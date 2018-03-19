Daily State Of The Markets: Both Teams Appear To Have An Argument

Now the political tailwinds of tax reform have turned into headwinds and both teams appear to have a case.

What a difference a week makes in this game, right? At this time last week, we were celebrating the "Goldilocks" economic data and the six-day run higher in stocks that pushed the NASDAQ Composite to a fresh all-time high. However, five days and four big, red candlesticks later, the enthusiasm for the market appears to be waning.

Some are even saying the bull case has eroded a bit as all the talk of political turmoil, more/new tariffs (and of course, the potential for trade wars with folks like China to ensue), inflation, and double tops on the charts kept the sellers active last week. With traders selling into almost every rally attempt, the "pin action" wasn't great and the S&P finished the week almost on top of its 50-day ma. Can you say, "decision time?"

In reviewing the charts, the good news is the uptrend for the S&P 500 that began on Friday, February 9 remains intact. The bad news is that a short-term double top appears to have formed. So, it would appear that both teams have an argument at this point.

S&P 500- Daily





Then there is the abundance of technical stuff (including near-term support, the afore-mentioned 50-day, etc.) that sits just below where the S&P closed on Friday - illustrated by the circle on the chart above.

So, the first point I'll make to start the week is the price action has gotten sloppy and there is a bunch of key levels just below. Therefore, how Ms. Market acts in the near-term will likely be quite telling in terms of the next important move in the market.

The second point is that while my "Primary Cycle" board below looks to be in pretty darn good shape, my "External Factors" board does not. And while we can argue all the "yea, buts" involved with the external indicators, the key is my favorite longer-term models sport a lot of green while not a single one of the monetary models, the economic composite, the inflation model and the valuation models are positive.

So, for a guy that focuses on managing the risk/reward environment, this presents a bit of a quandary.

My takeaway from this week's review of the indicator boards is that this market has some issues and the ride is likely to be bumpy for a while. But, as I've been saying for some time now, I believe the bulls continue to deserve the benefit of any doubt and the dips (especially the bigger ones) should be bought. For now.

Thought For The Day:

He that takes medicine and neglects diet, wastes the skill of the physician. -Chinese Proverb