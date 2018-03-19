A Worst Possible Scenario For Stocks

In my Mar. 16 commentary I made the case that because of the residual weakness reflected in the large number of NYSE-stocks making new 52-week lows, a final “flush-out” could occur in the coming days before the bull resumes its upward trajectory. This is certainly a possibility as we head into the first week of spring, but in today’s commentary we’ll examine a second possibility. Specifically, we’ll look at an alternative scenario in which the stock market ignores the internal selling pressure manifested in recent new high-new low readings and continues to rally without flushing out the last bit of weakness. This would definitely be the worst possible outcome for reasons I’ll explain here. However, investors should remain open to the possibility of this scenario being realized and prepare for it should it transpire.

The basis of my assertion last Friday that a final decline in the major averages could soon occur was the elevated number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE. Even more alarming was the disparity between the number of lows and highs, with the former far outpacing the latter in the last couple of days. A negative high-low differential is never a good thing and points to an abnormal increase in selling pressure somewhere in the market which could spill over to even the healthier industry groups.

An above-average number of 52-week new lows also highlights a negative undercurrent in the market which, if it persists long enough, can seriously weakness the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-6 month) trend. As I previously cautioned, as long as the number of 52-week lows is significantly above 40 traders should remain leery of potential broad market selling pressure.

Our first chart exhibit shows the daily progression of the NYSE new 52-week highs minus lows. This is as good a measure of the overall incremental demand for equities as you’ll find. When this indicator is rising steadily, as it was up until January, it confirms that informed investors have a vested interest in being long equities. So a rising new highs-new lows indicator is one of the biggest validations for having a bullish bias toward stocks. Unfortunately, this particular indicator has lagged the progress in several major averages in recent weeks, including the S&P 500 Index (SPX). This is definitely a concern for the short-term trend and a reason to remain cautious until the indicator shows some improvement.

Source: WSJ

The next most important component of the NYSE stock market’s basic internal profile is the advance-decline (A-D) indicator, which unlike the new highs-lows indicator is actually confirming the market’s recovery effort since February. The rising trend in the A-D line suggests that breadth remains supportive of the uptrend in the major averages. As long the A-D line is rising, investors should assume the market’s intermediate-term bullish trend remains intact despite misgivings about the short-term weakness in the highs-lows. If nothing else, a strong A-D line shows that there is still enough buying interest to dissuade short sales.

Source: WSJ

Cumulative volume (i.e. advancing minus declining volume) also remains in an intermediate-term rising trend, as the following graph attests. This is an important consideration as it’s always important for volume to confirm price in a bull market. Deep and long-lasting divergences between price and volume are usually precursors to problems in the market. To date the market’s volume trend has more or less confirmed price, so there’s no immediate cause for concern in this indicator.

Source: WSJ

With two out of three of the NYSE broad market’s most important indicators showing a reasonable amount of strength I believe it would be premature to conclude that the stock market is headed for another major fall anytime soon. However, with the new highs-new lows indicator reflecting internal weakness there’s an increased risk of a short-term pullback, hence my recommendation that investors refrain from making major new commitments in NYSE stocks until this issue is fully resolved.

Another factor to consider broad market volatility has been an ongoing concern for investors since equity market’s February tumble. Volatility across many assets, including global equities, Treasuries and currencies, became significantly elevated in February with the result that some analysts predicted that the long period of subdued volatility was over and that volatility as measured by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) would return to its longer-term mean.

The following graph illustrates the historical realized volatility of the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Realized volatility in the SPX based on a 90-day average has averaged 13.4% since 2011. The December 2017 low of 5.49 was one of the lowest levels ever, as Shree Kargutkar of Sprott Asset Management recently pointed out. As Kargutkar observed, prior to the February sell-off “equities were acting as benignly as the high-quality investment grade bonds.”

Source: Bloomberg Finance

That low-volatility environment can no longer be taken for granted, however, as the above graph sufficiently testifies. The higher volatility levels since February mean that the stock market remains at least somewhat vulnerable to additional selling pressure as traders are still on edge and haven’t completely embraced the rebound yet. It’s also worth pointing out that the 20 level in the widely followed CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) has historically served as the dividing line between a troubled market environment and a less choppy one. A VIX reading above 20 is considered too high by historical standards and is a sign the market is vulnerable news-related selling pressure. In my Feb. 24 commentary I wrote that a “[good] sign of returning market health would be if the VIX fell below the 15 level. The 15 level represents the upper band of the VIX’s 2-year trading range.” The VIX is very close to this level as of this writing but hasn’t quite managed to close below this significant benchmark. Until it does the bulls should remain guarded in their enthusiasm since the market isn’t completely out of the woods yet.

Source: BigCharts

In view of the above mentioned factors, the worst case scenario for the stock market in the coming week would be if the major averages, led by the SPX, began a serious rally from current levels without fully squeezing out the last remaining weakness visible in the list of new 52-week lows. This list includes an unusually high number of interest rate-sensitive securities, including REITs, energy stocks/funds, and of course muni-bond funds. Along these lines, a failure of the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) to at least temporarily reverse its continued rise would increase the odds of another stock market spill later in the year. Experience has shown that when the stock market ignores internal weakness reflected by an elevated number of new 52-week lows and rallies despite the internal cross currents, it’s only a matter of time before the internal weakness puts an undue strain on the stronger stocks and industry groups and results in outright exhaustion. The resulting decline can be quite sharp and unexpected to all but the most astute investors.

Source: BigCharts

Hopefully the market will work off its residual weakness in the coming days and the number of new 52-week lows on the NYSE will return to a normal level below 40. This would forestall the worst-case scenario mentioned above. For now, though, investors should maintain their discipline and refrain from initiating major new long positions in the NYSE stocks until the market’s internal weakness has been disposed of.

For disclosure purposes, I’m also still long the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) using the 33.72 level as the stop loss on this trading position. I’m also currently long the First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV), using the 28.30 level as the initial stop loss for this ETF.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HACK, FV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.