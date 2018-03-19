iQiyi: IPO Update

This is a short article meant to update readers on the IQ IPO. I have already written a more comprehensive analysis.

The iQiyi (IQ) IPO is official and coming soon. The company announced this past week the details for the event. iQiyi is planning on listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker "IQ". Trading of the ticker is expected to begin March 29, 2018.

Details

The IPO will consist of 125 million American depository shares (ADS) valued in the range of $17 - $19 each. This equates to an IPO anywhere in the range of $2.1 billion to about $2.4 billion. However, underwriters will also have to option to sell an additional 18.75 million shares, increasing the value to $2.7 billion.

Each ADS will further be broken down to represent 7 class 'A' shares. Baidu (BIDU) will own all class 'B' shares of IQ. If listed at $18 per ADS, IQ would have a market value of ~$13.7 billion (including BIDU's class B shares). Comparatively, Netflix (NFLX) is valued at ~$138 billion (as of 3/18/18).

Opportunity

NFLX hit the market at $15 per share in May of 2002. By 2004, shares were above $70. However, NFLX has a fraction of the user base of IQ and they were rewarded heavily by investors. Today, NFLX is trading above $300 a share.

IQ is very similar to NFLX and operates in an economically expanding country that is also home to an eighth of the planets population. The user base per month for IQ is 4x NFLX total subscriber base and growing. Being able to buy in at $17 - $19 per ADS is an incredible opportunity as this is sure to see exponential growth in the future.

For a more detailed look at iQiyi (IQ), read my article: "iQiyi: Opportunity is About To Go Public".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although we do not plan on buying within the next 72 hours, we feel it necessary to disclose that we more than likely going to purchase shares on the day of the listing.