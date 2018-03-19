Another Scandal? Wells Fargo's Wealth Management Unit Now Under Investigation

On the other hand, it is uncertain if anything found in the investigation could cause greater market and regulatory punishment, especially as compared to the wealth of scandals already the past two years.

On one hand, the widening investigation may show that Wells Fargo's regulatory troubles may continue into the future and give it a longer road to getting clean and free of these scandals.

If the investigation finds further abusive practices, it just shows how widespread Wells Fargo's culture of mismanagement and customer mistreatment was.

The Federal Reserve's sanctioning of the appears to have held it down the past few months as many of its bulge bracket peers rallied.

After what's been a rough scandal-full past two years for the bank, Wells Fargo's Wealth Management division is now also seemingly under federal investigation.

Just barely a month after the Federal Reserve's sanctioning of Wells Fargo (WFC) for its botched response to its fake-accounts scandal, Wells Fargo's wealth management division appears to now also be under investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice.



While unlikely to make too much of a difference given the sheer amount of scandals that have weighed down Wells Fargo and its earnings, revenue, and share price, particularly in comparison to peer bulge bracket banks, it is nonetheless worth noting as another potential black swan.

Specifically, Wells Fargo disclosed in its recent annual report filed with the SEC that:

A review of certain activities within Wealth and Investment Management (WIM) being conducted by the Board, in response to inquiries from federal government agencies, is assessing whether there have been inappropriate referrals or recommendations, including with respect to rollovers for 401(k) plan participants, certain alternative investments, or referrals of brokerage customers to the Company’s investment and fiduciary services business. The review is in its preliminary stages.

The bank's wealth management unit is relatively small compared to its much larger retail and commercial banking divisions, accounting most recently in Q4 2017 for just about 10.12% of net income.

(Source: Wells Fargo Q4 2017 Earnings)

Even though the wealth management division is small, nonetheless this is clearly more trouble for Wells Fargo when it doesn't need it as it is currently following the Federal Reserve's relatively strict consent order to fix its company culture, management accountability, and overall risk control practices.

It would be difficult to believe that if the scandal found further negative practices that it would add to the current Federal Reserve sanctions, which already have determined that Wells Fargo was an outrageous actor that seriously abused its customers. Nonetheless it may dampen hope for any that believe Wells Fargo may be able to break out until the Federal Reserve determines for sure that the bank is clean and free from its previous culture problems.

WFC data by YCharts

As shown, since the February 2 consent order announcement by the Federal Reserve that it was having board members replaced and restricting Wells Fargo's assets until it complied with a satisfactory risk control plan and implemented it, Wells Fargo's stock performance has greatly lagged behind peers, even accounting and normalizing for the initial drop in the wake of the news.

The specific practices that Wells Fargo is investigating under direction from apparently the Department of Justice are similar and different in some ways from its account scandal. In this case, it seems the practice being investigated is improperly selling customers investment products "improperly," perhaps meaning that they were not interested in the products or even not suitable for the products.

This does not seem to be the brazen practice of creating fake accounts without customer consent that was the previous major scandal, as in this case it was apparently only done with the customer's consent. However even with customer consent, it is generally considered either unethical or even breaking the rules to sell customers products they are not the right kind of person to purchase, as often customers will trust their representative to make the right kind of recommendations for them, believing the representatives to be both more knowledgeable and perhaps having the customer's best interests at heart.

However this scandal is similar to the fake accounts scandal, and other scandals over loans and other financial products since, in that it was aimed at generating greater sales volume, commissions, and revenue, at the expense of what was right and best for the customer.

If this were any other bank, undoubtedly such a scandal would be significant in violating customer trust and deterring customers from banking with the institution, particularly with so many other large similar national institutions available.

However in Wells Fargo's case, the bank has been so beaten down by these scandals that is questionable whether there is much customer goodwill left that could be depleted if questionable practices were found in its wealth management unit.

Based on this and barring any extraordinary findings from the investigation, I don't believe that this scandal will contribute much to pushing Wells Fargo down more. The bank has clearly suffered all the possible brand damage it can get from the waves of scandals and the repeated legislative, media, and regulatory focus on them.

However I believe this potential scandal reemphasizes the severity of Wells Fargo's culture and risk control problem, and likely will keep customers and investors cautious, and thus the stock price level and controlled, until the Federal Reserve finally declares Wells Fargo has been fixed.

If and once Wells Fargo is finally clear of the repeated scandals that have dragged and held it down these past two years, the bank has a lot of potential to grow as does its stock price, barring any potential market discount due to the goodwill and trust that has been lost. However until it does clear that mark, it is likely to continue to be held steady as revenue and earnings are likely limited by both market conditions from customer trust and regulators' actual enforcement orders.

