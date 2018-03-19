Facebook: The Sky Is Not Falling

Although government scrutiny and a negative impact to usage could follow, I believe a bet against Facebook is one against social media itself.

Facebook (FB) has been under quite a bit of scrutiny so far this year. The most recent wave of concerns, one that is sending shares down nearly -6% in early trading this Monday, pertains to "the revelation that 50 million people had their Facebook profiles harvested so Cambridge Analytica could target them with political ads".

Credit: Fortune

To some extent, the announcement should not come to the surprise of those who have been following the company's wrestling against the dissemination of manipulative content. CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announced focus on "strengthening relationships" and "improving well-being and happiness", coupled with the 2018 outlook that called for massive investments in security, began to set the stage for an eventful 2018. Instead of viewing the incipient fight against "fake news" merely as an expected 45% to 60% YOY increase in expenses this year, I believe investors should factor negative, attention-grabbing headlines like the Cambridge Analytica data breach (which Facebook is instead calling consensual data sharing) into their expectations as the social media giant continues to clean up its basement.

I believe the most recent development could make the Menlo Park company look bad in the eyes of its user base. Under a worst-case scenario, it is possible that Facebook's robust usage metrics (see below) might suffer if its audience beings to distant itself from the social media space amid mounting evidence of "junk content" spread around the platforms and fears over data privacy.

Last quarter's results were already impacted, even if mildly, by reduced time spent on Facebook by roughly 50 million hours every day -- which the CEO attributed to changes introduced to curb mass consumption of viral videos and news content. Also not out of question, in my view, are potential government sanctions in the U.S. and abroad against the deep-pocketed tech companies, Facebook included, which could serve as a statement to the whole industry that malicious content dissemination and inappropriate data sharing will not be tolerated.

Source: company's earnings slides

Although concerning, I believe the Cambridge Analytica incident is only one piece of a bigger puzzle that I believe will continue to be unveiled throughout the course of 2018. Unlike previous years, the current one is likely to be a bit "messier" for Facebook, as the war waged against fake news continues. Investors who are more fearful over short-term performance might want to reconsider their ownership of FB, as further volatility is not out of question.

But the sky is not falling

But betting against Facebook, in my view, is akin to betting against social media in general. Sure, problems in the space will come up. However, the Menlo-Park company is most likely to push through the headwinds and remain the number one player in the space, in my opinion. Despite commendable efforts from underdogs Twitter (TWTR) and Snap Inc.'s (SNAP) Snapchat, I still view Facebook and its "side platforms" Instagram and WhatsApp as the leader in social media not only now, but also in the foreseeable future.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Ticker/Company Forward P/E LT EPS Growth Forward PEG FB - Today 24.1x 25.3% 1.0x FB - Year Ago 24.0x 29.0% 0.8x Apple (AAPL) 15.2x 10.1% 1.5x Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 26.9x 23.7% 1.1x Microsoft (MSFT) 25.6x 13.3% 1.9x Twitter - TWTR 59.7x 17.0% 3.5x

Helping to support an investment in the company's stock today are valuations that look de-risked to me. Trading at a forward multiple of 24.1x that I find low given long-term expected earnings growth of 25.3%, I remain bullish on FB over a multi-year period.

Should FB continue to drop amid "fake news" fears, I believe the stock could quickly become a compelling buy-on-dip play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.