Cinderellas, Basketball, And Investing

Finance is my profession, and writing about finance has become a primary hobby. Basketball ranks a close second. I love the pace of the game, the blend of athleticism and skill, and those rare instances when a team equates to more than the sum of its individual parts.

As you would expect, March is one of my favorite times of the year. The NCAA hosts its regular 68-team tournament. The field plays 67 games over three weeks. Through the buzzer beaters and bracket busters, one team emerges victorious.

As I watched the games last weekend, I noted the places where my two primary interests - finance and basketball - align. Below are some observations from the NCAA tournament that I believe can make us better investors.

Understanding Time Horizons

For the first time in 136 tries, a 16-seed beat a 1-seed in one of the tournament's four regions. University of Maryland - Baltimore County (UMBC) defeated overall #1 ranked Virginia by a score of 74-54. Throughout the season, Virginia had used a vaunted "pack line" defense to amass the best defensive statistics of any team in college basketball. Of the 351 programs, Virginia gave up the fewest points per game (54), one of only 2 teams giving up less than 60 per game. UMBC would miraculously break open a 21-21 halftime tie with 53 points in the second half, one fewer than Virginia gave up per game against a difficult schedule.

In the 53 years of performance published in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A,BRK.B), Warren Buffett's powerhouse is 36-17 versus the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Over ten-year cumulative periods, however, Berkshire is undefeated. If the Virginia-UMBC game was 400 minutes and not 40 minutes, Virginia had a much higher chance of winning. It was a gentle reminder that over short enough time periods, there is a degree of randomness to both basketball and financial markets. It's what gives March its "Madness," and makes short-term market fluctuations maddening.

135-1

UMBC gave us our first 16-1 upset in tournament history. A story ran by ESPN showed that a group of friends parlayed an $800 bet on UMBC into a $16,000 payoff as the Venetian sports book posted 20-1 odds against the underdogs.

In "A Trade That Never Wins Lost Again in 2017," I demonstrated that the most volatile decile of the U.S. stock market has produced a negative cumulative return for more than fifty years. People love long-shot gambles. If markets were perfectly efficient, these highest risk bets should have high expected returns. In actuality, these investments have very low returns for their heightened risk. Winning $16,000 with a group of friends in Las Vegas betting on your alma mater may be a romantic notion to some, but a 20-1 payoff on something that has happened only 1 of 136 times also leads to long-run underperformance. If you are chasing those high beta bets (SPHB) with an expectation of higher long-run returns, you may fall short over time despite some periods of short-run success.

Idiosyncratic Risk

While UMBC's hot three-point shooting may be the best example of idiosyncratic risk (at least to the Virginia Cavaliers), there were other examples in the tournament. In a separate upset bid, 13-seed College of Charleston had a chance to tie its game with 4-seed Auburn. With the score 61-58 in favor of Auburn, College of Charleston shot a 3-pointer. Replays showed that the shooter was hit on the arm, but no foul was called and the shooter was not given three free throws that could have tied the game. As the College of Charleston team fouled the Auburn rebounder of the errant shot, officials compounded the previous mistake by awarding the wrong player with free throws. A better free throw shooter erroneously went to the line, and put the game out of reach.

Investors are going to experience idiosyncratic events that impact their holdings negatively. The tragic explosion in the Gulf of Mexico at the Macondo well hammered the prospects of BP plc (NYSE:BP), an example of an idiosyncratic event the market would have had difficulty forecasting. A well-diversified portfolio mutes some of this idiosyncratic risk. There are going to be bumps along the way in your portfolio, but a single bad decision should not ruin your outcome. Over the course of the Auburn-College of Charleston game, a well-diversified portfolio of good plays would have offset the idiosyncratic missed calls late in the game. It was an unfortunate turn for the players from Charleston, but negative idiosyncratic events frequently shape outcomes.

Hot Hand Fallacy

I love when a player gets "hot," making a string of successful shots of increasing difficulty. Jairus Lyles certainly believed he had a "hot hand" for UMBC. Teammates feed the "hot" player the ball. Unfortunately, the "hot hand" may be illusory. A famous 1985 paper by Amos Tversky, co-subject of the recent best-selling book "The Undoing Project," showed statistical evidence that being "hot" had no predictive ability on future makes or misses. Making a string of baskets may make a player more overconfident.

Investors may also fall prey to this overconfidence bias, expecting a company or fund manager's performance to continue. This phenomenon could lead investors to chase performance. Overconfidence could also lead investors into underperforming higher beta investments just as the "hot hand" can lead players to take tougher shots with lower expected values.

Home Country Bias & Bracketology

If your bracket is busted, there are probably many around you locally that have been afflicted as well. Studies have shown that investors tend to pick local teams for which they are relatively more familiar. If your local team went down early, chances are many in your office pool picked that team as well.

This phenomenon extends to investing, and is termed the home country bias. Individuals and institutions hold limited foreign exposures despite substantial benefits from international diversification. If your bracket had the home team going to the championship, and your portfolio is heavily tilted towards local companies, you may need to reassess both your bracket and your portfolio.

Conclusion

I know that I am in a small minority that see market inefficiency on the basketball court. Perhaps, the biggest takeaway from the tournament is simply an old financial market adage: "past performance is no guarantee of future results." Virginia, the most consistent team in college basketball this season is out. The UMBC Retreivers, a team that lost 83-39 to the Albany Great Danes in late January, is still in the tournament. We will see more surprising outcomes over the next few days. Enjoy the games. I hope this article helps the Seeking Alpha community appreciate the tournament in a new way as they reflect on their portfolio.

