Torchlight: High Noon In West Texas

Torchlight is no longer the struggling production company that once teetered on the brink of bankruptcy in 2015, and is now a Permian Basin E&P with significant upside potential.

This article provides a high level overview of the Torchlight story and offers a word of caution concerning Torchlight's first horizontal well in the Orogrande basin.

Background

Back in September 2015 Torchlight Energy (NASDAQ: TRCH) suffered an arguably well-deserved shakedown by The StreetSweeper in their Seeking Alpha article Torchlight Energy Resources: 6 Reasons This Former Pole-Dancing Company Is Running Out Of Energy. The advice was timely, as the stock subsequently sank from above $2.00/share to below $0.25/share during the following six months. Although legitimate counter-arguments were raised against some of the article’s assertions, investors who heeded the advice and either sold or shorted the stock were well rewarded in the short term. On the other hand, investors that stepped in during the severe price dip were also rewarded as the price recovered and presently sits in the neighborhood of $1.30/share.

The seeds of Torchlight’s recovery were actually already sewn prior to the precipitous fall in price. An article published in Seeking Alpha in July 2015 by Dallas Salazar, Torchlight Energy - A NewCo Turnaround Story That's Been Derisked, highlighted that the company had taken significant steps to derisk their financial condition and to sell off low-production fields in favor of exploration opportunities. In June 2015 senior secured debt was paid off via a $9.8 million private placement, plus they reached an agreement to sell 40% of their Hunton assets for $5.5 million and continued to sell portions of this asset through early 2016. In September 2015 they secured a $50 million agreement with Founders Oil & Gas to develop the Orogrande field, however, in November 2017 Torchlight, joined by Wolfbone Investments, took back operational control of the field. In 2016 Torchlight added to their exploration portfolio a 75% working interest in a 12,000 gross acre field in the Midland Basin (Hazel Project), and in 2017 they added a 10.7% working interest in a 640 gross acre block in the Delaware Basin, both of which were acquired through financial arrangements with Greg McCabe, the company’s largest shareholder and current Chairman of the Board. Mr. McCabe also holds the controlling interest in Wolfbone Investments.

In their latest company investor presentation Torchlight lists only the Orogrande, Midland, and Delaware basins as active projects. While the Midland and Delaware acreages are situated amongst productive fields operated by peers, the Orogrande remains a "wildcat" exploration phase project.

In the latest SEC 10-Q filing for quarter ending 30 September 2017 the company described the following development strategy:

“The core strategy of the Company is pursuing the ongoing development of its assets in the Permian basin consisting of the Orogrande and the Hazel Projects. These West Texas properties demonstrate significant potential and future production capabilities based upon the analysis of scientific data already gathered in the day by day development activity.”

A map showing the relative locations of the company’s Permian basin holdings is provided below:

Origins of the Permian basin formation are depicted in the Early Permian Paleogeography map provided below:

Summary of Permian Basin Activities

Orogrande Basin

133,000 contiguous net acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. Torchlight notes that if 110,000 acres prove prospective the project would yield 171 Sections with a potential of up to 6 million barrels per section, roughly equal to 1 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Rich A-11, spudded in March 2015 as a vertical test well. Successfully logged and was planned for fracing in two zones, but when conducting the first frac a problem with cement bonding was discovered. No further work was done and the well is currently identified as a potential future disposal well. Scientific analyses showed strong correlation with Midland Basin Wolfcamp reservoir characteristics.

Founders B-19 #1, spudded in April 2016 as a vertical test well with casing large enough to allow for future horizontal sidetracks. Vertical frac completed in upper zone. Oil was produced during the dewatering phase, but the well is currently identified as a water production well to support future drilling and completion activities. Scientific analyses again showed strong correlation with Midland Basin Wolfcamp reservoir characteristics.

Founders A25 1H, spudded in December 2017 with 1000 ft lateral completed in February 2018 at a vertical depth of 5500 ft. Scientific analyses show strong correlation with the previous two Orogrande wells, plus the reservoir pressure was found higher than expected. Fracing and completion planned for April 2018.

Midland Basin (Hazel Project)

12,000 gross acres, 80% Working Interest. 19 contiguous sections with potential of up to 300 horizontal drilling locations.

Flying B #1, spudded in July 2016 as a vertical test well, with single zone frac completed and placed on production in October 2016.

Flying B #2, spudded in December 2016 as a vertical test well. Last mentioned in a company press release on 18 July 2017 which stated the well was in post-stimulation clean up.

Flying B #3, spudded in June 2017 as a production well with a horizontal 5,000 ft lateral. Multi-stage frac completed in September 2017. Dewatering phase, originally planned to take one month, was extended over a six month period due to a "wellbore integrity" issue. In early December 2017 oil production reached 465 barrels oil per day.

Flying B #4, spudded in October 2017, drilled vertical section only. Horizontal lateral to be in the range of 7,500 ft to 10,000 ft pending evaluation of data.

Delaware Basin

640 gross acres, 10.72% working interest.

Five prospective stacked pay zones with potential of up to 20 long-lateral wells.

Plan to spud first well in Q2 2018.

Valuation

As a long term investor in Torchlight let me be blunt: I would greatly prefer they are bought outright. This would provide a relatively quick return on investment with great upside potential. As mentioned in Dallas Salazar’s article Torchlight Energy: The Hazel Project Is Worth $150 Million the average price of acreage in the Midland Basin runs at about $12,000 per acre, and based on this price a rough estimate for Torchlight’s Permian acreage can be calculated as follows:

Salazar arrived at a value of $150 million for the Midland (Hazel) project based on a far more comprehensive approach that included, but was not limited to, typical EURs (estimated ultimate return) per well, and risks associated with operations, financing, and share dilution.

The take-away is that even if the Orogrande should fail the low-end value of the company is still in the neighborhood of $115 million, or roughly $1.90/share (based on 60.6 million shares). If the Orogrande is successful the simplified price estimate works out to roughly $16.50/share.

On the other hand, if Torchlight decides to develop the Orogrande using a 50/50 partnership similar to the previous agreement with Founders Oil & Gas the upside remains very lucrative albeit the waiting period for investors to realize substantial investment returns would be much longer.

Torchlight Insiders Are Major Shareholders

With a market cap below $100 million it is no surprise that institutional ownership is below 10%. Torchlight’s current stock price remains well below $2.00 per share, indicating that retail investors are not convinced the story has been sufficiently derisked to bet on a multi-bagger result from the Orogrande. Insiders on the other hand own 38% of the share float, which if nothing else should give individual investors confidence that insiders’ interests are aligned with retail investors. In addition, these insiders are seasoned oil and gas professionals with long and successful track records. They obviously like what they’ve seen to date in the Orogrande.

Stakes Are Running High on the Success of Orogrande Well A25 1H

With their first two Orogrande wells currently slated for either water disposal or water production Torchlight has yet to prove they can successfully produce oil from their billion-barrel reservoir. In light of this they have taken a very cautious approach to drilling and completion of their first horizontal well in the Orogrande, Founders A25 1H, with the lateral section limited to only 1,000 ft. They did not even raise funds for the frac and completion phase of the well until after the vertical section was successfully drilled and sufficient data was gathered from logs, cores, and fluid samples to provide confidence in their forward plan.

Torchlight’s preeminent consultant geologist Rich Masterson noted: “We encountered some difficulties not related to pay zones in drilling that we pushed through. More importantly, the data we were hoping to see was verified once again through our sidewall cores, shale logs and our newly executed imaging log. We saw excellent potential pay in the Pennsylvanian section, our primary target, with better than average permeability and porosity. We also believe reservoir pressure may be somewhat higher than normal which was previously unknown.”

Well A25 1H remains above all else a test well intended to demonstrate the viability of the reservoir. In all likelihood there are some very well-capitalized potential partners or buyers keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Meanwhile, retail investors are faced with the potential for substantial rewards that are counter-balanced by less than stellar production performance to date. Investors may want to follow the approach demonstrated by Torchlight and cautiously add to their position, if at all, in incremental steps based on the most recent and most reliable data. Although Torchlight is arguably worth more than its current market cap based on the Midland and Delaware prospects alone, the emotional reaction to a failed third well in the Orogrande could result in an extended selloff in share price.

If fracing and completion of A25 1H remains on track for April 2018 the initial production (IP) number will not be known until the well cleans up sometime in May or June. Even if the results are good the only substantial outcome may be another wait for the next yet-to-be-announced well to be drilled (the Company is committed to drill two Orogrande wells in 2018). It has taken Torchlight three years to drill three wells in the Orogrande, and while it is not unreasonable for retail investors to anticipate the Company would want to accelerate the Orogrande exploration program, it is often the case that companies do not share the same sense of urgency that often consumes individual investors betting on a home run in the first inning, or those who would prefer they sell the whole ball park altogether.

Risk

Torchlight has a market capitalization below $100 million with an average trading volume of 200,000 shares per day. The Company’s operations are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including financial, operational, technological, and other risks associated with operating an emerging business, including the potential risk of business failure.

Torchlight’s latest 10-Q (link provided above) notes that as of September 30, 2017, the company had accumulated losses of $85.7 million, and had a working capital deficit of $3.8 million, and that they expected to incur further losses in the development of their business.

Investors should expect continued share dilution as required to raise funds to support near-term drilling and completion programs. On the positive side, Torchlight has a consistent track record of limiting debt raises to only what is required to execute each phase of each project, thus limiting detrimental impact on the share price.

Conclusion

Torchlight Energy presents a high risk / high reward opportunity for investors familiar with the microcap E&P space. Investors are cautioned to not let their desire for multi-bagger gains overcome a strong sense of caution and prudence. The scientific data collected to-date strongly supports a high likelihood of success in the Orogrande basin. Torchlight is not the first company to drill in the Orogrande, but they are the first to return to the basin armed with the benefit of new fracing technology that may finally unleash a billion-barrel reservoir.

