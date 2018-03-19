GameStop: Not A Value Stock

GameStop is throwing off a lot of cash, but only because it cannot profitably reinvest in the core business.

GameStop (GME) is dying. But like terminally ill people who experience a brief surge of vitality and energy shortly before death, dying companies tend to throw off cash as they circle the drain. There comes a point where management sees that reinvesting in the company is pointless, which frees up capital that would otherwise be spent expanding the business. This creates the illusion of prosperity, when in fact it indicates the exact opposite.

Indeed, GameStop’s dividend yield currently sits at close to 10 percent, and shares now change hands for just 4.5 times present earnings. The stock looks cheap on its face, but make no mistake – the underlying business is fading away, albeit slowly. Although GameStop has diversified into other businesses, the new ventures are not moving the needle enough to offset declines at the core video game retail chain. The company may cling to life for a number of years, and perhaps it will evolve into some other form, but investors should not stick around to find out.

The Dividend Fallacy

In response to the bearish argument, many investors point to GameStop’s 10 percent dividend yield. However, it is important to remember where dividends come from. Money, after all, does not grow on trees. The underlying business must remain sound, and management can suspend the payout at any time and for any reason.

Moreover, instituting a dividend does not in itself make stock more valuable. All things being equal, such a payout results in a stock price decline because cash flows out of the company instead of ending up as retained earnings.

Since June 2017, when I first commented on the company’s predicament, GameStop’s share price has declined 31 percent from $22.48 a share to $15.42. Over that same period, the company paid out $1.52 a share in dividends – not nearly enough to offset the depreciation in share price. Even with the payout, investors are still down by 25 percent.

The Low P/E Fallacy

Another mistake that investors are making with GameStop has to do with the rock-bottom price-to-earnings ratio. Superficially, the stock looks like a bargain based on this metric, but one must not ignore the fact that the P/E is merely a snapshot of the present. Assuming that earnings stay constant, investors would earn back their principal within four and a half years.

However, that is a dubious assumption because GameStop’s earnings are erratic at best and shrinking at worst. If the company’s business prospects stay as they are, one would expect the P/E ratio to shrivel even more, along with the stock price.

Debt Maturity

A cursory glance at the balance sheet also reveals that GameStop is certainly no value stock in the conventional sense. In 2013, at a time when the company still looked healthy, the books showed over $600 million in cash and no long-term debt. Today the company is saddled with $960 million in liabilities, including $815 million in long-term debt. The most worrisome aspect of these senior notes is that they will mature very soon. $350 million worth of bonds come due in 2019, with the remaining $475 million set to mature in 2021.

Companies go bankrupt when there is a mismatch between cash flows and liabilities. As things stand today, even a temporary downturn in GameStop’s business could rapidly lead to default. Moreover, GameStop is set to pay out nearly $100 million in interest on its 2021 bonds over the next three years, in addition to $20 million for its 2019 notes.

Underlying Problems

Competition lies at the heart of GameStop’s troubles. Brick-and-mortar chains with lower operating costs such as Best Buy (BBY) and Walmart (WMT) compete on selling new video game hardware and software, which comprise 45 percent of GameStop’s revenue. The pre-owned market also faces competition from the likes of Craigslist and eBay (EBAY), where consumers can obtain better prices for used video games.

Most ominously, though, is the reality that video game software is moving toward digital downloads. In June 2017, Seeking Alpha contributor Damon Verial published a piece outlining the threat posed by Steam, an online platform that distributes computer games. Amazon (AMZN) also competes in the digital download space through its Twitch subsidiary, which it purchased in 2014 for $970 million.

Although console games still persist in physical form due to large memory requirements, the declining cost of digital storage and the rise of cloud computing will likely cause video game discs to follow the same path as movies and music.

Obviously this does not bode well for GameStop, which derives over half its revenue from either new or used video games. Moreover, the company can no longer rely on the next console cycle to lift sales of its other business lines. Even though GameStop saw hardware sales surge 30 percent in FY 2014 thanks to the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its new and used software sales fell 3 and 4 percent, respectively.

The Positives

Despite all these headwinds, a few bright spots exist at GameStop. Although the core business is in terminal decline, it is declining slowly. This slow death has given management the opportunity to redeploy capital into other businesses. Over the last few years, GameStop has spent $300 million to acquire approximately 1,000 wireless phone stores branded under the AT&T (T) name. In 2015, the company outbid Hot Topic to acquire collectibles seller ThinkGeek for $140 million. It also operates Cricket-branded stores as well as Simply Mac, which resells Apple (AAPL) products.

That said, the company’s sales breakdown from FY 2016 shows that these new businesses lines still make up only a small fraction of GameStop’s total revenue. The technology brands and collectibles divisions together comprise just 15 percent of total sales and about a quarter of gross profit. With smartphone sales slowing, the AT&T stores do not seem destined for hot growth.

Conclusion

To be clear, GameStop is no Blockbuster. Rather, its situation closely parallels that of Bed, Bath, & Beyond (BBBY). Both of these specialty retailers once boasted large returns on invested capital and clean balance sheets, but competition from many rivals eroded their positions as “go-to” sellers of niche merchandise. To stem the decline, both companies have attempted to invest in other businesses, but the jury is still out on whether they will succeed. Investors who waited around to find out have lost a lot of money in the interim.

At some point, one might be able to make a case for GameStop as a sum-of-the-parts play. At this point, though, the other divisions are simply not large enough to offset declines elsewhere in the company. The risk posed by GameStop’s debt burden also adds a layer of uncertainty on top of core business concerns.

While GameStop certainly has its good points, they are far outweighed by the negatives. Without some significant catalyst, such as the presence of an activist investor or a spinoff of certain divisions, it does not appear that GameStop's fortunes will reverse any time soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.