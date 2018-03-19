Premium Brands Holdings Corp - Revisiting The Short View

We anticipate long-term investors to cash out once the sandwich plant expansion ramps up leading to downward re-rating of the stock price.

Stock is priced at an extremely rich premium to peers and intrinsic value due to unrealistically high future growth being expected by investors.

Upbeat Management Guidance for 2018

The most notable item in 4Q2017 results announcement is an upbeat earnings outlook for 2018 despite mixed noises about labor cost pressure throughout the Quick Service Restaurant value chain.

Management is expecting revenues of between CAD2.65 billion and CAD2.73 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between CAD244 million and CAD256 million (adjusted EBITDA margin range of 8.9% to 9.7%).

This revenue guidance incorporates:

(i) the impact of acquisitions already completed in 2017 and

(ii) organic sales volume growth of approximately 13%.

Organic growth for 2018 is expected to be much higher than the long-term targeted range of 4% to 6% primarily due to:

(i) ramp-up of the new Phoenix, AZ sandwich plant which started production in 4Q2017 and can add incremental yearly sales of CAD180 million and

(ii) the expected completion of the new Greater Toronto Area custom cutting facility in 2Q2018.

The guidance implies a +22.4% year-over-year growth in topline revenue and a +31.4% yea-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. Moreover, adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to expand from 8.7% in 2017 to 9.3% (mid-point guidance) in 2018 which translates into 60bps margin expansion.

Reasonability Test

With regard to revenue guidance, management is confident that a double digit growth will not be difficult to achieve as it is driven by the new sandwich plant in Phoenix, AZ and customer orders have been locked in already. Moreover, revenue growth will be supported by acquisitions that have already been closed during 2017. This would include the Buddy’s, Raybern and Shaw Bakers which were acquired towards end of 2017 and had a combined sales of CAD147 million which will be fully reflected in 2018 financials.

Management guidance of expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin also seems reasonable given that revenue growth is coming from the sandwich business and specialty food acquisitions, both of which carry 10%+ EBITDA margin compared to 6% EBITDA margin for the premium food distribution segment. There has been some margin pressure from the tightening US labor market and minimum wage increases in Ontario, which is partially offsetting some of the benefit of shift towards higher margin segment mix as the company has decided not to pass on the higher labor costs to its customers.

In our view, Specialty Food segment has a bigger impact on the EBITDA margins of the company due to its 60% weight in the revenues and a higher level of margin of 11.2% than the Premium Food Distribution segment which has a weight of 40% and a margin of 6.4%. Over the longer term, one maybe inclined to expect that EBITDA margins will expand beyond the 8.9% to 9.7% range for 2018 as the sales mix changes in favor of higher margin specialty food segment due to expansion in sandwich business. In our view, based on 2017 margins, 11% maybe the upper bound of EBITDA margins in the medium term.





Future Growth Drivers

The acquisition of Buddy’s Kitchen (caters to airline and convenience store channels) and Raybern (caters to retail channel) has opened up three new channels for the company which has traditionally been selling its sandwiches to the Quick Service Restaurant (NYSE:QSR) channel. This is a positive development for the company as it will allow it to grow its business in the new channels.

The company may also be looking at another sandwich plant down the road in Midwest or Eastern United States as it already has a substantial coverage in Western United States with its existing plants.

Financial Projections

We have updated our back of the envelope cash flow forecast for the company based on the latest guidance:

Source: Estimates

The forecast is based on the following assumptions:

We have estimated the sales levels based on a combination of 13%pa organic growth, the ramp-up of Phoenix sandwich plant during 2018 towards a sales level of CAD180 million and the impact of acquisition of Leadbetter, Skilcor, Buddy’s and Raybern’s which were closed during 2017

We are assuming that EBITDA margin will be around 9.7% during 2018 (upper-end of management guidance) and rise towards 11% over the forecast horizon assuming that company continues to grow its higher margin specialty food business.

We use an effective tax rate of 26% (mid-point of management guidance)

We are forecasting capex of 1.5 of revenues which mainly comprises project/maintenance capex only. We are not factoring in any inorganic (M&A) capex.

We think working capital needs will be in line with last five years average.



How to Justify the Premium Valuation?

Despite an upbeat guidance for 2018 and prospects of continued growth due to an impressive execution track record of the management, we remain wary of the premium valuation being commanded by the company. Compared to the peer group, the company trades at a 45% premium valuation (EV/EBITDA).

The above cross-sectional analysis is usually not liked by growth investors as it fails to account for the growth being delivered by the company. To look at the growth angle, we have carried out a discounted cashflow valuation and the conclusion remains the same – the company is overvalued relative to intrinsic value.

Valuation

We assign a target price of CAD60.9/share to the TSX listed PBH.TO shares and USD46.5/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded PRBZF based on a Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation implying a downside of 45%. The DCF has been carried out with a terminal growth rate of 3% and WACC of 10.6%. We have used a cost of equity of 11.5% which includes a risk premium for less liquid small cap stock.

Source: Estimates



Our WACC of 10.6% comprises of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 11.5% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 2.14% from the latest yield on 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds

Equity market risk premium of 5.08% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website

Leveraged beta of 0.99 taken from Reuters

Small cap risk premium of 4.33% based on risk adjusted excess returns earned by small cap stocks compared to the market from 1926 to 2014

Cost of debt of 3.26% based on historical 2017 cost of debt adjusted for tax.

We have calculated weight of equity based on market capitalization and for debt based on book value.

Our terminal value is based on a normalized year and we use a modest terminal growth rate of 3%.

Sensitivity

For those investors who still believe that the company is not overvalued and would like to see a sensitivity of the intrinsic price to various combinations of WACC and terminal growth, we present the table below which shows that with a long term EBITDA margin of 11%, stock is overvalued in most scenarios except under optimistically high terminal growth rates or aggressively low discount rates.

Source: Estimates

We have converted the sensitivity table output to USD at current exchange rate for investors looking at NASDAQ OTC traded PRBZF.

Source: Estimates

Conclusion

We reiterate our bearish view on the company as it is hard to justify the premium valuation being commanded by the company. We believe investors have anchored themselves to continuation of high growth trend for a far longer horizon than can be reasonably predicted. We anticipate long-term investors to cash out once the sandwich plant expansion ramps up leading to downward re-rating of the stock price over the coming 12 months towards our price target of CAD60.9 for PBH.TO and USD46.5 for PRBZF.

Disclaimer: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.