Decline In Housing Affordability To Benefit REITs

Given REITs are considered pass through entities, the new tax legislation will reduce the tax liability on dividends paid to REIT investors.

The 2017 tax legislation reduces incentives of home ownership which may push more individuals into the rental market.

In a rising interest rate environment, investors may be inclined to avoid REITs for two reasons; i) rising rates increase REITs’ borrowing costs, reducing profitability; and, ii) rising rates result in higher yields for competing, less risky asset classes such as U.S. Treasuries.

Conversely, a rising interest rate environment is a reflection of strong economic conditions which should bring increased wages and increased rents, ultimately benefitting REITs. Further benefitting the rental market will be the continued decline in home affordability which will push would-be home owners into the rental market.

So despite the fact that at least three Fed rate hikes are expected in 2018, we believe residential REITs are poised to produce positive returns in 2018 driven by a continued decline in home affordability coupled with the tax benefits pass through entities receive from the 2017 tax legislation.

Per the National Association of Realtors, the home affordability index declined 5.7% from 167.1 in 2016 to 157.5 in 2017. The decline was driven by the growth in single family home prices outpacing income growth coupled with increased mortgage rates.

Source: Image created by the authors using data from the NAR

With home values and interest rates expected to rise in 2018, the home affordability index will continue to decline. Rising costs, combined with the 2017 tax legislation and mounting student loan debt, will continue to negatively impact home affordability. The decrease in home affordability will benefit the rental market and residential REITs. Because of these positive factors for the rental market combined with the benefits REIT investors will receive from the 2017 tax legislation, we are bullish on the following ETFs in which a high percentage of holdings are residential REITS; iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSE: REZ) and First Trust S&P REIT ETF (NYSE: FRI).

Rising Home Prices

Since 2010, the median home price in the United States has risen by over 37%. Over the same time frame, the median household income in the U.S. only grew 20%. Home value growth outpacing wage growth is making home ownership less affordable. Fortunately for renters, wage growth was in line with rent growth as median rental prices have grown roughly 19% since 2010.

The expected rise in home prices in 2018 will be driven by low inventory. As can be seen in the chart below, the supply of houses in the U.S. has decreased 35% since 2010. The lack of supply has been a leading factor in rising home prices. According to a study by Zillow, “inventory shortages will drive the housing market...low inventory will continue to push home prices and serve as a barrier for first-time homebuyers who struggle to save for a down payment”. With rents growing at a slower pace than home prices but rents growing proportionally with wages, renting a property is more affordable and a more attractive option than buying benefitting residential REITs.

Source: Image created by the authors using data from the NAR

Rising Interest Rates

With the U.S. economy growing, an unemployment rate around 4%, and wages trending upwards, inflation is expected to rise in 2018. Price stability is part of the Fed’s dual mandate and, as such, the Fed is expected to raise interest rates through at least three rate hikes in 2018.

As can be seen in the chart below, there is a high correlation between the movements in 10 Year Treasuries and 30-year Fixed Rate Mortgages. Mortgage rates are higher and the spread between the two rates represents a “risk premium”.

Treasury rates have been on the rise as of late because the strong economy and rising inflation expectations are driving investors to sell treasuries which is pushing prices down and yields up. This increase in yields is expected to continue into 2018 which in turn will lead to mortgage rate increases.

Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Bankrate.com anticipates volatility in interest rates for 2018, and predicted mortgage rates will be “spiking above 4.50%, but eventually having an average of 4.50% for 2018”. Increased borrowing costs will further reduce home affordability, driving consumers towards the rental market.

Millennials and Student Loan Debt

After a slight uptick in 2017, the rate of home ownership still remains below the historical average. The primary driver is first time homebuyers, Millennials, sitting on the side lines. An article by Sarah Holder for Citylab.com argues the primary driver of Millennials delaying their first home purchase is mounting student loan debt.

“In 2016, 36.1% of Americans ages 25 to 29 had a bachelor’s degree, compared to only 22.5% in 1980. But the average cost of an undergraduate education has increased by 160 percent since 1980, while incomes have only increased by 25 percent. According to recent counts, 44 million Americans have now accrued $1.4 trillion in student debt, double what it was in 2009.”

The rise in student loan debt negatively impacts the ability to save for a down payment and the ability to obtain financing. The longer a home purchase is delayed, the longer the stay in the rental market.

Tax Legislation

The 2017 tax legislation included provisions that reduce incentives of home ownership including the tax deductibility of mortgage interest and real estate taxes.

Mortgage Interest Tax Deductibility

Under the old tax rules, interest on up to $1 million in mortgage debt and interest on up to $100,000 in home equity debt was tax deductible. The 2017 tax legislation lowered the debt cap to $750,000 and the ability to deduct interest on home equity loans was eliminated. The new cap will raise the tax liability of homeowners purchasing after December 14, 2017 making home ownership becomes more expensive. Given most houses are valued under $750,000, a majority of homeowners will not be impacted; however, homeowners looking to upgrade to more expensive homes may be dissuaded and remain in their existing homes, further contributing to the lack of inventory of less expensive homes.

State and Local Tax Deductibility

What could have a broader impact on home affordability is how state and local taxes are treated under the new tax legislation. Historically property taxes paid to local and state governments were claimed as itemized deductions. Additionally, state income taxes were allowed to be deducted. These state and local taxes are known as “SALT”. Under the new tax legislation, SALT tax deductions are capped at an aggregate $10,000.

The defense for the SALT cap is the standard deduction was doubled to $12,000 for individuals and to $24,000 for married couples. Conversely, the argument against the cap is homeowners in highly taxed states will be penalized as the increased standard deduction will not offset the amount they currently pay in SALT taxes. The increased tax liability for these homeowners will make homeownership less affordable and, potentially, less attractive.

REIT Dividends Taxed as Pass-Through Income

While the new tax legislation may be a negative for homeowners, REIT investors will benefit. So long as a REIT pays out 90% or more of its income in dividends to shareholders, the REIT can avoid paying taxes at the corporate level. The REIT is considered a pass through entity as the tax liability is the responsibility of the shareholder. The dividend is taxed at the shareholder’s effective tax rate.

Perhaps the greatest factor that will drive investors to REITs is REIT shareholders will benefit from a tax break for pass through entities in the new tax legislation. “Investors will be allowed deduct 20% of their REIT dividend income, which means their current 39.6% tax bill will drop to 29.6% (according to The Wall Street Journal and Nareit).” The lower tax liability on dividends should make REITs more attractive to investors.

Conclusion

As of 3/2/2018, REZ share price was $55.16, which is towards the lower end of its 52-week range of $53.83 - $67.72. FRI’s share price of $20.61 was near the bottom of its 52-week range of $20.20 - $24.11. The dividend yields of 3.8% and 5.7% for REZ and FRI, respectively, compare favorably to the current 10 year Treasury rate of 2.8%.

While rising interest rates increase borrowing costs, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives for residential REITs. Rising interest rates reflect the strength of the economy. A strong economy should produce lower vacancy rates, increased wages, and increased rents. Further, the rental market will benefit from home prices rising faster than wages and rents, tax legislation reducing the incentives of home ownership, and mounting student loan debt hampering Millennials and delaying first-time home purchases. The decline in home affordability coupled with the lower tax rate on pass through dividends provided by the tax legislation should result in gains for these REIT ETFs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.