The Nasdaq 100 ETF Sets New High But Suffers A Daily 'Key Reversal'

The Russell 2000 ETF is above my quarterly andmonthly pivots of $157.64 and $157.24 my annual risky level of $165.04.

The transportation ETF is between its monthly pivot of $191.65 and its quarterly risky level of $194.69.

Technology leadership has been the important market dynamic, but that appears to be ending.

The weekly charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds show different technical dynamics.

The Nasdaq 100 ETF known as QQQ set a new all-time of $175.21 on March 13 and then closed that day below the March 12 low of $173.28 for a daily ‘key reversal’. This is a clear technical warning that technology leadership is fading. The weekly close of $171.02 was below my monthly pivot of $173.86 which is another technical warning.

The P/E ratio is reasonable for Dow transports at 12.19. Strength in the Russell 2000 ETF has the small cap ETF with an elevated P/E ratio of 121.56. The P/E ratios for the other major equity averages are 26.11 for the Dow 30, 25.68 for the S&P 500 and 26.84 for the Nasdaq.

Here’s This Week’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($249.10 on March 16) is negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $250.53. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 54.40 down from 57.39 on March 9. Note how weakness over the last five weeks returned to my annual and quarterly pivots of $246.52 and $242.48, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels of $242.76 and $230.11, respectively. Also, reduce holdings on strength to monthly risky level of $264.04, which is below the all-time high of $265.93.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ($274.20 on March 16) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $273.35. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 62.70 unchanged from the reading on March 9. Weakness over the last five weeks has been influenced by my quarterly and semiannual pivots of $266.66 and $264.10, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my weekly and semiannual value levels and pivot of $267.97 and $264.10, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $282.58, which is below the Jan. 26 high of $286.62. My annual pivot of $276.34 remains a magnet.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for QQQs ($171.02 on March 16) is now positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $166.68. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended last week at 80.68 up from 77.77 on March 9 moving above the overbought threshold of 80.00. QQQs held my quarterly value level of $150.56 at the 2018 low and is now well above my semiannual and annual pivots of $154.54 and $156.34, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my annual and semiannual value levels of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively. Reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $173.86, which is below the all-time high of $175.21 set on March 13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($193.23 on March 16) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $191.55. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 50.78 down from 51.74 on March 9. This ETF is between semiannual, monthly and quarterly pivots of $188.79, $191.65 and $194.69, respectively.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual pivot at $188.79, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky levels of $204.61, which was already tested at the all-time high of $206.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($157.80 on March 16) is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $155.05. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 67.78 up from 63.45 on March 9. This ETF held my semiannual value level at $144.99 at the low. Now it’s above my quarterly pivot of $157.64.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99, which was tested at the Feb. 9 low of $142.50. Reduce holdings on strength to annual risky level of $165.04, which is above the all-time high of $160.62.

