Biotech Forum Daily Digest For March 19th

Heron Therapeutics is soaring some 30% in early trading today on successful trial results. The FDA schedule is light this week.

The biotech sector gave back a decent portion of the previous week's gains in trading last week along with the overall market.

"There are two ways to be fooled. One is to believe what isn't true; the other is to refuse to believe what is true." - Søren Kierkegaard

After a big surge last week, the markets largely spent this week drifting down and giving back a portion of the previous week's rally. For the week, the Dow declined 1.5%, the S&P slipped 1.2% and the Nasdaq fell 1%. The Russell 2000 fell a similar amount to the NASDAQ. Bank of America noted they saw the biggest fund flows into the market on record with over $40 billion coming into the market over the past week. Certainly, a nice vote of confidence for equities.

The economy still looks robust with Consumer Sentiment, Industrial Production and Job Openings all posting significantly higher than expected readings this week. Finally, Larry Kudlow was announced as the administration's new economic advisor. Mr. Kudlow is a long-time free markets and free trade advocate, which eased concerns somewhat about any sort of "trade war." The Ten-Year Treasury yield also is holding around 2.8% as interest rates have stopped their climb in recent weeks.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) is up some 30% in early trading this Monday. The company announced asuccessful Phase 3 trial for its compound HTX -011. This is what management had to say around these results:

HTX-011 is the only locally administered anesthetic to demonstrate superior pain relief and a reduction in opioid use as compared to not only placebo, but also the current standard-of-care, bupivacaine solution, in Phase 3 studies.

It is a relative light schedule in regards to trial milestones and presentations this week.

So what's on the calendar this week? We take a look at the sparse schedule below.

Microcap SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) will be posting a Phase 2 abstract around its compound Galinpepimut-S to treat Multiple Myeloma today.

Cellectis S.A (CLLS) is presenting data from two phase 1 trials around its drug candidate UCART19 on Wednesday. The first is to treat Refractory B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and the second for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.ImmunoGen (IMGN) will be presenting Phase 1b data around its compound mirvetuximab soravtansine for the treatment of ovarian cancer and relapsed endometrial cancer at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology annual meeting that runs from next Saturday to next Tuesday.

Finally, on Thursday Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) will be presenting Phase 3 data for its late stage drug candidate voretigene neparvovec in RPE65 mutation-associated inherited retinal disease at the American Association for Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus.

No PDUFA dates are scheduled in what remains a relatively light calendar here in March.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) is a popular pick for analysts to start the trading week. Evercore ISI initiates the shares as a Buy with a $13 price target this morning while JMP Securities reissues their Buy rating with a $9 price target. Last week, Oppenheimer split the difference with their $11 price as they assigned a new Buy rating to the stock. Here is what Oppenheimer's analyst had to say about the company's prospects:

Pieris reported 4Q/FY17 earnings and provided a corporate update to investors on March 9th. There were few incremental takeaways since the comprehensive key opinion leader event in early February, which comprised extensive presentations on the scientific rationale and preclinical/clinical data for the 'core' assets in oncology and respiratory disease. Management highlighted the progress in 2017 both in advancing the proprietary pipeline and in securing new partnerships. PIRS also outlined expectations for 2018 news flow, including exploring options to monetize the 'non-core' anemia program PRS-060 at the conclusion of the ongoing Phase 2a study, by YE18. We look forward to continued progress and pipeline expansion in 2018+ and remain bullish.

Ardelyx (ARDX) sees its first analyst activity around its shares in some five months. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates its Buy rating after a recent licensing agreement. Cantor's analyst price target is $12 on the stock and she said this about aforementioned licensing arrangement:

ARDX has licensed commercialization rights to tenapanor to Knight Therapeutics consistent with the company's plan to execute regional licensing agreements.

Wells Fargo gives Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) a "thumbs up" Friday after solid fourth-quarter results last week. They reissued their Buy rating with a $14 price target on this small cap biopharma with three recently approved drugs for the ~$10 billion ADHD market. The day before Cantor Fitzgerald also gushed about results and reiterated their Buy rating and more optimistic $20 price target.

Today we revisit small cap concern BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) whose fourth quarter results did not seem to be appreciated to the extent they deserved last week by the market. Lets' take a look at the fourth quarter results and highlights from the conference call that followed in today's Spotlight feature to start the new week. Earnings Highlights:

The company reported a loss of 28 cents a share for the quarter, a nickel a share above the consensus.

More importantly, revenue came in at $12.5 million, almost $3 million above expectations. This also represent sales growth of more than 200% from the same period a year ago.

The bulk of these sales came from Belbuca, which saw $9.4 million in revenues in the quarter. This is a big sequential increase from the $6.4 million in sales the compound produced last quarter. BUNAVAIL® sales came in at $1.7 million for the quarter, the same as in the third quarter.

Total net sales of BELBUCA and BUNAVAIL for the 12-months ended December 31, 2017 were $27.0 million and $7.9 million, respectively.

The company is still losing money, but revenues are rising much faster than operating expenses. Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2017, were $71.9 million, compared to $68.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Belbuca sales should also accelerate in the first quarter thanks to a new contract with Humana that kicked in on March 1st and distribution agreement with Perdue for the Canadian market that started in January. Humana is the second largest Medicare insurer in the country based on lives under management which should be a nice catalyst for continued script growth.

The company also recently increased number of sales representatives from 65 to 85 which should boost sales growth further.

The company ended 2017 with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $21.2 million. In the fourth quarter, BioDelivery also met the financial criteria to access a $15 million tranche in its loan agreement with CRG.

