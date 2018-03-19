Say What You Want, But We All Need This

Hundreds of thousands of miles worth of pipe are in need of replacement. EPA reported 772 cities are working to prevent untreated sewage from entering waterways when systems are overloaded.

The American Society of Civil Engineers stated $84 Billion is needed between now and 2020 to protect water quality and public health.

Water infrastructure in the U.S. is aging and overburdened and investment is not keeping up with the need.

Investment Thesis

Approximately 1 million miles of pipe across the United States deliver drinking water to Americans 24 hours per day, 7 days per week. Many of those pipes were laid in the early to mid-20th century with a lifespan of 75 to 100 years. Around 90% of Americans receive their drinking water from this aging water infrastructure, which signals the desperate need for massive improvements.

Source

In this article, I present the facts and data on Aqua America Inc. (WTR), which I believe is one of the best vehicles to gain exposure to the rebuilding, maintaining, and operating of this sector of life-essential blue gold.

U.S. Water Data By The Numbers

In the U.S. we use 42 billion gallons of water per day to support daily life according to information stated in the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card published by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). This water use includes everything from cooking and bathing in homes to industrial needs in factories and offices across the country.

Around 80% of drinking water in the U.S. comes from surface waters such as rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and oceans, with the remaining 20% from groundwater aquifers. In total, there are approximately 155,000 active public drinking water systems across the country.

The U.S. Water Infrastructure Problem

Every four years, the ASCE publishes the above mentioned "Report Card" for America’s Infrastructure, which grades the current state of 15 national infrastructure categories on a scale of A through F. ASCE’s most current analysis gave the nation’s wastewater and drinking-water infrastructure a "D."

In fact, they estimate almost a quarter of a million water-main breaks occur each year in the United States. These breaks result in over two trillion gallons of treated drinking water to escape into the ground. According to the same association, an estimated $1 trillion is necessary to maintain and expand service to meet demands over the next 25 years.

Source

The ASCE also estimates that leaky, aging pipes are wasting 14 to 18% of each day’s treated water; the amount of clean drinking water lost every day could support 15 million households.

So what does this "D" grade mean and who does it ultimately affect? The grade represents many factors, but essentially, if we continue to repair/replace the existing water infrastructure at the current pace (0.5% of pipe per year) it will take an estimated 200 years to replace the system – nearly double the useful life of the pipes. But don't be alarmed, this only affects you if you're someone who requires daily access to clean water in order to live.

Tongue in cheek aside, according to information released in a recent U.S. EPA study, in order to continue to provide safe drinking water to Americans, the nation’s drinking water infrastructure will require $384 billion in improvements through the year 2030. This makes replacing the nation’s drinking water infrastructure the third-largest category of expenditures (behind defense spending and Social Security/health care) facing the country.

Now that we've discussed the scale of this challenge and the data behind it, I'd like to shine some light on what is currently being done to remedy this problem.

What actions are being taken to tackle this issue?

In 2014, Congress signed the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) into law (more info found here under clean water act). WIFIA is a federal credit program administered by EPA for eligible water and wastewater infrastructure projects. To put it simply, the program is designed to accelerate investment in our nation's water and wastewater infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost loans under customized terms to creditworthy water and wastewater projects.

Some key terms I found to be particularly notable is the friendly repayment terms.

According to the EPA website:

Loan payments can be deferred for up to 5 years after substantial completion of a project.

35 years is the maximum loan maturity date after substantial completion of a project.

Interest rate is equal to or greater than that of the U.S. Treasury rate of a similar maturity at time of closing.

In 2016 Congress appropriated $17 million in funds for the program. It is estimated that using WIFIA’s full financial leveraging ability that a single dollar injected into the program can create $50 dollars for project lending according to the ASCE. Under current appropriations, EPA estimates that current budget authority may provide more than $1 billion in credit assistance and may finance over $2 billion in water infrastructure investment.

The reason I mention WIFIA in my article is partially because, pursuant to the act, the EPA established its Water Infrastructure and Resiliency Finance Center in 2015 to help local governments and municipal utilities design innovative financing mechanisms, including public-private partnerships. This means federal loan monies will partially be used to contract private companies (like the one I mention below) to assist with design, construction, operation, and maintenance of new infrastructure.

For example, current pending WIFIA projects will leverage more than $1 billion in private capital, according to this release by the EPA, in addition to other funding sources including EPA’s State Revolving Fund (NYSE:SRF) loans, to help finance a total of $5.1 billion in water infrastructure investments.

Shown below is a map of current projects pending approval:

Detailed information on each project can be found here.

Source

The reason I spent a decent amount of time digging into legislation is because its quite relevant to the investment. See, a majority of funding for drinking water infrastructure comes from revenue generated by rate payers like you and I. But our rate-based system has been inadequate for decades and will continue to be underfunded without programs such as WIFIA mentioned above.

According to the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, in the nation’s largest 50 cities, the rate users pay varies greatly; the lowest average monthly water bill is $14.74 in Memphis, while Seattle residents pay the most at $61.43. This large gap exemplifies the varied approaches to rate structure, as well as the contrast of need and investment across the country.

Now that we've covered general U.S. water infrastructure data, the current challenge we face, and a brief overview of the current solutions, follow along as I dedicate the remaining portion of the article to the investment that will give you exposure to this life essential need.

How Investors Can Gain Exposure To The U.S. Water Infrastructure Sector

Based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Aqua America Inc. (WTR) operates as a holding company that operates regulated utilities through its subsidiaries providing water or wastewater services in the United States.

The company offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities in addition to providing non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia.

Source

Here's the data behind how I formed my opinion on why I think Aqua America is potentially the best investment vehicle for this sector:

Aqua America's Proven Ability To Grow Customer Base and Assets

Since the 1990s, as the second largest publicly traded water utility company, Aqua America has been able to successfully execute a growth-through-acquisition strategy that has increased the company’s customer base nearly fourfold and expanded its service territory to the 8 states in which it currently operates.

For example, in 2017 alone the company welcomed more than 7,100 new customers through organic growth and approximately 1,000 more through four completed acquisitions. Further, Aqua America has 6 pending municipal acquisitions due to close this year in 2018 according to the company's most recent earnings and analyst update presentation.

From what I mentioned above, you can imagine how large Aqua America truly is. Although to put it in perspective, the company serves only 0.01% of the U.S. population (seen below). This indicates Aqua America still has a large landscape for potential growth within the sector.



Sourced from Aqua America 2018 Analyst Day Presentation

U.S. Legislation Positively Impacting Aqua America

As investors we are constantly analyzing many different types of risk when deciding on whether or not to invest in a company. One risk that is often relevant is political risk - the notion in that changes in a political arena could negatively impact a company's business operations depending on how exposed it is to that type of risk.

In the case of water utilities such as Aqua America, all seems positive on the political front. For example, in 2016 legislation passed in Illinois and Pennsylvania, which allows investor owned utilities to acquire municipal water and wastewater systems

at their fair market value, rather than the system’s depreciated original cost.

This is referred to as "fair value legislation" (read more about it here) and essentially what it boils down to is closing the gap between what municipalities have traditionally looked to sell their systems for, and what prospective buyers have been willing to pay.

You might be asking: "Why is there a gap in the first place?"

When purchasing a municipal system, investor-owned utilities (IoUs) have previously had to take as their rate base the original cost of the assets, less depreciation. Consequently, this has excluded contributed property. (Many water and wastewater systems consist of distribution and collection assets which have been paid for and installed by private developers before being transferred into public utility ownership.) This "contributed property" may be worth many millions of dollars, and may have cost many millions of dollars, but it essentially comes onto the books as zero.

So what has historically happened is many municipalities with large amounts of contributed property have been dis-incentivized to sell under the original "cost less depreciation" formula, which could considerably undervalue their infrastructure. Likewise, IoUs cautious of generating goodwill have been unwilling (understandably) to pay above book value, realizing that any premium is unlikely to be recovered through rates.

As you can see from the image below, this legislation directly impacts Aqua America in a positive manner:

The adoption of fair market value legislation highlights the fact that the regulatory environment in many states is becoming increasingly supportive of privatization. In fact, one could consider it a new tool in the toolbox of local governments. For those who choose to use it, this mechanism can provide a direct benefit for their communities, creating a win-win for customers, the environment and Aqua America.

As an investor, I applaud this opportunity for Aqua America to provide a solution for some of the municipal utilities that are struggling to meet regulatory standards and cannot (or do not want to) raise the capital associated with infrastructure replacement, maintenance, and on-going operation. When private companies are involved, operations tend to function in a more efficient manner across the board in my opinion, and municipalities possibly recognize this as well.

Aqua America's Customer Base: Consistent And Predictable

I know what you're thinking, surprise surprise a utility stock with a consistent customer base. OK, I know it's nothing new, but from an investors standpoint I feel it's at least worth mentioning.

The more interesting part, however, is something called the "Rate Base" (the regulated revenue from users of the specific utility). Those who are familiar with investing in utility stocks know that periodic "rate cases" (a request by a utility to raise rates for various reasons i.e. inflation, infrastructure improvements etc) are an important factor in the sustainability of the utility.

In Aqua America's case, just in 2017 alone the company completed rate increases or infrastructure surcharges in 7 states for a total additional annualized of $22 million.

So far in 2018, the company has completed rate increases in a total of 3 states racking up an additional $11 million in annual revenue according to the company's 2018 Analyst Day presentation.

Sourced from 2018 Analyst Day presentation

Seen above, as of the end of 2017, Aqua America has infrastructure that commands $4.1 billion in total rate base. The company plans to invest a majority of capital from its rate base into water mains and services over the next 3 years (seen below).

Sourced from 2018 Analyst Day presentation

Risks

The largest risk Aqua America investors face is the effects of inflation hampering the profitability of the utility. Recovery of the effects of inflation through higher water and wastewater rates is dependent upon receiving adequate and timely rate increases.

Clearly it's ironic that the very factor (set customer base with set rates) that makes Aqua America stable and consistent is a double-edged sword. Rate increases are not retroactive and often lag increases in costs caused by inflation. See, regulated utility companies may enter into rate settlement agreements, which require them to wait for a period of time to file the next base rate increase request. These agreements may result in regulatory lag whereby inflationary increases in expenses may not yet be reflected in rates, or a gap may exist between when a capital project is completed and the start of its recovery in rates. Even during periods of moderate inflation, the effects of inflation can have a negative impact on the company's operating results.

Aqua America's Performance

The "steady-eddy" performance of WTR is exactly the type of play that most long-term investors seek.

Net income per share for year 2017 was $1.35, up 2.2% from 2016. The company was able to increase its number of connections by 10,584 last year with 9,581 being organic and the remaining coming from acquisitions. According to the 2017 Earnings and Analyst Update, Aqua America projects to more than double its 2017 "new connections" number this year in 2018 with a total of 25,325 new connections. If you include the 2018 projections, from 2015 to 2018, the company will average a total of 17,000 new customers per year, with an average of 8,600 from acquisitions.

When it comes to capital expenditures, 2018 guidance suggests infrastructure investment of approximately $500, investment of approximately $1.4 billion through 2020 in existing operations.

This is reasonable considering Aqua America's customer growth of 2-3% y-o-y and projected rate base growth of approximately 7% in 2018 alone.

Of course all of this doesn't go by without returning capital to shareholders. This dividend gem has provided 73 years of consecutive quarterly dividends with 7% y-o-y dividend growth. The equity currently pays $0.82/annually which is a current yield of roughly 2.4%.

Here's the proverbial icing on the cake...

Aqua America Dividend Re-investment Discount

As of 03/2018, Aqua America gives shareholder's a 5% discount on shares purchased by reinvesting dividends through its DRIP program.

Long-term investors: I'll give you a moment to read the above sentence again and grab a napkin for the drool.

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has a Dividend Reinvestment and Direct Stock Purchase Plan (the "Plan") that offers investors a convenient and economical way to purchase shares of the Company's Common Stock. The Plan also allows participants to reinvest the cash dividends in additional shares of common stock at a five percent discount.

Complete details on this discount can be found here.

Conclusion

With critical U.S. infrastructure aging and becoming overburdened, Aqua America is well positioned to benefit greatly from providing its much needed services. This is because the company has a track record of more than 50 years in the water infrastructure sector, which has resulted in nearly 200 acquisitions and growth ventures in the last ten years alone.

Municipalities and private entities seek proven industry experts to solve their water infrastructure replacement, operation, and maintenance needs which is exactly where Aqua America has excelled. In recent years this has become even more relevant due to the continual passing of "fair value" legislation mentioned above. For example, see recent municipality acquisitions in the chart below.

Source

Another compelling reason for investors to consider WTR is the 5% share price discount on reinvested dividends. As of the publishing of this article, no other publicly traded water utility rewards shareholders with this type of discount. For those with a long-term time horizon, the discount could potentially make a significant difference in overall amount of shares owned.

