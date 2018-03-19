Yet they don't make any great insights with the data. I use it to try and answer the question, "Will Bitcoin Ever Recover?"

They compare it to previous Bitcoin bear markets, and even the Nasdaq in the 2000s.

Out of the dozens of analyst reports I see each morning, it is rare to see anything to do with cryptocurrencies. It is an area Wall Street seems reluctant to cover, possibly because it seems they are so behind the curve. They end up sounding a bit like an octogenarian reviewing a video game.

In January I covered a Morgan Stanley (MS) report comparing Bitcoin (COIN) (OTCQX:GBTC) to traditional digital payment systems. It was an interesting report, but the fact they failed to acknowledge there was any possible solution (i.e. the Lightning Network) to the problems they highlighted with Bitcoin illustrates they are perhaps too far removed from the crypto space to have their finger on the pulse.

Today they have released another report which contains some interesting research you may not see elsewhere. In this article I will share some of their charts and try to add some further insight.

Features of the Bitcoin Bear Market

Whether you classify a bear market by a 20% decline, a market trading below the 200dma, or another metric, there's not much doubt Bitcoin is currently firmly in bear territory.

MS make the observation "since the coin's creation in 2009 there have been four prior bear markets with price falls ranging from 28% to 92%. From the December 16 peak to the most recent low on February 6, bitcoin's price fell by 70%, so nothing out of the ordinary (apart from maybe more press attention)."

Here are the exact moves.

It's a fair observation. Bitcoin has been in bear markets before. In fact, there are plenty more >20% declines, including the September 2017 41% drop, and the 33% fall in November 2017. Why these are excluded isn't made clear.

Regardless, I would not compare the current move with the majority of the prior declines. A 70% drop over 52 days is not the same as a 29% one over 18 days, especially when the latter held the 200dma and the parabolic trend.

The bear market in 2011 was closer in terms of magnitude and price action.

But again there are key differences; these moves occurred with practically no retail involvement or media coverage.

2013-2015 is by far the closest to the current bear market, both in scale, and in sentiment. I remember the 2013 top very well as headlines were made Bitcoin threatened to exceed the price of an ounce of gold (GLD). The euphoria and participation was nothing like the 2017 top, but they were at least comparable.

Technically they are also similar. Using Elliott Wave to classify the stages of trends I would label 2013-2015 and 2017-2018 in the same "degrees" of trend. Moves in the same degree are usually similar in magnitude and combine to form a trend channel.

source: Tradingview

In order to fill the channel and compare to 2013-2015 the path is most likely down to sideways for some time yet. The sustainable Bitcoin bottom may only come in 2019.

Other Comparisons

MS compares the price action into the 2017 Bitcoin top and the subsequent decline to the Nasdaq (QQQ) in the late 1990s, early 2000s, only 15x faster.

By comparing various swings in the bear market, they make a case for an additional drop down in the near term:

Digging deeper into most recent bearish price action, there have been three waves of weakness before a short-term rally. Bitcoin prices have fallen 45-50% each time. The Nasdaq's bear market from 2000 had five price declines, averaging a surprisingly similar amount of 44%. This year there have only been two bitcoin bear market rallies (28% and 57%) or 43% on average. The Nasdaq bear market rallies had a similar range of 28-50%, with the rallies averaging 40%.

What I find particularly interesting about this comparison is that the Nasdaq recovered from the post bubble crash to eventually make new highs again. This is unusual in a market - once the bubble pops it tends to stay popped - but Bitcoin has recovered once before (again the 2013-2015 comparison), and if it is currently comparable to the Nasdaq in the early 2000s it can recover again.

Here's what the price action would look like if the similarities continue.

It's not far off what was forecast in the previous chapter using the 2013-2015 comparison and the expectation of a sideways drift to fill the trend channel. Again it projects a bottom in early 2019.

Conclusions

Morgan Stanley's report makes two useful observations about the current Bitcoin bear market.

Firstly, they point out Bitcoin has experienced bear markets before. I would add that the 2013-2015 is by far the closest in terms of magnitude and degree of trend, and indeed sentiment.

Secondly, MS point out the similarities with the Nasdaq in the early 2000s. This suggests there could be a further swing lower. I think more importantly, it also highlights Bitcoin could recover again to new highs just as the Nasdaq did.

The above observations seem to point to the same conclusion: Bitcoin should bottom in early 2019 and form another trend higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.