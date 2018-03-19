Amkor Technology, Inc 2017 Review

Solid cash flow generation over the last three fiscal years.

Revenue increase of 7.5% was supported by improved demand in all end markets.

Business Overview

Amkor Technology (AMKR) is one of the world’s leading providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. AMKR is able to provide turnkey packaging and test services including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test and drop shipment services.

The company provides services to integrated device manufacturers (“IDMs”), “fabless” semiconductor companies and contract foundries. IDMs generally design, manufacture, package and test semiconductors in their own facilities. Fabless semiconductor companies do not have factories and focus exclusively on the semiconductor design process and outsource virtually every step of the manufacturing process. Fabless semiconductor companies utilize contract foundries to manufacture their semiconductors in wafer form, and companies such as Amkor for their packaging and test needs. Some companies will engage a contract foundry to manage the complete semiconductor manufacturing process, and in turn, the contract foundry will outsource some of its packaging and test needs.

IDM customers include: Intel Corporation (INTC); Renesas Electronics Corporation (OTCPK:RNECF); STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM); Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) and Toshiba Corporation (OTCPK:TOSBF). Their fabless customers include: Broadcom Limited (AVGO), Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) and Socionext Inc. AMKR's contract foundry customers include: GlobalFoundries Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM).

Industry Background

The trends to increase demand for semiconductor testing services and packaging include:

Outsourcing Trends in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Semiconductor companies outsource their packaging and test needs to service providers such as Amkor for the following reasons:

Developed expertise in advanced technologies;

Offer a cost effective solution in a highly cyclical, capital intensive industry;

Can facilitate a more efficient supply chain and help shorten time-to-market for new products; and

High quality packaging and test service providers enable semiconductor manufacturers to focus their resources on semiconductor design and wafer fabrication.

Strategy & Competitive Strengths

Strategy

Amkor's financial goals are for sales growth and improved profitability, and they are focusing on the following strategies to achieve these goals:

Leverage Investment in Services for Advanced Technologies;

Improve Utilization of Existing Assets and Broaden Our Customer Base;

Balanced Growth - achieve more consistent financial performance through all phases of the business cycle; and

Selectively Grow Our Scale and Scope through Strategic Investments

Competitive Strengths

The outsourced semiconductor packaging and test market is very competitive. AMKR also competes with the internal semiconductor packaging and test capabilities of many of our customers and foundries. The following competitive strengths allow Amkor to build upon their industry position and to remain one of the preferred providers of semiconductor packaging and test services.

Leading Technology Innovator;

Long-Standing Relationships and Collaboration with Prominent Semiconductor Companies;

Broad Offering of Semiconductor Package Design, Packaging and Test Services;

Geographically Diversified Operating Base;

Competitive Cost Structure and Disciplined Capital Investment

Competitors

The outsourced semiconductor packaging and test market is very competitive. Amkor faces substantial competition from established packaging and test service providers primarily located in Asia, including companies with significant manufacturing capacity, financial resources, research and development operations, marketing and other capabilities. These companies include Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX), Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) and Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Advanced Products & Mainstream Products

AMKR offers a broad range of advanced and mainstream packaging and test services to our customers. They refer to their flip chip, wafer-level processing and related test services as “Advanced Products”, and their wirebond packaging and related test services as “Mainstream Products”.

Advanced Products include flip chip chip scale packages, wafer-level packages and flip chip ball grid array packages. These package families use flip chip interconnect technology so that the die can be connected to a substrate package carrier or, in the case of wafer-level chip scale packages, directly to a printed circuit board.

Mainstream Products include leadframe packages, substrate-based wirebond packages and MEMS packages. These package families use wirebond interconnect technology to connect a die to a leadframe or substrate package carrier.

End Markets

The end markets have remained fairly stable between 2017 and 2016. However, communications was 53% of sales in 2015 and declined to 42% in 2016.

Sales by Geography

AMKR had solid sales growth in Japan and Asia Pacific, partially offset by lower U.S. sales.

Risk Factors

2017 Financial Highlights

Net Sales

Increase between 2017 and 2016 was due to strong demand across all end markets. The increase in net sales in 2016 compared to 2015 was primarily attributable to the consolidation of J-Devices. J-Devices contributed $913.7MM of net sales for FY16.

On December 30, 2015, Amkor increased their ownership in J-Devices from 65.7% to 100% through the exercise of existing options. As a result, their accounting for J-Devices changed from the equity method to the consolidation method effective at the time of acquisition on December 31, 2015.

Gross Profits & Margins



SG&A

Liquidity & Capital Resources

AMKR has strong liquidity with $199MM available on its $200MM revolving credit facility at FYE17.

Amkor is in compliance with all of their covenants at FYE17.

There is one more full-year of payments due related to a patent license litigation settlement.

CapEx

CapEx is expected to increase to $600MM in 2018, an increase from $551MM in 2017.

Contractual Obligations

Purchase obligations represents off-balance sheet purchase obligations for CapEx and long-term supply contracts outstanding at FYE17. No further details are given in the 10-K about the purchase obligations.

Income Statement

Net sales improved due to an increase in demand in their end-markets leading to improved GPM. SG&A margin declined due to higher employee compensation costs. Net income increased 59% yoy and was further supported by gain on FX and lower tax expense.

Balance Sheet



The increase in assets yoy is largely due to the increase in A/R and inventory.

Long-term debt levels remain elevated, but declined year-over-year. The equity position improved from $1.4Bn to $1.7Bn due to strong net income results.

Statement of Cash Flows

Operating Cash Flow

As discussed above, the increase in A/R and inventory negatively impacted operating cash flow.

Investing Cash Flow

Investing activities declined due to a $100M decrease in CapEx.

AMKR defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of and insurance recovery for property, plant and equipment, if applicable.

Free cash flow as defined as operating cash flow less CapEx was $67MM in 2017 and $79MM in 2016.

Financing Cash Flow

In total, business activities have led to an increase in cash of $47MM and a net reduction of debt of $179MM in 2017.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.