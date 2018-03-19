Facebook: A Hidden Gem

WhatsApp Business has yet to see worldwide and iOS roll out; may be a revenue contributor into the future.

Facebook stock has faced some pressure regarding news content; yet efforts by management add value in the long-term.

Facebook (FB) stock has recently faced pressure after CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized the importance of personal interactions over advertising/news - foreshadowing possible impacts to profitability in the near future. We believe the impact felt in Facebook's user base is only temporary, and will add value in the long term.

Source: MarketWatch

Additionally, new growth prospects include Facebook's initial launch of WhatsApp Business, which has the potential to contribute to revenue into the future. As a result, we see the stock as a solid buy, as investors and analysts strongly underestimate the company's growth potential.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain

Facebook has made it a priority this year to focus on valuable social interactions between its users, as opposed to just pushing out news and advertisements. Yet the changes are set to bring some adverse effects, primarily in passive video which relies on time spent. Facebook's Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner noted that:

The biggest focus - the biggest impact of the focus on meaningful interactions as Mark mentioned will be in areas like passive video, where from a business perspective, we monetize less on a time spent basis. Source: 4Q17 Earnings Call

However, the impacts will be well worth it in the grand scheme of things. As the value of the interactions increase, Facebook may be able to command higher ad pricing in the future - offsetting the loss in users. This would also give Facebook an edge over competitors who merely sell a number. Zuckerberg emphasized this on the 4Q earnings call - and we agree strongly with him:

By focusing on meaningful interactions, I expect the time we all spend on Facebook will be more valuable and I always believe that if we do the right and deliver deeper value, our community in our business will be stronger over the long-term. In this case, it intuitively makes sense. If people interact more that should lead to a stronger community, and we already know that time in News Feed interacting with people is more valuable than time passively consuming video or news. Source: 4Q17 Earnings Call

In 4Q17, Facebook did see a drop in DAU's of ~700,000 q/q in their US & Canada segment, although this only comprises just over 13% of DAU's.

Source: 4Q17 Slides

Every other geographic segment saw strong growth, with DAU's/MAU's remaining steady at ~66%.

WhatsApp Business

Source: TechCrunch

Facebook recently launched WhatsApp Business, a new application built on top of WhatsApp, connecting businesses with their target audience. As the launch is in its initial phase, it has yet to roll out worldwide. The app was launched in select countries consisting of the US, UK, Indonesia, Italy, and Mexico.

WhatsApp recently crossed 1.5 billion monthly active with people now sending more than 60 billion messages every day. A growing number of these messages are between people and companies, which is why we launched WhatsApp business. A new app designed specifically for small and medium businesses to connect with people they want to reach.

Additionally, the app is only available on Android for the time being - leaving plenty of room for growth in the iOS market. As mentioned above, the focus will be on small to medium business, and come at no charge to general users. However, Facebook does plan on rolling out an enterprise platform for big businesses which it will charge for:

The Business app will later be joined by an enterprise solution aimed at large businesses with a global customer base - like airlines, e-commerce sites, and banks, WhatsApp had said last fall. It didn't announce any news regarding this solution today, but in the past the company said it would charge for these enterprise tools. Presumably, they'll be built on top of the current WhatsApp Business core product. Source: TechCrunch

Over the next few weeks, WhatsApp business will be launched in the remaining countries. We envision the platform contributing to Facebook's revenue at some point down the road.

Conclusion

The company continues to impress shareholders, despite headwinds it has faced concerning the credibility of posted content. The efforts Zuckerberg and his team are making towards increasing the value of personal interactions remains a huge plus, and one we believe will handsomely reward Facebook down the line. As the value of user engagement increases, Facebook may price ads accordingly - which will certainly be reflected in their top line.

Other developments such as WhatsApp Business stand to continue expanding Facebook's outreach in the business environment. Given that they intend on charging for the larger enterprise solutions, there is certainly potential for revenue contribution.

We maintain our buy rating, and $230 PT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.