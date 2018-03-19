VMware 16%-32% And Dell 21%-38% Upside If Dell Proposes A Deal For Starters

VMware Inc. (VMW) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT) have taken a recent beating from overly pessimistic M&A concerns as privately held Dell looks to make a move to shore up its earnings and cash flows after last year's tax reforms. Dell has many options it can entertain, including a reverse merger option with VMware taking Dell public again, along with a host of other possibilities involving VMware, its tracking stock DVMT, along with potential spinoffs of other parts of its businesses, or even the creation of yet another tracking stock etc. After Dell's EMC deal, which seemed anything but lucrative for EMC owners at the time, and the complexities of the upcoming potential deal, I think much of the market is taking a pass at this time on great potential upside for both VMware as well as DVMT whether a deal is announced or Dell chooses to wait until the end of the year to act.

According to Dell's most recent earnings report, it was carrying a hefty nearly $50 billion dollar core debt load after it closed the EMC deal last year that has come down since then to just under $40 billion excluding Dell's Financial Service's debt, which Dell does not include in its core debt numbers. This debt has become more of a concern for the company after the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was passed by Congress late last year. This bill limits the tax deductibility of interest payments to 30 percent of a company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ((EBITDA)). So, this means Dell gets to deduct less of its massive interest expenses going forward that it would have before the Jobs Act, and needs to consider possible options to grow its earnings and cash flows, or delever its balance sheet, if it wants to maintain its investment grade credit rating while continuing to pursue further deals. Thus, Dell is looking at merger options involving VMware's tremendous growth and cash flows early on in 2018 instead of waiting to merge or explore other VMware options at the end of the year.

VMware is a leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility and its recent earnings report show why it continues to dominate what it does in the cloud space. VMware's Y/Y revenues grew at a healthy 14% clip, and its key licensing revenue grew over 20%. This tremendous growth in one of the hottest technology spaces out there along with its $11+ billion in cash and over $6 billion in unearned revenue make it a very tempting target for Dell to fully integrate into its business as it already owns almost 82% of VMware from the EMC deal.

Here is how VMware's stock traded around the EMC deal that closed last September of 2016, as heavy pessimism surrounded the stock in the months prior to the deal. Also note the quick recovery the stock made around and after the EMC deal closed when the uncertainty went away. Notice also, the recent drop in the stock price due to the news that Dell was again on the M&A hunt earlier this year.

The market seems to expect VMware to get a bad deal means Dell owns almost 82% of VMware's common stock (Class A+ Class B) and holds 97.6% of the voting power of outstanding common stock held by EMC according to VMware's latest 10-Q report. Dell also has the power to kill any other merger or acquisition deals that VMware might be interested in, even if they favor VMware shareholders, which means little possibility of another merger proposition coming along as Jericho Capital is calling for. Dell also has the ability to force a VMware merger once it crosses the 90% ownership level of common shares of VMware stock without a traditional shareholder vote. This "short-form merger" is not subject to the stringent "entire fairness" standard and Dell is not required to negotiate with a special committee to ensure that a fair price is paid in the merger.

Here is what VMware has going for it though, and why it has potential upside according to VMware's 10-Q report and I quote:

"Dell is prohibited through September 7, 2018 under its charter from purchasing or otherwise acquiring any shares of common stock of VMware if such acquisition would cause the common stock of VMware to no longer be publicly traded on a U.S. securities exchange or VMware to no longer be required to file reports under Sections 13 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act, in each case, unless such acquisition of VMware common stock is required in order for VMware to continue to be a member of the affiliated group of corporations filing a consolidated tax return with Dell."

Here is VMware's ace-in-the-hole, at least until September 7th rolls around. Dell can't push VMware into a merger at this time or change its status unless it goes through more regular M&A activities. This then has resulted in VMware starting to set up a special committee in early February, according to Reuters, which should be in full talks with Dell about possible M&A transactions at this time, with an announcement hopefully coming at the end of March or beginning of April if things continue to go well in discussions.

I would like to think that negotiations on VMware's value would have its most recent high that it set in January before M&A pessimism set in as a good starting point. VMware's January 52-week high peaked at $165, for maybe a few seconds or so, with around $145 a share a more realistic trading high giving VMware a 16%-32% premium to Friday's closing as a good starting point for negotiations in my mind for VMware's value in the deal.

Dells tracking stock DVMT was created at the end of the EMC deal and given to shareholders instead of Dell taking on more debt to complete the deal. This stock was set up track VMware and Dell's economic interest in the company, but without such key features as voting rights of any kind. This stock is linked to Dells assets and credit so it behooves Dell to buy back the stock over time, decreasing this "debt" burden along with its regular debt burden. This includes Dell selling VMware's shares back to VMware, as part of VMware's buyback program, and using the proceeds to buy back DVMT stock, taking advantage of the gap between the two stocks in value.

Here is how the gap between VMware and DVMT has developed since the EMC deal closed in September of 2016.

As you can see, there has been a nice gap between the two stocks from the beginning of DVMT's creation, but that gap has widened slightly over time. Back around September 7th, 2016 when the deal closed the gap was around 35% and Friday's close the gap was closer to 37%. If VMware's starting value in the upcoming potential deal is anywhere from $145-$165 a share giving a 35% spread to DVMT means its stock should be valued at a starting price of $94.25-$107.25 a share, giving it a potential 21%-38% premium to Friday's closing price.

This would be just the potential starting point for DVMT, which has far more potential upside in a potential deal means it is meant to track VMware's stock at a 1-1 ratio. Any merger deals including it might reduce or almost eliminate the gap between DVMT and VMW creating explosive potential upside if that happened, and it began trading at a much small discount to VMW.

Finally, consider if Dell decides not to further pursue M&A activity at this time, and abandons its efforts for the time being (until September let's say). That also might be a lucrative possibility for both VMware's stock as well as DVMT's means so much pessimism is currently surrounding the stocks. Freeing them from the fear that Dell will take out the stocks by massively underpaying for them should help them resume their former upward trends seen before the recent gap down from M&A speculation.

Dell has been a savvy business dealer in the past and the market is worried that the complex interactions that it, as a private company, has with publicly traded VMware and the tracking stock DVMT might mean it can find a way to grab these assets from shareholders at bargain basement rates. I don't think this is possible though until September 7th, 2018, which means that the confusion surrounding a potential deal might be vastly under appreciating the stocks at this time. I see great potential upside for both companies over the next couple of months and have acquired an oversized position in VMW along with a doubly oversized position in DVMT before potential information on a deal are set to potentially come out by the end of March or beginning of April. Best of luck to all.

