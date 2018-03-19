Cervus Has A Local Moat But Cyclical Risk

Cervus Equipment (OTC:CSQPF) is an operator of agricultural and industrial dealerships. The company started as a family owned operator with a few John Deere (DE) dealerships in Alberta, and has expanded to operate John Deere dealerships across Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as dealerships for Peterbilt trucks, and a segment selling and servicing construction and material handling brands. The company also trades in Canada under the symbol CERV, and volume is better on that exchange. Because the company reports in Canadian dollars, all figures in this report are in that currency unless otherwise noted.

This is an interesting mix of businesses, and should provide some diversification benefits. The agricultural commodity cycle is not necessarily the same as the trucking cycle, although in Alberta and Saskatchewan both farmers and truckers earn income from the oil and gas industry. Smaller farmers often have oil patch jobs, and many receive oil and gas lease income, while hauling everything from fluids to rigs is a big part of the trucking business in the west.

Interestingly, the agricultural segment has a much higher percentage of equipment revenue compared to parts and service revenue than the truck and equipment dealerships. That being said, I still like the agricultural dealerships better, simply because of what I would consider the borderline unassailable competitive position of John Deere. There are also stronger local monopoly effects in agriculture. I spoke to a few farmers in Alberta (where Cervus is based) for research purposes, and they consistently buy at the John Deere dealership closest to them. I asked why, and the answer was always the same. If you buy the equipment locally, you get first dibs on available service time. That is more important to them than service pricing, because the harvest window is very short, and having equipment out of service, even for a day or two, can cost a farmer a significant portion of their annual income. Thus, the ability to be "front of the line" for local service has material option value that makes it worth buying the equipment locally.

The agricultural segment is by far the company's biggest, accounting for two-thirds of revenues and over 100% of segment profits (transportation had a loss in 2017), so I will focus most of the analysis on that segment.

Capital Transactions

The company may be able to constructively use capital on acquisitions, and if it can continue acquiring mom and pop John Deere dealerships as their owners age out I would definitely support that. They have undertaken a number of financing operations to raise cash. This includes selling a minority stake they owned in a small chain of John Deere dealerships in Saskatchewan and doing a sale-leaseback transaction with the real estate used by some of their dealerships. They have also announced the sale of some of their construction equipment dealerships, which I will cover more deeply. The company has used this money to repay debt, although you could make the case that the long term leases on the dealerships sold are fairly equivalent to having debt in the capital structure. The company has a relatively material amount of debt, but most of it is floor plan credit secured by their inventory.

Macro

The company's agricultural segment is uniquely macro exposed to agricultural pricing. Farm income affects both the desire and ability of its customers to purchase new equipment. Farm income is of course strongly related to commodity prices. Statistics Canada publishes a farm products index, which I think is useful to watch as part of an investment here. I have reproduced it graphically below, as I believe that is easier to follow than a table.

Source: Statistics Canada Farm Product Price Index

I have included the total index as well as the crop only version, because I believe that crop farming is much more equipment intensive than livestock operations, and thus is more likely to affect demand for the company's products. As you can see, there was a pretty material drop during 2016, which almost certainly affected their 2016 results, and likely bled into 2017 orders as well, although prices began improving again in 2017. Their results have followed that, with their net income (adjusted for asset sales) up materially in 2017.

Interestingly, there are other macro factors than price that affect their orders, one of which is the weather. The 2016 crop year ended up producing exceptional yields, along with a short harvest season. That provided a strong incentive for farmers to purchase equipment to get their crop off. 2017 has a yield index in Alberta 97.4% of the average yield, which is materially down from the excellent harvest in 2016 but up compared to 2015. I would expect higher pricing but lower yields to mostly even out for the company's customers (and thus their orders). Pricing is probably more instructive for farmer confidence levels, because pricing can be locked in advance of the season while weather can't.

Agricultural Business Mix

The agricultural business has a much higher mix of product sales to parts and service operations compared to their other lines, with 83% of revenues from equipment sales compared to 55% in their other segments. This is a bit of a negative, because parts and services are higher margin and less cyclical than equipment sales. One reason for this revenue profile is that farm equipment has much lower utilization than other industrial heavy equipment. A combine is only used during harvest, whereas a piece of mining equipment is used year round. That reduces wear and tear on the equipment. On the other hand, if a combine breaks during harvest, a fix is vital due to the timeliness of getting a crop in.

I believe the better local moat around equipment sales mentioned in the introductory segment of this report provides a possible offset to this, as farmers are more likely to buy local for service benefits, which should allow the company to get higher margins on its equipment sales in that segment.

I also think that over time parts and service revenue is likely to grow faster than their overall book of business. Farm operations are becoming larger and larger every year, and the days of the single independent farmer who does everything himself and fixes his own equipment are largely over. Also, equipment is getting more complicated. While a broken belt is something that can conceivably be fixed by a solo operator, if there is a software problem with the link between your precision farming rig and your GPS unit, that is something that will almost certainly require professional assistance.

That complexity is a macro tailwind for the business, along with the fact that larger operators are more likely to purchase new equipment instead of self-repairing old equipment over and over again.

Equipment Price Risk

The company is more exposed to the value of the equipment it sells than virtually any comparable company. While dealerships almost always have a significant amount of inventory on their books, Cervus has a potential source of downside that I was surprised to see. The company guarantees the residual value of the equipment it has sold via leases. Essentially, the company sells the equipment to John Deere Financial, which leases it to the farmer. Then, Cervus buys it back at the end of the 5 year lease and sells it as used equipment, if the farmer doesn't choose to buy it out. While that provides them with a guaranteed source of used equipment to sell, it also exposes them to downside risk on the price of the equipment. Essentially, the company is providing its customers with a call option on the price of used equipment at the end of the leases, which means if equipment prices decline it is more likely to end up with a bunch of overpriced equipment at a bad time in the cycle. As of its recent annual report, the company has $269.1 MM of leases where it has guaranteed the residual value of the equipment, which is extremely material considering the company only has a $226 MM market capitalization. This factor has the potential to exacerbate any future cyclical weakness.

So far this hasn't been an issue, and the company had $5.6 MM in write-offs of inventory in the past year, down from $6.2 MM the year prior. These amounts were expensed, which means that if equipment pricing improves and they don't need to continue taking write-downs there is the potential for them posting earnings with an upside surprise. However, used equipment prices are affected by supply and demand, and John Deere had huge North American sales from 2012-2014, as you can see from the graph below.

Source: John Deere Sales by Region Statistica.com

The leased portions of these sales will mostly be coming off lease from 2017-2019 (they offer up to 5 year terms), which probably means that used equipment prices have further to fall, and that their inventory write-offs are likely to increase. In my opinion this is the number one risk factor facing the company.

Valuation

I believe the most reasonable methodology for valuing the company is a multiple of owner earnings. Their recent earnings have often included gains on sale from selling assets, primarily their land and buildings in sale-leaseback transactions. These transactions obviously cannot be capitalized, so I have excluded them from the calculation of owner earnings. I also think much of their depreciation is non-economic, especially that relating to their non-tangible assets, so I am adding back D&A and then deducting capital spending, you can see the calculations below.

Source: Cervus Filings, Author's Analysis

Given the quality of the business, I think a 12.6X multiple is conservative here, which would suggest a market capitalization of $348 MM using owner earnings, which is significantly above the $226 MM market capitalization. The Canadian market as a whole trades at 16.8X earnings, and I think a 25% discount for a small capitalization stock is reasonable. Even using their lower earnings figure as calculated under Canadian IFRS gets you to $250.7 MM, which at $15.92 is 10% above the current share price.

I do think it is potentially reasonable to adjust this valuation for the lease guarantees. The company also guarantees some of its customer's loans from John Deere Financial, but doesn't disclose the total amount, so I suspect it is not material. I think that even with a material change in used pricing some customers would still purchase their equipment at the end of their leases, and the remaining equipment would probably still have material value. Thus, I think a 10% haircut of their leased equipment is probably reasonable. Taking off another $27 MM suggests a valuation of $321 MM, or $20.39/share. That would be over 40% above the current price.

The company has $225 MM of equity on their balance sheet, so they have a relatively strong return on equity. That suggests to me that they are likely to continue to accrue value to shareholders even if they don't re-rate to fair value immediately. Of course, there is also the risk that the reacts significantly to any inventory write-off, especially given they haven't been calling that out as a specific risk, or even a financial line item. In that case, I strongly suspect there would be a significant buying opportunity.

Catalysts

The biggest knock on Cervus in my opinion has been their lack of focus, but it appears that they have been improving that lately. The company recently sold four construction equipment dealerships. That should help improve their focus, as it reduces their segments by one. While most of the value is in the farm equipment dealership segment, the company also sells trucks, material handling equipment (forklifts) and formerly construction equipment (Bobcat and similar brands). Reducing these segments by one is a positive for management focus, and the company has indicated it will book a gain on the sale, which will improve its first quarter earnings, as well as its balance sheet. While investors will likely discount the earnings from such a sale, I think the improved business quality from reducing exposure to the extremely volatile oil and gas construction sector should improve investor's impression of the company, and may improve their multiple slightly.

The other factor here is that this will release assets that aren't producing material income, which will shine a light on the quality of the remaining business. From a segmented point of view, the agricultural business is a pretty good one, while the rest of the business is of fair to poor quality. The agricultural business as a segment produced a 19.4% pre-tax return on equity in 2017, which would imply a strong business quality. That is consistent with my qualitative analysis of their moat above.

However, the other businesses produced inferior results by comparison. The commercial and industrial dealerships had a 10.6% pre-tax return on equity, while the transportation dealerships operated at a loss. These other segments are using one-third of the total equity of the company, but produced a loss in 2017. The company appears to be beginning to extricate itself from these segments with the announcement of an agreement to sell four commercial and industrial equipment dealerships. These dealerships were approximately half of that segment by assets and liabilities, and the price was disclosed as being in excess of carrying value. Presuming the deal closes, that will convert under-earning assets into cash. The main use of cash last year was to repay a tranche of convertible debentures that came due, and further debt repayment would be a reasonable use of this cash. The company has also been buying back shares and recently raised their dividend, both of which are also potential catalysts for a re-rating of the shares. The dividend went from $0.07 per quarter to $0.10 per quarter, which is a 2.8% yield on the current $14.41 share price.

Business improvement in the other segments is also a potential catalyst. The construction equipment business was highly cyclical, but their other industrial line is materials handling equipment. Given how the economy is getting more warehouse intensive (because of internet retail) forklifts are a relatively strong business segment to be in. Those dealerships should also be less cyclical than selling equipment to the oilsands.

Their transportation division selling transport trucks is also a candidate for a potential rebound in 2018. They had a loss in 2017, partially caused by restructuring expenses. I'm not typically one to ignore restructuring expenses, even if a company suggests they are one-time. However, if they have in fact managed to reduce their expense base going forward in that business, it would end the drain on earnings, and likely make the segment more saleable, which would be my capital allocation preference.

One final potential catalyst would be getting added to the TSX Composite Index. The minimum market capitalization in the index at present is $271 MM, and the company is at $226 MM. If the company manages to reach the threshold for inclusion, the buying from ETFs tracking the index would reinforce the momentum and provide potential for the company to overshoot on valuation.

Conclusion

Cervus is a good quality business, trading at a reasonable valuation. The company has a strong competitive position relative to its customers, which allows it to earn strong returns on its equity. The biggest risk is that it isn't in a strong competitive position relative to John Deere, which means that it has accepted more financial risk on the downside than is probably prudent. The company is undervalued at its current price, and pays a 2.7% dividend as well. There is some downside risk in the medium term from a likely overhang in the used equipment market that will probably result in losses on leases where it has guaranteed the residuals. The company seems to be at a reasonable price even with that potential risk, and if it does cause downside, that would likely be an excellent buying opportunity for a long-term hold. Potential upside exists from the company slowly converting its assets earning low returns on equity (real estate and non-agricultural dealerships) into capital it can redeploy.

