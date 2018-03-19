The North West Company: 4.8% Dividend & Lack Of Competiton

Introduction

Similar to Exchange Income Corp.(a stock we covered a few weeks ago), The North West Company is a Canadian retailer that operates in small markets with little to no competition. Both stocks provide excellent dividends and are geared to provide gradual returns over the long haul.

North West did not have a great 2017 due to several setbacks, however the company has several synergies that will allow them to grow their earnings and operations over the long haul.

Today's North Channel Investment article will discuss The North West Company (OTC:NWTUF) . We analyze and discuss their operations, growth prospects, dividend yield, valuations, and competition. At the end of the article we will give our thoughts on NWC.

Business Overview

The North West Company is a Canadian-owned company which is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba. North West operates in a handful of sectors including grocery, retail, airline charters and financial services. North West operates across Canada, within the United States (mostly Alaska), as well small island countries such as the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guam and Barbados. North West operates a handful of brands within their grocery and retail operations. Their most well-known brand, Giant Tiger, is a low-cost retail/grocer that operates throughout Canada. It is key to note that North West only manages 41 Giant Tiger franchises across Canada and does not own the company. Other brands they own include Cost-U-Less and North Mart Quick Stops. NWC also owns North Star Air, a small charter and airline company that operates throughout Northern Canada. Most of NWC’s operations lie within rural and isolated northern communities. One benefit of their retail locations is the fact there is little to no competition due to the fact they are located in rural isolated communities. In a large portion of their locations they are the only retail/grocery option. Seen below is a map of NWC's retail locations that is slightly outdated but nonetheless depicts their global reach.

Source: NWC at a glance - Company Website (2014)

Recent Financial Performance

NWC recently released their 2017 annual financial statements. Revenues increased by ~5.9% for 2017 in comparison to 2016. This increase in revenue was due to the acquisitions of North Star Air and Roadtown Wholesale. Roadtown Wholesale operates a handful of grocery and wholesale locations that operate on the British Virgin Islands (BVI). Other growth was due to new Giant Tiger stores as well as same store sales gains. Food sales increase by 5.4%, and were up 1.3% on a same store basis. General merchandise sales also increased by 1.6% and saw 0.7% in same store sales growth. EBITDA increased in 2017 to $169.6 million up from 2016’s. Despite the fact that revenues increased, the company posted a lower Net income in 2017 than in 2016. Net earnings decreased to $71.6 million, down ~$5.5 from the year before. This was due to a $6.3 million dollar acquisition cost paid to the Government of the BVI, and new store openings in their Canadian operations. Adjusted earnings increased by 5 million to $84.6 million. 2017 diluted EPS were $1.40. This is $0.17 lower than the previous year.

Source: 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Statements - North West Company

Weather also hurt NWC’s 2017 earnings. Weather-related store closures were up 40% in comparison to 2016. This lead to a decrease in revenues in their retail locations, as well as within their cargo flight cancellations and general merchandise sales. The Company was also negatively affected by hurricanes that occurred in the third quarter, which damaged several of their stores in the Caribbean and shut their stores down for long periods of time. Four stores were heavily damaged, where they all require complete reconstruction. These stores are not expected to open until 2019. The closure of these stores could negatively affect their revenues in 2018. NWC has insurance that will cover the cost of the repairs and the reconstruction, as well as that will refund some of their lost earnings due to the store closures. That being said, management stated that these claims will take roughly 12-15 months to go through and be completed. This means that 2018 revenues could be negatively affected, but the company will receive some funds in the long run. Keep this in mind if you are an investor/considering investing in NWC.

When you keep all of these in mind, the company performed fairly well in 2017 despite several setbacks. The company managed to post higher revenues and increased adjusted net income despite the fact that weather deflated their revenue growth in all of their sectors.

Growth Prospects

There are a handful of growth prospects that make North West Company a good stock to hold for the long term. The first growth prospect is seen within their North Star Air operations. This charter and cargo company is one of the company’s main growth channels. Two planes will be added to the fleet (two ATR72-500 planes). One Dash-8 plane was also added to the fleet in 2017, where it will be used in their Northwestern Ontario operations. These planes were acquired to help grow their airline business as well as grow to meet the cargo and charter demands in Northern Ontario. Out of the two ART72-500 planes, one will be received at the end of April and the other ATR plane will be added in July. The company is also currently constructing a new air Hangar in Thompson, Manitoba. This was created due to high air hangar costs they have incurred in the past as they had to rent hangars. This hangar will be finished in mid May 2018. The Northern Canadian airline market is expected to have a strong demand over the next few years due to the increased development, increased mining operations, increased public infrastructure and indigenous programming in Northern Canada. It is also key to note that their fleet is still in good shape and has low service hours. Out of the 13 now in their fleet, only one was being returned (that was leased) due to age, where it is being replaced with a newer leased aircraft. Management is also looking to optimize their cargo and deliveries by maximizing cargo capacity within each delivery as well as using lighter pallets to cut down on aircraft fuel consumption.

NWC also opened two Giant Tiger stores in Winnipeg in late 2017. Three more stores are expected to be added in 2018. This will bring their total Giant Tiger stores to 44. Giant Tiger did not see much revenue growth in 2017, due to inflated grocery inventory prices and deflated retail prices and stiff competition. Management will be investing millions of dollars in 2018 in these stores by bringing in new IT as well as reconstructing and revamping several of their stores. The new IT system is expected to increase pricing margins, create more effective promotions and better manage store productivity. Management is also looking to improve the margins on their convenience products in all of their store brands to boost margins.

NWC is also adding six new modular convenience stores in Northern Canada. These will be delivered in late 2018. 20 other locations have also been identified as potential locations for other convenience stores in the future. The company also has eyes on further expansion in the Carribbean in their Cost-U-Less brand over the next few years. All of these growth prospects will allow NWC to grow their earnings and operations going forward.

North West’s Competitive Edge

One benefit to North West’s operations is their lack of competition. As already stated, most of their northern retail locations have little to no competition due to the size of the urban and rural centers they operate in. Grocery and food sales were roughly 79% of their revenue in 2017, and have decreased marginally over the years due to management’s push to sell non-food items, as they do not perish and decrease loss on wasted inventory. Amazon has created some stiffer competition due their Amazon Prime membership, which delivers free and has faster shipping. That being said, NWC’s retail locations still have the edge in convenience and the ability to provide perishable food items that Amazon lacks. The federal government has also partnered with NWC, where the government subsidizes the price of food sales to lower the cost of food for consumers. While this government initiative hasn’t stopped shoppers from shopping online for better deals, NWC still has the power of convenience on their side. North West has also strong brand power due to their community initiative programs. NWC often sponsors local events and charities in order to keep customers happy and proud in supporting their local grocery/retail store. The company also has the edge when it comes to logistics, as they ship and deliver their own products to keep costs low.

Comparing North West’s Metrics to Other Canadian Retailers

Due to the fact that most of NWC’s sales come from the retail & grocery sector, companies with similar operations will be used for comparison. The chart below compares several Canadian retail/grocery competitors. All data is accurate as of markets closing on March 16, 2018.

Source of data: YCharts

From this chart we can see that North West is slightly overvalued in comparison to other competitors.That being said, North West’s dividend payout is over twice versus the other companies. It is obvious that North West’s stock is not cheap, but does provide an excellent dividend.

NWC data by YCharts

Dividend Payment

NWC currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:CAD), which measures out to a dividend yield of 4.8%. This payout has seen steady increases since 2011. This payout history is seen below.

Source of Data: North West Company’s Financial Statements (2011-2017)

Management has not declared a future increase in their dividend. According to their fourth quarter conference call, management will consider increasing their dividend once they review the company’s performance and cash flows near the end of the second quarter. Based on the company’s dividend growth history, I expect payouts to increase marginally to $1.30-$1.32 in 2018.

Final Thoughts

While NWC’s stock does not come cheap, the company has a global reach and operates in locations that have little to no competition. While there are uncertainties due to Amazon’s competitive prices, the company has a logistical advantage with their own cargo services as well as convenience on their side. The growth prospects within North Star Air, new Giant Tiger locations and a handful of new convenience stores indicate that the company has the ability to growth their operations and earnings going forward. When considering all of these plus the company’s high dividend yield, North West Company appears to be a buy and hold for the long haul.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in POS2 over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.