RIGHT NOW!!! Ignore either at your peril.

Two insightful writers recently wrote articles about Tesla's technicals, reaching rather different conclusions. I highly commend both to you, the first by Taylor Dart and the second by Arun Chopra CMT, CFA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options