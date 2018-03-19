MannKind Scripts Dip As Company Works On Debt Structure

MannKind (MNKD) shareholders have seen an interesting week. The company has begun its use of shares as currency on debt, while also seeing script sales of Afrezza dip below 400. The dilution moves by MannKind are strategic, but investors need to be aware and cognizant of the level of dilution happening. Just after the reverse split in 2017, the outstanding share count was 95 million; with this latest move, the outstanding share count is now over 125 million. Dilution should be expected given that the company has, thus far, been unable to generate any deal that contains a material amount of upfront cash.

The structure of the deal with the Mann Group and Deerfield leaves the ATM facility untapped and was accomplished because the shares used were not offered at a discount, but rather market prices. The SEC allows only 20% dilution at a discount in any 6 month period. The moves made back in October approached that cap, and these new moves were still within the 6 month period.

The uber bears will scream dilution and the end of the world, while the uber bulls will characterize the move as savvy and an extension of the cash runway. The reality is that the dilution is a necessary move because the cash runway is not long enough. These recent moves do indeed extend the runway marginally, but do not solve the financial issues MannKind still faces.

In my opinion, the company remains a speculative play because sales of Afrezza are not robust enough to keep the company moving, and partnership deals are simply not injecting enough cash to buy the company a year or more of operating with full efficiency.

I feel that the advertising campaign conducted in Q4 delivered results that were not what the company desired to see. Over $5 million was injected into advertising, but the sales levels of scripts did not really increase enough to justify such a cash spend on an ongoing basis. The company has substantially pulled back on television advertising and seems to be attempting to figure out a workable strategy that can deliver the needed growth, whilst using equity to handle debt.

Afrezza Script Sales

This week, script sales of Afrezza dipped below 400. This was a poor showing on sales, and while there were severe storms in the northern states, these types of "excuses" begin to run thin. Simply stated, Q1 of 2018 is not delivering the needed Afrezza sales. With three weeks to go in the quarter sales stand at 4,152. I estimate that it takes 5,000 scripts to simply offset the contracted quarterly insulin buys. Sales in Q1 will surpass the 5,000 mark, but not by a very impressive amount.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based on Symphony Data)

Some good news on the script sales is that the 4 week growth has moved from negative territory to positive. This transpired on the sales that ended on March 2, 2018. Sales for the most recent 4 week period were 7.03% better than sales in the 4 weeks prior. It is apparent that some of the softness that was experienced in the first part of the year has firmed up. The bad news is that the sales in the week ending March 9th are already starting off the next data point behind the curve.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based on Symphony Data)

In terms of retail dollars, the leveling off of the numbers is coming along pretty much as I predicted. After seeing a big spike in December related to the new packaging finally filling the channel, the more recent data has been in the negatives. The charts below illustrate the 4 week retail sales data as well as data per reported script and a rolling 4 week average of the same.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (Based on Symphony Data)

MannKind Afrezza Net Revenue Guidance Assessment

MannKind has guided to net Afrezza sales of between $25 million and $30 million for 2018. This guidance follows what can only be called a guidance fiasco in late 2017. In my opinion the company is being quite aggressive with its guidance, and early sales numbers seem to indicate that it will take compounding sales in order to meet the target. To assist readers, I converted the guidance offered by MannKind into scripts. Essentially it will take about 42,000 scripts to reach the low end of guidance and 50,000 scripts to reach the high end. We now have data for 10 weeks out of the 52 week period, and sales stand at a bit over 4,000. In the chart below you can see actual sales vs. my model for MannKind guidance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Actual Sales Based On Symphony Data)

For some comparison, I will overlay my projections for the first half of the year on the same chart. As readers already know, my script sales projections have been historically pretty close to what is actually delivered. Seeing this overlay shows you how aggressive the company is being.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Actual Sales Based On Symphony Data)

The next chart boils this all down to numbers. With the week ending March 9th, 19.23% of the year has passed. In concept, in order to be on pace to meet guidance, the percent of net revenue should align with the percentage of weeks passed. In this case, MannKind is at just 9.23% in net revenue of meeting its lower guidance, and only 7.76% of the way to meeting its higher guidance. With 42 weeks of time left,, you can see that the company needs a sales acceleration. Each week that passes without material acceleration makes the needed growth curve steeper.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In terms of guidance, MannKind management is in a tough place. The company can not guide to low, because that would clearly signal the market that there severe problems with selling Afrezza. The company has to show that it believes that it can move this product to a level that would be impressive to the street. This means higher guidance is what the street wants to hear. The problem here is that you can impress the street with lip service for only a brief time before they might begin to question the ability to reach guidance. The last time the company issued guidance, it was pretty much off by a country mile. Simply stated, if MannKind wants its guidance to be taken seriously, it needs to demonstrate that it can sell Afrezza at levels that show that the guidance is attainable.

There are some that feel that the guidance given means that some form of deal must be on the table that will deliver the numbers. From an international perspective, this is not very likely unless a deal comes with immediate approval of Afrezza use in that country or region. The partnership for Brazil (which delivered very minimal up front cash) was announced long ago, and the expected approval date is in early 2019. So, setting aside the international prospects, it leaves the US. Could MannKind ink a deal for ASfrezza in the United States? Yes, it is possible. Is it probable? Not really. Even a "co-promote" deal will have challenges in getting sales to ramp up as needed.

If we assume 12,000 Afrezza scripts in the first half of the year, it would mean that 30,000 scripts will be needed in the second half of the year to meet the low end of guidance. MannKind has bought itself about 3 months of time with this guidance to work its sales magic. If the script levels in the first half of the year are not above 18,000 aggregate at mid year, the street will look at guidance as being unattainable.

Projections For First Half of 2018

My projections on scripts and revenues are given in 6 month increments. At this stage my script projections are higher than actual, and my revenue numbers are also higher. Having been on vacation, I did not yet update my projections, but, next week, will likely be adjusting the revenue per reported script downward slightly as well as the volume of script sales. Simply stated, the gap is not closing, and Afrezza sales are not moving upward at the pace I anticipated.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Actual Sales Based On Symphony Data)

Quarter Over Quarter Comparisons

The quarter over quarter numbers really took a hit with the numbers this past week. Script sales of just 389 were a bigger dip than many would have anticipated given comments by the CEO about near term script growth during the quarterly call. Sales in Q1c of 2018 are pacing 4.55% lower than what was delivered in Q4 of 2017. I had anticipated that scripts in Q1 would ultimately surpass the 5,703 scripts that we saw in Q4, but with Q1 scripts standing at just over 4,150 with 3 weeks to go, that seems unlikely.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based on Symphony Data)

Year Over Year Comparisons

On a year over year basis, the appearance of the numbers is much better. Afrezza sales in Q1 of 2018 are 72.93% better than what was delivered a year ago during the sales force transition. This is perhaps one of the best talking points that MannKind has, but it is not a very strong talking point because the comparison lacks consistency.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based On Symphony Data)

MannKind Cash Assessment

The cash situation at MannKind remains critical. While the CEO expresses confidence that the company will remain in compliance with the Deerfield covenant of possession of at least $25 million at the end of each quarter, the reality is that this company is running on what can only be termed as a shoestring budget. By my estimation, MannKind had $30.4 million in cash as of March 9th. The charts below are not considering possible use of the ATM facility, which would mean more cash, but also more dilution.

Even if MannKind is within compliance on the covenant at the end of March, it is still blatantly apparent that still more financial engineering is needed. By my calculations MannKind will run out of cash before the end of Q2 of this year. If the company were to wait until the last moment to engineer finances, it would need an infusion of at least $30 million in the next 3 months to buy itself until the end of September, when it would need yet another infusion.

MannKind indicated in the most recent conference call that it had a signed term sheet for one foreign country, and another close to being signed. Management indicated that the deals would consist of up front cash, royalties, and milestones. Whether these deals will pay material amounts of up front cash is not known, but it is worth noting that the deal with Biomm SA in Brazil consisted of less than $1 million in up front money.

MannKind could work a deal on one of its pipeline candidates, but again, the terms might not be compelling enough, and as yet, the pipeline has not matured to a level which commands a premium. Unfortunately, investors must consider that the ATM facility and its associated dilution will be the most probable source of needed cash.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Cash Commitments

Looking at the longer term cash commitments, you can see that MannKind's recent work has pushed off the big drain year from 2020 to 2021. Between now and 2023, MannKind has cash commitments of over $250 million (excludes interest and operations costs). I show that MannKind has another $26 million to handle in 2018.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based On SEC Filings)

One substantial cash commitment that MannKind has is insulin purchases from Amphastar (AMPH). Essentially MannKind must pay about $2,770,000 in each quarter this year. I estimate that it takes the net revenue from 5,000 scripts to offset that cost. What some investors may not know is that MannKind's insulin deal requires it to purchase more than it can actually use at current and even projected sales levels. Compounding this issue is that Amphastar need only supply insulin with a 1 year expiration, a condition that used to be 2 years prior to the last negotiation. Thus, the company is forced into buying more insulin than it needs, and puts itself in danger of having wasted insulin for the foreseeable future unless MannKind can sit at the table with Amphastar again.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based On Symphony Data)

Insurance Landscape

One big hurdle MannKind always faces is with insurance. While insurance coverage can change any time, an easy way to track progress is via Fingertip Formulary or Formulary Lookup. According to Formulary Lookup, 25% of commercially covered lives have access to Afrezza. At the beginning of the year that number was 28%. While there is some progress being made on some fronts, there is retracement on others.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based On Formulary Lookup)

Summary

In summary, MannKind remains a speculative play dominated by active traders that play the trading range on this equity. It is my opinion that this dynamic will continue to exist until MannKind can demonstrate strong Afrezza growth or work some form of deal that gives at least 1 years worth of cash (preferably 2 years) into the coffers. Is management doing its best? Yes, but they have one hand tied behind their backs. MannKind has been quite adept at touting smaller events as something more material than they actually turn out to be. The Damon Dash Network, Reversed television show, label change, direct hire sales force, the STAT study, RLS Life Sciences, Epi Inhale, etc. are all examples of things that uber bulls have grasped onto with fervor only to be disappointed again and again. The pattern is simple. Buy MannKind at the lower end of support levels (around $2.50) and sell on runs up toward $3.30. That pattern will exist until there is concrete evidence that it needs to be broken. The buy in and sell points may shift a bit, but the strategy remains in place for pretty much anyone that wants to play it. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.