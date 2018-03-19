Quantifying The Effect Of Consumer Sentiment

Taken together, these indications suggest an additional upside of 13.3% for the S&P 500.

At 102, the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment (on a preliminary basis) is at levels associated with irrational exuberance.

100 is a significant level for the University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment. The only period during which it stayed above that level for more than a quarter was the tech bubble, which culminated in a devastating downdraft. Here's the chart:

Please note that the St. Louis Fed reports this data with a slight lag. The up to date information is available from the University of Michigan Consumer Surveys.

Inflation Expectations

Taking the long-term view, inflation expectations for the next ten years can be used to measure market perceptions of the Fed's ability to control that variable. From the Cleveland Fed:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's inflation expectations model uses Treasury yields, inflation data, inflation swaps, and survey-based measures of inflation expectations to calculate the expected inflation rate (CPI) over the next 30 years. The Cleveland Fed model is run every month on the date of the CPI release. Latest Inflation Expectations Model Release (March 13, 2018) The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland reports that its latest estimate of 10-year expected inflation is 2.00 percent. In other words, the public currently expects the inflation rate to be at 2 percent on average over the next decade.

Sentiment, Inflation and Market Level

Using quarterly data, a formula was developed, showing CAPE (Shiller's Cyclically Adjusted PE) as a function of Consumer Sentiment and ten-year inflation expectations. Note the sharp upward movement generated by the formula when applied to the latest readings.

R2 at 0.82 is adequate. Correlation is not causation: the logical implication of this exercise is that market levels are consistent with consumer confidence and inflation expectations, and could work their way higher.

The Magic Number

Applying the formula to 2.0% expectations and sentiment at 102, CAPE works out to 37.5, 13.3% above the current reading of 33.1. The market is understandably jittery, but the drivers are still pushing upward.

Please bear in mind that CAPE relies on E10; that is, ten year average historical GAAP earnings of the S&P 500. That average will increase markedly as the lean years of 2008 and 2009 fall out of the computation and are replaced by fat years (as projected) in 2018 and 2019. Brian Gilmartin provides regular coverage of expected earnings for the index.

If the variables explored here continue to develop favorably, those who elect to short the market will experience considerable pain and anguish.

Miscellaneous Observations

Fear of increasing interest rates has generated volatility. After reviewing the data here, inflation expectations below 3% are not necessarily toxic to valuation. At 2.5% I would plan to follow developments closely. The present level of 2% is not cause for concern.

As mentioned earlier, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment above 100 is irrational exuberance territory. The current reading of 102 is at a critical level, and should be monitored as new information becomes available. The information is available in terciles, with the top third presumably better informed on economic issues.

I've seen suggestions (based on anecdotal evidence) that investors who share common beliefs with the Trump administration are in a state of ecstatic celebration. The reasoning is, with tax cuts a reality and deregulation proceeding apace, happy days are here again: nothing else matters.

Should We Tune Out Politics?

A number of prominent contributors here on Seeking Alpha appear to advocate sticking with quantifiable economic information, as opposed to attempting to foresee the future implications of the chaotic thrust of developments in Washington. I am not among that number. Here's Jeff Miller on the topic:

An important rule for investors is to focus on fundamentals. This does not mean the unquantifiable and speculative headlines. There is always a list of things to worry about.

Investors are reminded that DCF (discounted cash flow) is the most logically consistent method of determining equity valuation. It relies on assumptions regarding long term conditions and results, meaning periods well in excess of ten years.

Current political conditions are unprecedented (in this country), although they have been observed elsewhere with some frequency - enough to verify that this won't end well. It's not realistic to view the coming decades with unbounded optimism in the face of current events. As such, valuing future S&P 500 earnings on the basis that halcyon days will continue into the indefinite future invites substantial investment losses.

I continue to invest with short-term optimism tempered by long-term pessimism.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm net long the S&P 500 by means of the Vanguard Index Fund. I maintain hedges by means of puts on SPY and XLF.