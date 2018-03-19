Will Volkswagen Speed Past Tesla?

I keep a close eye on Tesla's (TSLA) competition across the automotive industry as well as the energy sector for Value Portfolio subscribers, and last week's announcement from Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) was a significant event.

In an article that provided an overview of the announcement, Bloomberg's Chris Reiter and Christoph Rauwald declared:

VW Just Gave Tesla a $25 Billion Battery Shock

There's always more to an article than an attention-grabbing headline, so let's dig in. The authors included the following graph in the article:

According to the article, the figures above represent each company's announced commitment to battery purchases in future years. Without knowing each company's per-kWh cost and the size of the batteries they plan to use in vehicles, the above graph is not informative. So let's focus on what we do know.

What We Do Know

First, we know that Volkswagen has a goal to sell three million electric cars per year across the group by 2025 and to offer an electric version of each of the group’s 300 models by 2030. This is in-line with company guidance, provided as early as 2016:

Source: InsideEVs

In other words, the news that came out last week was not really that new, but expected. What Volkswagen did was simply take the next step on the road to an electric future by contracting battery supply for its planned production. In fact, this is the same step that Tesla took back in 2009, 2010, and 2011, following which in October of 2013, Tesla and Panasonic expanded their relationship to "nearly 2 billion cells over the course of four years," and then in July of 2014, the companies announced the Gigafactory.

Second, Volkswagen's Matthias Müller noted:

We are talking about a battery capacity of 150 GWh per year by 2025.

Interestingly, this is the same level of capacity that Tesla is planning at its Gigafactory 1 by 2020. Furthermore, however, Tesla is planning to announce locations for up to four more Gigafactories. This announcement was previously scheduled for end of 2017, but was likely delayed due to Model 3 production bottlenecks, and I expect Tesla to make this announcement shortly after it brings Model 3 production ramp back on track.

Third, according to the Bloomberg article, Volkswagen noted that "manufacturing the powerpacks themselves is not in the cards," but it is not clear if the authors were referring to battery cells, modules, or packs, or Tesla Powerpack, a commercial and utility-level stationary storage business, which is an entirely different business line.

More clarity is certainly needed for further competitive analysis, but from what I can tell with available information, Volkswagen is not planning on replicating Tesla's vertical integration strategy, which many Tesla bulls, including myself, believe is a core part of Tesla's future cost advantage.

Bottom Line

Among the flurry of press releases, it is important to distill any information to its key components and facts: Volkswagen took the logical next step of contracting 150 GWh annual battery cell supply in order to achieve its goal of producing up to three million electric vehicles per year by 2025. Similar rhetoric from Tesla tells us Volkswagen may be up to five years behind Tesla on the race to an electric future, as Tesla plans to achieve the same battery production capacity in 2020.

It is important for investors in both companies to set milestones ahead of time and track their companies' progress against those milestones and timeline. Tesla has failed to reach its own milestones on time, which has been discouraging to bulls, leading to significant downward revisions in analyst expectations and a lagging stock price, which I explored in a previous article, and we will see how Volkswagen tracks against its own goals.

