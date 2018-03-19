Tesla Headwinds Getting Stronger

We're into the home stretch of Q1, with less than two weeks to go. Unfortunately for Tesla (TSLA), a number of items have been trending in the wrong direction. While investors are focused on the Model 3 ramp, a number of other headwinds continue to pile up, and they are definitely getting worse as the quarter comes to a close.

Norway getting better, but not enough yet:

I know all eyes are on the Model 3 ramp, but I have a future article planned to discuss that in depth. Currently, I'm more focused on sales of the S/X, because they will be the largest part of Q1 2018 results. I've been tracking monthly sales and registration estimates from a number of countries, and they currently show a large sequential drop from Q4 2017's record. In Norway, for instance, sales started to pick up last week, but March remains well behind December's progress as seen below.

(Source: teslastats.no)

With all of the estimates we've gotten for the first two months of the year, plus the above Norway struggles in March, Tesla now appears to be down almost 6,000 vehicles sequentially from Q4 to Q1. Should the trends we've seen so far continue, the company may not come in very much above 20,000 Model S/X deliveries for the period. There also are reports circulating on various sites that some deliveries with the new MCU2 system are on hold due to cluster issues.

LIBOR more important than you think:

Any company that is in a net debt situation does not like interest rate rises. Tesla certainly fits in that scenario. In a previous article, I detailed how the company's mountain of debt, primarily thanks to the SolarCity acquisition, had caused interest expenses to soar. I wanted to go further into detail here, because as seen in the chart below, the quarterly rise in the 3-month LIBOR rate continues to hit new highs basically every day.

(Data sourced from St. Louis Fed. 3-mo. LIBOR page. *Increase so far in Q1. Check current rates here)

Why is this so important? Well, take a look at the list below of Tesla debt instruments that potentially rely on LIBOR, as detailed in the 10-K filing.

Credit Agreement - In June 2015, we entered into a senior asset-based revolving credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”) with a syndicate of banks. Borrowed funds bear interest, at our option, at an annual rate of (a) 1% plus LIBOR or (b) the highest of (i) the federal funds rate plus 0.50%, (ii) the lenders’ “prime rate” or (iii) 1% plus LIBOR. The fee for undrawn amounts is 0.25% per annum. The Credit Agreement is secured by certain of our accounts receivable, inventory and equipment. Availability under the Credit Agreement is based on the value of such assets, as reduced by certain reserves. During 2017, the committed amount under the Credit Agreement was upsized three times. Warehouse Agreements - On August 31, 2016, our subsidiaries entered into the a loan and security agreement (the “2016 Warehouse Agreement”) for borrowings secured by the future cash flows arising from certain leases and the associated leased vehicles. On August 17, 2017, the 2016 Warehouse Agreement was amended to modify the interest rates and extend the availability period and the maturity date, and our subsidiaries entered into another loan and security agreement with substantially the same terms as and that shares the same committed amount with the 2016 Warehouse Agreement. We refer to these agreements together as the “Warehouse Agreements.” Amounts drawn under the Warehouse Agreements generally bear interest at (i) LIBOR plus a fixed margin or (ii) the commercial paper rate. The Warehouse Agreements are non-recourse to our other assets. Term Loan due January 2021 - In January 2016, a subsidiary of SolarCity entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a term loan. The term loan bears interest at an annual rate of three-month LIBOR plus 3.50%. The term loan is secured by substantially all of the assets of the subsidiary, including its interests in certain financing funds, and is non-recourse to our other assets. Revolving Aggregation Credit Facility - On May 4, 2015, a subsidiary of SolarCity entered into an agreement with a syndicate of banks for a revolving aggregation credit facility. On March 23, 2016 and June 23, 2017, the agreement was amended to modify the interest rates and extend the availability period and the maturity date. The revolving aggregation credit facility bears interest at an annual rate of 2.75% plus (i) for commercial paper loans, the commercial paper rate and (ii) for LIBOR loans, at our option, three-month LIBOR or daily LIBOR. The revolving aggregation credit facility is secured by certain assets of certain of our subsidiaries and is non-recourse to our other assets. Solar Renewable Energy Credit Loan Facilities - On July 14, 2016, a subsidiary of SolarCity entered into an agreement for another loan facility. The loan facility bears interest at an annual rate of one-month LIBOR plus 5.75% or, at our option, 4.75% plus the highest of (i) the federal funds rate plus 0.50%, (ii) the prime rate or (iii) one-month LIBOR plus 1.00%. The loan facility is secured by substantially all of the assets of the subsidiary, including its rights under forward contracts to sell solar renewable energy credits, and is non-recourse to our other assets.

The credit agreement alone had $1.1 billion outstanding at the end of 2017, and the other facilities combine for hundreds of millions more. While Tesla does have some interest rate swaps in place, which are detailed on page 88 of the 10-K filing, it likely is not enough to mitigate such large increases in the LIBOR rate. This means that Tesla's interest expenses will continue to soar, especially as more and more debt is piled on.

How much does cobalt impact margins?

I mention cobalt because it is a key part of Tesla's batteries, even if the average vehicle currently only has a dozen or so pounds of it. Don't forget that Tesla Energy products also need it. When I first started following cobalt prices regularly, they were around $22 a pound. I brought them up because when Tesla unveiled the Model 3 in March 2016, cobalt was just over $10 a pound.

Now we don't know all the specifics of Tesla's battery contract with Panasonic, so we can't truly tell how much a rise in cobalt prices impacts margins. However, as you can see in the chart below, prices have soared to just under $40 now, likely making the situation a bit worse. Even if for example the Model 3 margins aren't hurt dramatically in the short term, just think about what happens when Tesla brings to market the Semi-Truck with its massive battery pack that will use a lot more cobalt.

(Source: Daily Metal Price cobalt page)



Final thoughts:

We're coming into the home stretch of Q1, and for Tesla the headwinds continue to get stronger. Estimated sales of the Model S/X appear very light, while the Model 3 production ramp appears further behind schedule. With soaring cobalt prices and LIBOR rates, Tesla's expense structure will only make it harder to achieve margin and profitability targets. Investors seem to be a little on edge currently, with shares under $316 in Monday's pre-market trading, off almost $45 from their recent high.

