National Debt Tops $21 Trillion: Here's What Matters

This past week, the US national debt topped the $21 trillion threshold. This came just six months after the figure hit the big $20 trillion level in mid-2017. Political partisans have been quick to make hay with the headlines, with comparisons to Trump's previous spending binges as a private developer abounding. To be fair, Republicans threw lots of insults Obama's way when the national debt also increased under his watch. As always, both parties really seem to hate debt when the other team is in charge.

The political jabs miss the point though. The total outstanding amount of debt - as a static figure - isn't particularly relevant. As you learn in Economics 101, there are stocks and flows. A stock is how much you have of something right now, and the flow is how much that figure changes over a period of time. In general, the flow more important than the stock.

Most creditors (at least before ZIRP) preferred to lend to an already heavily indebted country such as Japan rather than a country with a smaller stock of debt but that perpetually runs massive ongoing deficits. To put it simply, there's a reason Argentina has defaulted six times since the 1950s and Japan never has, despite Japan's sky-high debt-to-GDP ratio.

This brings us back to the US. The US has been piling up debt in recent years - but the country's GDP growth has also picked back up nicely. As a result, since about 2011, the country's overall Debt/GDP ratio has been largely flattish:

As you can see, the Debt/GDP ratio's rise picks up speed during economic slowdowns such as 1990 and 2001, while it stabilizes or even declines outright during strong GDP growth spurts. Until 2009, when the government ran record deficits while GDP contracted, the figure tended to not move all that quickly. It increased in the 1980s under Reagans' boost spending and cut taxes policy, while falling back in the late 1990s as Clinton balanced the budget while enjoying strong GDP growth.

In general, the figure is pretty stable though, as budget deficits tend to be limited to a few percent of GDP/year, and GDP grows by a couple of points a year. And since 2011, that's again been the case. In fact, from a first glance, one could argue the US' fiscal position hasn't worsened much since the country came out of the Great Financial Crisis.

Remember, what matters isn't the absolute figure. The media reports almost nothing on the national debt normally, but then you get big coverage whenever it crosses a new threshold, such as $21 trillion, last week. It's better, though, to focus on where revenues and expenses are going. Trump is certainly driving expenses up - the tax cut makes that clear. But how will revenues go?

Since inauguration, the economy has put in three strong quarters. And expectations for 2018 are high. The Conference Board, despite a brief Q1 dip, sees economic growth running hot - coming in at 3.4% for the back-half of 2018 and remaining strong into 2019.

These would be among the strongest figures the US has seen in more than a decade (the US economy last grew at 3% for three consecutive quarters way back in 2005). If lower taxes are able to make the US a more favorable place to do business on a long-term basis and attract substantial foreign investment in new American facilities, the government can spend pretty aggressively now without throwing its fiscal picture out of whack.

Entitlements and Interest Rates Remain The Real Issues

In a perfect world, countries would run neutral budgets or surpluses during positive growth cycles to lower their debt-to-GDP ratios. This is, for example, what the US did during the late 1990s, giving subsequent governments much more room to run deficits when times turned bad again. And internationally, Chile's counter-cyclical budgetary policy built on this principle has been an integral part of that country's move from struggling third world country in the 1970s to being Latin America's first developed economy today.

However, the US has since left this course. Neither Obama or Trump (so far) has taken advantage of GDP growth to lower the country's relative debtload. And Trump's bet on tax cuts for growth in particular could lead to a pretty serious blowout in the debt-to-GDP ratio if economic growth doesn't get to 4% or better, as Republican proponents of the policy have suggested it will.

Ultimately though, countries don't usually put themselves into unsolvable fiscal straits during growth periods. The tax cut legislation that recently passed is estimated to increase the debt by $1.5 trillion over 10 years - or around 6-7% of what GDP is likely to be by then. For comparison sake, the US Debt/GDP ratio exploded from 67% in 2008 to 81% in 2009 and 91% in 2010. One year of unprecedented devil-may-care stimulus spending during a recession ends up costing a nation more in terms of its fiscal health than years of more gradual policy maneuvering during an economic expansion.

As a nation, the US doesn't seem to have learned its lesson from 2008. The government offered a uniquely horrible - and both Bush and Obama are culpable here - response to the financial crisis, bailing out the failed institutions while sticking taxpayers with the bill. And yet many analysts say that approach was a necessary evil, rather than condemning it. If the US continues with that approach in future recessions, it will hardly matter what happens during good times. If you blow your Debt/GDP ratio out by 10%/year every time stocks enter a sustained bear market, fiscal security is well-near impossible.

That brings us to interest rates. They're the real player in determining a nation's fiscal stability. Let's say you're nation is an emerging market that has a tendency to run massive inflation and go broke frequently. As such, investors charge you 10%/year to borrow money.

Once you hit a 50% debt-to-GDP ratio, you end up consuming 5% of your entire economy on debt service. Assuming a typical 20% federal government taxation to GDP ratio, at that level, 25% of your taxation receipts go back out the door to pay interest. Go beyond that level at your own peril.

On the other hand, if you're Japan and can reliably borrow at 1%/year, you can have a 500% debt-to-GDP ratio, and still only consume 5% of your entire economy on debt service. Japan is still far short of this level today - which is why the perma-bears on its credit keep being so startlingly wrong. Due to its unique demographic situation, Japan has a stable funding base that is willing to lend to it almost indefinitely at shockingly low interest rates. As such, it can maintain a sky-high overall debt level without incident.

The question, of course, ends up being how much room America's creditors will give it. Bondholders can pull the plug on a nation's deficit spending whenever they feel like it. At any point, holders of US debt can dump, sending interest rates up, and causing the government to have to make significant cuts to spending or jack up taxes. An example from a neighbor is in order.

In 1992, Canada lost its triple-AAA rating. By 1994, it was an international pariah and an "honorary member of the third world" according to The Wall Street Journal due to its gargantuan debtload. However, the government tackled the problem, raising taxes and making adjustments on the spending side. After years of fiscal prudence, Canada got its triple-AAA rating back and is now viewed as one of the world's best credits again.

Unfortunately, it's harder to see a similar outcome for the US. For one, the country is given more rope with which to hang itself. Canadian Debt-GDP only reached the 80s before creditors started to panic. It ultimately topped around 100% during the height of the crisis before reversing sharply. The US, by comparison, is already over the 100% level.

And importantly, the US is seemingly becoming ungovernable. The sort of bipartisan budget reform that Clinton and the Republicans pulled off, balancing the budget in the mid-1990s, seems implausible in today's political environment. Trump's economic policies alone are unlikely to swing America irreversibly into fiscal collapse. But a series of partisan presidencies where one side cuts taxes and the other increases social spending would leave the budget in tatters.

On top of that, the US has promised its future retirees more than it can pay out given current taxation levels. The Social Security and Medicare budgetary gaps between promised benefits and level of funding in the programs dwarf the stated national debt, and like a cancer, continue to grow with every passing year that Congress fails to address the problem.

My takeaways: don't worry about any one national deficit threshold - the rate of GDP growth and size of budget deficits is much more important. And what happens in recessions is more important than in good times; one drunken stimulatory spending spree during a recession can wipe out more fiscal maneuvering room than a decade of modest overconsumption during a boom. The US can't react to the next big economic contraction like it did in 2008 if it wants to remain a credible borrower.

However, bears on US debt should realize that default isn't inevitable either. Countries such as Canada that appeared to be headed for certain disaster were able to right their course with surprisingly modest budgetary adjustments.

That's because the flow is more important than the stock - even with a huge debtload, run a balanced budget for a few years while GDP growth is strong, and the problem starts to diminish pretty quickly. At this point, though, the US' political system is the biggest risk - if the country continues along its two warring factions approach, it's hard to see a path forward to the compromises necessary to make tough decisions in the future.

