Pimco Income Strategy Fund II: Fairly Priced, Mixed Outlook, But Still A Buy

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss why I believe Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) is currently an attractive investment option. The fund is trading at a reasonable premium to its net asset value (NAV), making it cheaper than many alternative Pimco CEFs. Furthermore, PFN holds assets that utilize a "floating" interest rate, which means the rate can fluctuate as market conditions change. That is preferable debt in the rising rate environment investors should expect to see in 2018. This is because the interest owed on the debt will rise as the market's interest rates rise. Finally, the fund uses less leverage and has a shorter effective duration than other Pimco CEFs, making it more attractive in a rising rate environment.

Background

First, a little about PFN. The fund's objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The fund will not invest more than 20% of its total assets in securities that are, at the time of purchase, rated CCC/Caa or below. The fund's duration will normally be in a low to intermediate range (0-8 years), although it may be longer at any time. PFN is currently trading at $10.42/share and pays a monthly dividend of $.08/share, which translates to an annual yield of 9.21%. PFN's share price has been essentially flat since my early December review, but it has reliably paid out its high yield during the last four months, so investors have seen an overall positive return slightly under 3%. Given this performance, the fund's valuation, and the anticipation of higher interest rates throughout the year, I feel PFN will move higher in the short and long-term, and I will explain why in detail below.

Investor Gains, Valuation, and UNII Discussion

One of the reasons I like PFN right now has to do with its steady performance over the past year. While continuously paying out its stated distribution, PFN has seen its share price rise over 4% YOY, along with a 2.20% gain to its NAV. While this performance won't have you handing out my business cards, it has been reliable and consistent, while investors have also pocketed a yield in excess of 9%. And because the fund's NAV has risen along with the share price, this has allowed the stock to continue to trade at a reasonable valuation. PFN's current share price represents a premium of 2.66% to its NAV. My general rule of thumb is to look for CEFs at discounts, and I try not to initiate positions when a premium exceeds 5%. At 2.66%, PFN is still reasonably priced, and is only slightly above its fifty-two week average premium of 1.98%. This tells me, in isolation, PFN is not very expensive. Furthermore, PFN has a lower premium than twelve other Pimco CEFs, and is also slightly cheaper than its sister, Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL), which has a current premium of 2.84%. This tells me that PFN, while reasonably priced in isolation, is also cheaper than many of its peers, representing a decent entry point.

Upon review of Pimco's recent UNII figures, PFN's picture is less rosy. On the plus side, the fund has positive UNII of $.05/share, which indicates the fund has earned more in income than it has paid out in distributions, a healthy sign. The downside is that during my December review PFN had positive UNII of $.13/share, so clearly that figure is moving in the wrong direction. Furthermore, while its fiscal year to date distribution coverage ratio is above 83%, its three and six month rolling ratios are in the upper 70s, which is not entirely comforting. In December its three month coverage ratio was in the mid-90s, so, again, the trend here is negative. While I believe the positive attributes of the fund currently outweigh the negatives, these are important metrics to monitor going forward.

Hedge Against Rising Interest Rates

Another important factor when considering PFN is management's use of floating rate loans, which are loans whose interest rate fluctuates based on changes in an agreed upon reference rate (ex: the London Inter-bank Offered Rate - the rate at which large banks lend to each other). Under these agreements, the borrower assumes the interest rate risk, as opposed to a fixed-rate loan where the lender assumes the risk. Therefore, if interest rates do move higher, some of the debt that makes up PFN will begin to earn higher interest payments. This differentiates PFN from other debt instruments because the fund does not have to sell off debt to reinvest it at prevailing higher rates, as PFN owns loans that will re-set at the higher rate automatically as part of their contract. Therefore, higher interest rates will actually benefit investors in PFN in this regard, and this presents a unique opportunity for investors in a rising rate environment.

Given this backdrop, it is important to consider if interest rates will rise in 2018. By most accounts, it appears that they will, starting with the Fed's meeting this week, on March 21st. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rates, there is over a 94% chance we will see the first rate hike of 2018 during this week's meeting. Furthermore, the futures market is pricing in roughly an 88% probability of 2-4 interest rate hikes by the end of the December Fed meeting, as shown by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

This indicates a very strong likelihood of ending the year with higher interest rates, and PFN is uniquely positioned to profit from that trend.

Speculative Defaults Are Down, Further Drops Expected

Another important consideration for PFN is the outlook for the high-yield credit sector, as this represents almost 24% of the fund's total holdings. Fortunately, this is a sector that has been performing strongly over the past couple of years, and that trend is expected to continue in 2018. Speculative-grade defaults (another term for high-yield) declined sharply in 2017, as you can see from the chart below:

Source: Charles Schwab

While these levels are still above what we saw in 2013-14, the good news is the default rate is expected to fall further in 2018. According to Moody's, the credit ratings agency, the default rate of speculative-grade corporate issuers is expected to decline to 1.7% in 2018, which would be down from 2.9% last year. Assuming this prediction comes to fruition, default rates would by near ten-year lows, which bodes very well for debt holders, and PFN investors.

Bottom-line

PFN has seen modest share price returns over the past year, yet it continues to return its high yield to shareholders, which is an essential part of high-yield investing. While increasing interest rates will have some effect on debt funds throughout 2018, PFN is set to weather this storm better than most. Its use of floating rate instruments provides a nice hedge, and its effective duration and use of leverage are both less than many alternative Pimco CEFs, which is ideal in a rising rate environment. With a low premium to NAV and a strong outlook for the high-yield credit sector, I expect PFN to move higher this year, and would encourage investors to consider initiating positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKO, PONDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.