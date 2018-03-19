First American Financial: A Gem With Great Total Return And Steady Dividend Growth

First American Financial three-year forward CAGR of 7% is good and will give you growth as the United States population and economy grows.

First American Financial Has increased its dividend for 9 of the last ten years and presently has a yield of 2.6% which is above average.

First American Financial total return over-performed the DOW average for my 50.0 month test period by 81.76%, which is great for this financial services company.

First American Financial (FAF), provides financial services to the real estate sector and is a buy for the dividend growth and total return investor. The management of FAF is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand and add to their existing locations. First American Financial is being reviewed for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. The graphic below shows the FAF headquarters.

When I scanned the five-year chart, First American Financial has a great chart going up and to the right in strong, steady growth over the past five years. The present downturn in the market creates a buying opportunity to buy First American Financial 12.6% below the company target price, and past total return is fantastic.

FAF data by YCharts

Fundamentals of First American Financial will be reviewed in the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

First American Financial passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guideline, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

First American Financial does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 9 of the last ten years of increasing dividends and a 2.6% yield. First American Financial is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The recent five-year average payout ratio is low at 37%. After paying the dividend, this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by expanding locations and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. FAF misses this guideline. FAF is a mid-cap company with a capitalization of $6.55 Billion. First American Financial 2018 projected cash flow at $484 Million is good allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 7.0% meets my guideline requirement. This future growth for First American Financial can continue its uptrend benefiting from the growth of the United States housing sector. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. FAF passes this guideline since the total return is 133.51%, more than the Dow's total return of 51.75%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $27,900 today. This makes First American Financial a great investment for the total return investor looking back. As an added plus we have President Trump cutting corporate taxes which will increase earnings. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. FAF's S&P CFRA rating is five stars or strong buy with a calculated target price of $67, passing the guideline. FAF's price is presently 12.6% below the target. FAF is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 13, making FAF a good buy at this entry point if you are an investor that wants an above average increasing dividend. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great, and the above average yield makes FAF a good business to own for income and income growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes FAF interesting is the potential long-term growth as the demand for more of their services increases with the housing market.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. American Financial over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 50.0-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 50.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2014, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The good total return of 133.51% makes First American Financial a great investment for the total return investor and also has a steady increasing income. FAF has an above average dividend yield of 2.6% and has had increases for 9 of the past ten years making FAF a good choice for the dividend income investor. The Dividend is expected to be increased in September 2018 to $0.42/Qtr. from $0.38 or a 10% increase.

DOW's 50.0 month total return baseline is 51.75%

Company Name 50.0 Month total return The difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage First American Financial +133.51% +81.76% 2.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on February 8, 2018, First American Financial reported earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $0.95 and compared to last year at $0.72. Total revenue was lower at $1.48 Billion less than a year ago by 1.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $20 Million. This was a good report with bottom line beating expected and the top line decreasing a small amount and having a good increase in earnings compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out in late April 2018 and is expected to be $0.67 compared to last year at $0.52, a good gain.

Business Overview

First American Financial a large financial service company in the United States.

As per Reuters

First American Financial, incorporated on January 14, 2008, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the business of providing financial services. The Company operates through the title insurance and services segment, and specialty insurance segment. The title insurance and services segment provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow services and similar or related services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The specialty insurance segment issues property and casualty insurance policies and sells home warranty products. The Company's corporate function consists of certain financing facilities, as well as the corporate services that support its business operations. Its subsidiaries include Data Trace Information Services LLC, FATCO Holdings, LLC, First American Exchange Company, LLC, First American Property & Casualty Insurance Company, First American Title Company of Oregon and First American Title Company, Inc."

Overall First American Financial is a good business with 7% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with increasing demand for a good housing market. The good earnings and revenue growth provides FAF the capability to continue its growth by expanding across the United States.

Also as a tailwind, we have President Trump lowering corporate taxes on income. As the corporation tax rate is lowered earnings of First American Financial business earnings should increase going forward.

The FED has kept interest rates low for some years, and I believe that they will not raise the rates four times this year, but will go slow at 2-3 for 2018, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The recent market volatility may slow down the FED.

From February 8, 2018, earnings call Dennis Gilmore (Chief Executive Officer) said

Today I'll review our fourth quarter and full year results, and then I'll discuss our outlook for 2018. In the fourth quarter, our earnings per share were $1.96. These results include a net benefit of $1.1 per share related to tax reform. Our earnings this quarter benefited from strong housing fundamentals, disciplined expense management, and higher investment income in our cash and investment portfolio. Our purchase revenue grew 12% this quarter as we continued to benefit from growth in residential real estate market. Closed purchase orders were up 3% and the ongoing housing inventory shortages across much of the country continue to constrain the market. Our fee profile increased 8%, primarily driven by continued home price appreciation. Our commercial business continues to show strength with revenues up 6%. Growth was broad-based, although we did experience some softening in the traditionally strong New York market. Refinance revenue dropped 37% during the quarter as the market continues to adjust to higher mortgage rates. We've aggressively reset the cost structure in our centralized lender business to stabilize this performance. Refinance revenue accounts for 13% of our direct revenue in the fourth quarter, down from 20% a year ago. Looking forward, we are optimistic about our financial outlook for 2018. We expect continued growth in our purchase business, given the favorable trends in the housing market. We believe our commercial business is poised for another good year, given strong market fundamentals, and residential refinance orders are likely to trend downwards as mortgage rates rise. But we believe we've taken the necessary actions to improve earnings in our central lender business."

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the First American Financial business and shareholder return with increases in future earnings and dividends.

Takeaways

First American Financial is a good investment choice for the dividend growth and total return investor with its above-average growing dividend that has been increased for 9 of the last ten years. First American Financial will be considered when an open slot occurs in The Good Business Portfolio. If you want a stable, growing dividend income and total return potential, FAF may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

On March 16 increased position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) to 2.4% of the portfolio. I want to get this company to a full position of 4%.

On March 14 reduced position of L Brands (LB) to 2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 9 reduced position of LB to 2.2% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 6 reduced position of LB to 3% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off position during the next few months.

On March 1 increased position in AMT to 0.9% of the portfolio and will continue to add when cash is available.

On February 21 decreased position in LB to 3.9% of the portfolio and will continue to sell off the position over the next three months and sell covered calls along the way to get a better price.

Have been moving the LB Feb 16 calls that were in the money, out and up to collect more premiums and to hold the shares. My LB Feb 50 calls expired out of the money, and more calls on LB will be written next week.

On January 31 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 13.1% of the portfolio to 12.8%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow. The fourth quarter earnings report was fantastic beating estimates by $0.15 at $3.04 (not including tax gain) and with future estimates all showing good growth for 2018. The decrease in deferred costs for the 787 was $581 Million for 36 planes shipped, which was good.

Wrote some L Brands May 18, strike 52.5 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls are in the money near exercise time, they will be moved up and out. I intend to sell L Brands sometime this year but am having too much fun selling covered calls.

On January 18 trimmed Boeing from 12.7% of the portfolio to 12.5%. I am greedy and am letting BA be much more a part of the portfolio than reasonable money management should allow.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Altria (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 9.2% of portfolio and Boeing is 12.3% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 13% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. The third quarter earnings were $2.72 beating the expected by$0.06 with revenue increasing 1.7% year over year another good report.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, AMT, PM, LB, Omega Health Investors, Digital Reality Trust and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, LB, MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.