Roper Technologies: Growth Through Acquisition

Roper increased free cash flow by 90% since 2013 with plans of deploying $7 billion to further acquisition cost over the next four years.

Introduction

Roper Technologies' (NYSE:ROP) fourth quarter revenue increased by 21%. Organic revenue grew by 5%. Operating cash flow increased by 36% with full-year operating cash flow increasing to $1.23 billion. In the past year, the stock has increased by 36%. Roper Technologies market cap is $28.62 billion.

The results from the fourth quarter press release were impressive by any means. In the last seven years, Roper deployed $9 billion dollars toward acquisitions. Over the next four years, they expect to deploy $7 billion to acquisitions.

Roper purchased Deltek in 2016 for $2.8 billion. This was the largest acquisition in company history. They have acquired 25 companies since 1990. Acquisitions are how they have achieved much of their growth over the last 25 years.

The company is broken up into four separate parts: RF technology and software, medical and scientific imaging, Industrial technology, and energy systems and controls. Each of these sectors accounts for 25% of the total company revenue.

In 2017 Roper Technologies increased total revenue by 22.83%. In 2016 its revenue increased by 7.75%. These significant revenue increases have been due to acquisitions. Organic revenue growth was 5% for the fourth quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2016, they reported a 5% organic growth rate. Looking at Roper's organic revenue is important because rapid revenue increases are attributed to acquisitions. The organic revenue growth rate is a better indicator of how the company is growing.

Strong Free Cash Flow

Since 2013 their free cash flow has increased by 90.13%. Free cash flow has increased from $639.45 million to $1.7 billion in the last five years. They plan to continue to use free cash flow to make acquisitions. As stated earlier they plan on deploying $7 billion over the next four years for that purpose alone.

The Debt Problem

They are currently holding long-term debt of $4.4 billion. This number equals 43% of their total capital. In 2016 it was $6.2 billion. This number equaled 51.8% of their total capital. They currently have $1.2 billion undrawn availability in their senior unsecured credit facility. In 2017 they decreased their debt by $1.06 billion.

They are taking their debt problem seriously. If they continue to lower debt at current levels in another year this should be less of a problem. If one thing were to keep me from buying Roper Technologies stock it would be the current debt levels.

The New Dividend Aristocrat

Roper Technologies increased its dividend payment to $0.4125 a share from $0.35 cents a share on March 12, 2018. This is an 18% increase in their dividend. This is Roper Technologies' 25th consecutive year of dividend increases. They are now one of the newest Dividend Aristocrats.

Tax Cuts

They expect their tax rate to be between 21%-23% in 2018. This is down from an effective tax rate of 28% in 2017. They are expected to a net a one-time $215 million from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. They are expected to repatriate $500 million of offshore cash back into U.S. Bank accounts because of the new tax law. They plan to use this money for acquisitions.

Final Thoughts

The P/E ratio is 29.30 for this stock. The earnings per share diluted is 9.41. If you multiply those two numbers it equals $275.75. That number is just below the stock price of $286. I would feel a little more comfortable if this P/E ratio was lower. If the P/E ratio was 25 that would make the stock valued at $235.25. I do not feel this stock to be overvalued at the current time. However, I would look for this P/E ratio to drop over the next year.

If I put $100 into this stock in 2013 I would be getting a 156.67% return rate on that money. That $100 would have turned into $256.67. The profit would have been $156.67. This is not the only method I would consider when buying this stock. However, I do feel that it shows what's possible and where this stock is likely headed.

If you look at a 50-day and 200-day moving average chart along with the stock price those numbers do appear perfectly in line with the stock price. That leaves me with little doubt that this stock will continue to climb higher. If this stock was to climb another 36% in another year that would put the stocks price at $388.96 this time next year.

All things considered, I feel very bullish about this stock. I think there's little reason to doubt that this stock will continue to climb higher in the coming years and quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.