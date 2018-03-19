Southwest Airlines: Best Choice Among Airlines Right Now

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is a passenger airline that provides air travel to the United States and near-international markets such as Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, the Cayman Islands and several other countries in that geographic region. The company has performed exceptionally well when compared to the industry and the forward outlook for the company is very positive due to their ability to limit costs and utilize assets more efficiently than competitors. Shares took a dip during the market correction in February bring them back down to test key support levels which could provide a low-risk entry for those wishing to add this solid airline to their portfolios.

Performance

LUV ended fiscal 2017 with $21.17 billion in revenue. This is an increase of 3% from the previous year and 19% over the last five years. According to the companies most recent 10-K filing, only $595 million of their operating revenues was due to foreign operations while the remaining $20.6 billion was attributed to domestic operations. By strategically keeping operations mostly domestic, they are able to reduce fuel costs as well as gain efficiency in their operations. The company ended the year with a YoY decrease of 6.5% in operating income, which totaled $3.52 billion. This decline is due in part to a 7.7% increase in salaries, wages and benefits expense, as well as an 8% increase in fuel and oil costs attributed to the rise in market prices. Net income at the end of the year was $3.5 billion, a 55.4% YoY increase, mainly due to $1.4 billion savings from the Tax Cuts and Job Acts legislation. But despite this one time saving, net income has increased significantly YoY gaining over 300% in the last 5 years from $750 million in 2013, to $3.5 billion in 2017.

Gross and net margins have started to stabilize over the last 3 years around 69% and 11% respectively. Margins at the end of 2017 were 69.62% gross, 16.48% net and 16.6% operating. The margins are impressive for the airline industry and are clear results of the company's ability to follow their business plan to limit costs.

Strengths and weaknesses

The company strategically services the less congested hubs across the United States which allows for greater efficiency and asset utilization by minimizing the time each aircraft spends on the ground. This efficiency can be seen in their impressively high ROA of 14%. That is double than all the companies in the LUV peer group. The company's high ROE of 33% greatly exceeds the industry average and is higher than all of their competitors with the exception of American Airlines (AAL). The ROC for the company is the highest of the peer group at 18%. In a volatile industry, these numbers are all very promising.

(Source: SimplyWallStreet.st with data supplied by S&P Capital IQ)

As stated in the previous section, operating margins have declined as of recently with operating expenses rising. Operating expenses and margins tend to be more volatile in the airline industry as their costs are heavily impacted by overall economic conditions and the market prices of oil. Fuel and oil expense is LUV's second largest cost at 22% of operating expenses, leaving them exposed and vulnerable to rising prices as a result of political tensions and a looming trade war. Since LUV is known for their low costs, any drastic changes in operating costs could affect the low cost structure of the company and therefore affect their profitability in the future.

Looking ahead

Shares of LUV are trading at a P/E of 10.52, and a forward P/E of 10.61. This is in line with the industry average and undervalued compared to the S&P 500. With a PEG of 0.66, there is high potential for further growth from the company going forward. The company's guidance is strong for the first quarter of 2018 as revenues are expected to gain 1% to 2% from the same quarter a year ago. Analysts are also bullish on the stock as all 18 of them covering the company have a positive view. Six of them have a HOLD rating, six of them have a BUY rating and six of them rate the stock a STRONG BUY. The average price target among them is $74.21 which has shares currently trading at a significant discount of 22% to their estimates.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

As wages across the country continue to rise and unemployment shrinking, more money in the consumer's pockets gives more opportunity for travel. As long as the economy continues to churn along showing little to no signs of slowing, airlines should continue to see revenue growth going forward, especially a domestic airline like LUV.

Techincals

Shares are up 14.52% in the last 52 weeks but are down -8.13% YTD. This YTD decline is due mainly to the market correction back in February that had an excessive toll on industries reliant on oil prices. This pullback brought shares back down to their 200 day moving average as well as support by a trend line that has been tested multiple times and still held strong. The company has a low short float of 2.11% and now that shares have re-taken the key moving averages, signs are bullish and pointing towards more upside ahead. Key technical levels to watch going froward are the support of the 200 day moving average and the trend line in the area of $58-$59 with resistance at the highs of $66.50.

(Source: Tradingview.com)

Summary

The company has performed well over the last few years and while most people are concerned with the larger, international airlines, LUV has proven to be a serious challenger in terms of value within the industry. The company announces their Q1 earnings on April 26 and the average estimate is $0.81 per share which would be a 32% increase from the same quarter of the prior year. This growth is not abnormal for the company as they've performed exceptionally well in a challenging industry, and at the same time, they continue to gain exposure to different markets, optimize their fleet and maintain efficiency in limiting costs. My price target for the company is $75, barring any significant changes in the economic conditions in the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LUV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.