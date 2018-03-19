CubeSmart: Should You Still Buy This 4.3%-Yielding Storage REIT?

The REIT has seen very strong A/FFO and NOI growth in recent years.

CubeSmart (CUBE) is a fast-growing real estate investment trust in the self-storage sector. The REIT has grown net operating income and adjusted funds from operations at a fast clip in the last couple of years, tilting the odds in favor of continued dividend growth. That said, though, shares are far from being a bargain, and investors may want to wait for a correction before gobbling up shares for a DGI portfolio.

CubeSmart - Business Overview

CubeSmart runs a portfolio of owned and managed storage properties. At the end of the December quarter, the real estate investment trust owned 484 properties and managed another 452 stores. CubeSmart's properties can be found across the United States, but are concentrated in the top 12 markets highlighted below.

Source: CubeSmart Investor Presentation

Three quarters of CubeSmart's stores are located in attractive urban markets with strong economic fundamentals.

Source: CubeSmart

CubeSmart's occupancy rate has consistently increased over the last eight years. At the end of the December quarter the average occupancy rate for the REIT's property portfolio was 93.1 percent.

Here's CubeSmart's occupancy trend over time.

Source: Achilles Research

One of CubeSmart's most attractive properties is that the company has seen very robust same-store net operating income growth in the last eight years, a reflection of the company's focus on its high-income, high-potential core markets.

Source: Achilles Research

In lockstep with net operating income growth, CubeSmart has seen healthy cash flow growth, as measured by its adjusted funds from operations. Total adjusted funds from operations increased from just $0.51/share in 2010 to $1.59/share in 2017, reflecting total growth of ~212 percent, or ~17.6 percent annually.

Source: Achilles Research

Strong Balance Sheet

Despite CubeSmart's strong growth in NOI and cash flow, the company has not levered up its balance sheet. As a matter of fact, the REIT's leverage ratio actually declined in the last four years.

Source: CubeSmart

CubeSmart has investment grade ratings from Standard & Poor's and Moody's, attesting to its balance sheet strength.

Source: CubeSmart

Strong Dividend Growth

CubeSmart hiked its quarterly dividend from $0.27/share to $0.30/share in the fourth quarter 2017, reflecting an 11.1 percent growth rate. CubeSmart has grown its payout at a very fast clip in the last five years, a reflection of a strong and growing lease business.

Source: CubeSmart

Though the REIT has grown its dividend fast in recent years, CubeSmart retains potential to hike its dividend further. The company has excellent dividend coverage stats, and widely overearns its dividend with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

CubeSmart comes with a hefty price tag: Shares currently change hands for ~17.3x 2018e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

CubeSmart is a fast-growing self-storage REIT with improving occupancy rates and strong same-store NOI growth. A/FFO per-share and dividend growth have been excellent, underpinning CubeSmart's investment proposition. CubeSmart further retains potential to grow its dividend at above-average rates, but I think shares are a little bit on the expensive side now. I'd consider buying CUBE for my income portfolio at or below $25.

