Jetblue Should Be Trading At All-Time Highs This Year

JetBlue (JBLU) continues to be one of the best deals available in the market. Like so many other airlines, it trades with a pathetically low valuation. Unlike many other airlines, however, it has no defined benefit pension obligations to worry about. The company just increased its unit revenue guidance for the current quarter, implying the concerns about industry overcapacity from earlier this year are proving to have been an overreaction by the market. Between JetBlue's unit revenue growth, lower corporate taxes, and accelerated depreciation, JetBlue should have enough cash flow to continue to pay cash for new planes while moving further towards being net debt free and simultaneously repurchasing a ton of stock. All of this adds up to a company that, at 9 times forward earnings, is far too cheap. If JetBlue were valued just a little bit higher by the market, the stock would easily soar through its old all-time highs set back in 2015.

JBLU data by YCharts

Jetblue just increased unit revenue guidance

Just last week JetBlue increased its projections for first quarter RASM to 3.5%-5.5%, up from January's projections for 2.5%-5.5% growth. No doubt adding new routes in profitable focus cities is benefiting JetBlue, as well as the continued growth of the premium brand Mint. JetBlue has a stated goal of growing capacity in Boston to 200 daily flights. This past year new service from Boston to Atlanta and Boston to Syracuse began. New flights from Boston to Minneapolis are planned to begin in May as well. In addition, Mint has added routes from Boston to San Diego and Boston to San Francisco. JetBlue has amended their airport lease in Boston, giving them the ability to bring on six new gates over time and thus, allowing them to continue to grow towards this 200 flights a day goal.

Fort Lauderdale, another of JetBlue's focus cities, is seeing new routes to Atlanta, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. These new routes are through both the traditional JetBlue banner, as well as the premium Mint product.

JetBlue has no pension obligations

One of the largest surprises I find when I compare airline stocks is the fact that while many of the major carriers regularly pump billions of dollars into defined benefit pension plans, JetBlue does not. Logically you would think that this lack of a major funding obligation would lead the market to value JetBlue higher than other airlines, but for the most part, they all trade around the same level.

For comparison's sake, Delta Air Lines (DAL) has put $6.5 billion into their pension over the past three and a half years, yet their pension is still underfunded by $6.9 billion. No doubt Delta is very profitable and able to fund these obligations, but had they not had to make these contributions, the $6.5 billion could have been returned to shareholders. On top of this, the economy has been strong for nine years, leading to strong performance from the stock market, which increases the value of Delta's pension assets. Should we find ourselves in a recession in the next few years, the pension assets could suffer a sizable drawdown.

Delta is not alone, American Airlines (AAL) has a $6.88 billion funding shortfall in their pension plan. In future years if the economy continues to be strong, a rising stock market and rising interest rates will help Delta and American, but the simple fact that JetBlue doesn't have these obligations to begin with, tells me that it should be awarded a much higher valuation than the others.

A nearly net debt-free balance sheet

JBLU Net Financial Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

With just $500 million of net debt, JetBlue stands out among airlines. Since 2014, JetBlue has generated $5.6 billion of operating cash flow. With $4.1 billion of capital spending over that same time, JetBlue's cumulative free cash flow has reached $1.5 billion. $1 billion of this free cash flow has gone towards repaying debt.

With operating cash flow averaging $1.5 billion over the past three years, and with just $1 billion of projected spending on CapEx in 2018, hundreds of millions of excess cash flow will be available to either continue to repay debt or to repurchase stock. Should JetBlue go the route of further debt reduction, net debt could be approaching zero by the end of the year.

Share repurchases

The other alternative for excess cash flow, and the one I as a shareholder would prefer, is for all excess free cash flow to be used to repurchase stock. As nice as it is to have a debt-free balance sheet, it's not an ideal capital structure in a world where interest rates while rising, are still very low. Also, considering JetBlue trades at less than ten times forward earnings, there is very little that is more attractive than to simply buy as many of their own shares as they can.

Earlier this month, JetBlue announced an accelerated $125 million share buyback, which initially delivers 4.7 million shares, with the remainder to be settled by next quarter.

This accelerated repurchase agreement is part of a broader $750 million buyback expected to run between 2018-2019, and it comes on top of multiple accelerated share repurchases agreements in 2017 which reduced shares outstanding by 6%. Should JetBlue complete the $750 million of purchases, they would reduce shares outstanding by a further 10%.

JBLU Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

There is no reason shareholders should expect JetBlue to do anything different going forward considering how little debt the company has on the books. The best part of it all is, JetBlue can repurchase 5% of its shares annually and still be able to fund the purchase of new aircraft with internally generated cash as committed CapEx for aircraft are only $800 million in 2018 and $1.0 billion in 2019.

RASM growth and share buybacks could bring EPS growth into double digits… And then there's the tax boost

As mentioned earlier, JetBlue has just increased its RASM guidance for the first quarter to 3.5%-5.5% growth. With the economy strong, passenger demand increasing, and corporate demand and pricing strong thanks to tax reform, I see no reason why full-year RASM will not be in the same mid-single digit range.

If JetBlue is true in their prediction of flat CASM for the full year, then earnings per share could rise well into the double digits for 2018. And this comes without the windfall benefit of lower corporate taxes or the accelerated depreciation boost that will likely be realized for the next few years. In all, JetBlue could grow earnings per share by mid double-digit rates for the next few years. This mid-double-digit growth rate, when compared to JetBlue's forward P/E of just 9, gives us a PEG Ratio of well below one. This is a rare find in the investment world and ranks JetBlue among the cheapest stocks in the market.

At just 11.6 times forward EPS, JetBlue would trade at record highs

So if 9 times forward earnings is too low, how should JetBlue be valued? Historically, PEG Ratio's for stocks are normally somewhere between one and two, meaning if JetBlue were growing at 10% annually, its stock price would generally trade with a P/E of between 10 and 20 depending on other factors such as cyclicality, balance sheet, or market sentiment. When share prices fall below one times their growth rate, stocks are usually a screaming buy and the valuations don't last long. On the contrary, if a company reaches two times its growth rate, it becomes much more susceptible to a correction. For JetBlue, if it didn't suffer from the negative sentiment that accompanies all airline stocks, it would be completely logical for it to trade with a P/E of 12-14. At this level, it would still trade at a discount to the broader market, which is fair because of its cyclical nature, but still in line with how a growing company should be valued. At the current 9 times forward earnings JetBlue is priced as if it has no growth prospects at all.

Jetblue is projected to earn $2.32 next year. At 12-14 times earnings, JetBlue would trade between $27.50-$32.50. Looking at historical prices, JetBlue's all-time high was $27 back in 2015. It wouldn't take much to get us back there. 11.6 times earnings to be exact. In other words, all-time highs for JetBlue shares should be right around the corner, and every day they remain below them should be viewed as a positive because JetBlue can continue to work through their $750 million buyback at incredible prices.

Conclusion

Perhaps the market will never award airlines a valuation much better than they have today, but given its rock-solid fundamentals, JetBlue deserves a valuation of at least 12-14 times earnings. The company is almost net debt free, is growing capacity with cash purchases of new planes. In addition, JetBlue just increased unit revenue guidance for the current quarter. JetBlue also just announced a $125 million accelerated share repurchase program that will likely be followed by even more share repurchases. At current prices, JetBlue's forward P/E is less than 10. I expect that by the end of 2018 the market will shake off its concerns about overcapacity and award airlines a higher valuation. Should the market push JetBlue up to just the bottom of that 12-14 times earnings range, the shares will trade at new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short JBLU Puts